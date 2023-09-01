CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT WELCOMES DR. JOSHUA WELLINGTON, MD.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management, together with American Pain Consortium, a leading network of interventional pain practices, is pleased to announce that Joshua Wellington, MD, MS, has joined their practice and will be seeing patients starting September 5, 2023.

With an unwavering commitment to patient well-being and a passion for delivering comprehensive care, Dr. Wellington is a demonstrated leader in the field of Interventional Pain Management. With 20+ years of experience practicing interventional pain care, Dr. Wellington has developed a reputation for providing compassionate, individualized care to patients.

He will be joining Center for Pain Management to lead the Targeted Drug Delivery program, which will expand patient access to quality care for Intrathecal Pump (ITP) implants. Dr. Wellington has become a leading expert in ITP implants, having implanted and managed approximately 3,000 pumps.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wellington to join our practice," said CEO Edward Kowlowitz, MD. "Dr. Wellington's exceptional skill set, dedication to patient care, and passion for medicine align perfectly with our team of outstanding healthcare professionals. We are confident that he will be an invaluable asset to our team and will greatly contribute to improving the health and well-being of our patients."

In addition to a wealth of experience in patient care, he brings years of leadership experience having served as the Medical Director of Indiana University Health Advanced Pain Therapies Clinic as well as Director of the Pain Medicine Fellowship for several years. Beyond these achievements, Dr. Wellington's unwavering dedication to advancing the field of Interventional Pain Medicine extends nationally. He consistently leads workshops across the country, including participating in the nation's most prominent fellow workshop through North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS). He is also recognized internationally, where he is a sought-after authority in Intrathecal Care and has been invited to teach and discuss these techniques.

Dr. Wellington received his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio located in Toledo, Ohio. He completed a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Residency at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital associated with Harvard Medical School. He went on to complete a fellowship in Pain Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Brigham Women's Hospital, associated with Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Wellington holds dual board certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation as well as Pain Medicine and is a member of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the American Academy of Pain Medicine, and the North American Neuromodulation Society.

Center for Pain Management, supported by American Pain Consortium, proudly serves Indiana with 7 clinics and 4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers statewide and has been treating a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions since 1993. The physicians specialize in back pain, neck pain, headache, and joint pain resulting from injuries, arthritis, cancer, fibromyalgia, failed back surgery, Complex Regional Pain Syndromes (CRPS), and other disorders. Their team of Board Certified and licensed physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and psychologists work together to provide multidisciplinary pain treatment and management.

