Center For Recorded Music Receives Free Space at nbkc Bank's Leawood Branch

Will Launch Listyning Room at July 20 Grand Opening Event, Open to the Public

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Recorded Music (C4RM), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the artistic, technical and social impact of recorded music, has been chosen as the recipient of rent-free space at nbkc bank's Leawood, Kan. branch. C4RM has slated July 20, 2024 for the opening of its Listyning Room within the branch space. This new location will serve as C4RM's principal site while the organization continues its search for a larger permanent location in the Kansas City area.

nbkc bank logo in blue

nbkc announced in February that it would offer space at its Leawood branch free of charge to one Kansas City organization for a full year, beginning in July. C4RM, formed in 2015, was selected among all applicants for its unique mission of celebrating the importance of recorded music and bringing people together in social listening and learning.

"We were inspired to learn of C4RM's passion for recorded music and creating interactive experiences in spaces that accommodate listening and programming," said Melissa Eggleston, executive vice president and chief deposit and operations officer at nbkc bank. "Our Leawood branch is very visible and accessible, and the 3,500 square feet we are providing C4RM should enable it to engage more people and broaden its impact."

Kelsyn Rooks, founder and board chair of C4RM, said its Leawood Listyning Room will include multiple listening spaces, including a large space for events and presentations, a curated library of more than 10,000 recordings accessible to visitors and rotating exhibits.

"We are grateful to have been selected by nbkc to use this great space, and we intend to make it a vibrant, interactive site for recognizing sharing and celebrating recorded music," Rooks said.

The nbkc Leawood branch is C4RM's second site. It also uses space at the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC).

"The nbkc space enables us to greatly expand our footprint and, with it, our visibility and public engagement," Rooks said. "This allows us to continue to grow our community and increase our profile as we pursue a permanent location. It makes nbkc's support even more important and appreciated."

The C4RM Leawood Listyning Room will celebrate its grand opening on July 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the nbkc Leawood branch, located at 3510 W. 95th St. The grand opening event will include music, presentations and refreshments. The public is invited.

About Center for Recorded Music

The Center for Recorded Music (C4RM) is a non-profit organization creating a first-of-its-kind cultural center in the Kansas City metro area. Dedicated to the artistic, technical, and social impact of recorded music, C4RM offers a unique experience for music lovers of all ages. C4RM is currently delivering programs that support our mission at University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) and at nbkc's Leawood branch, while building support to establish a permanent home in Kansas City. With your help, we can create a vibrant permanent space to celebrate the power of recorded music and connect music lovers across generations. Visit our website, www.c4rm.org, to learn more.

About nbkc

Marking its 25th anniversary in 2024, nbkc is a diversified banking company known for combining intuitive technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences. We offer online mortgage and consumer banking nationally; community and commercial banking throughout our home region of Kansas City; and banking as a service to fintech companies across the U.S. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more about us at nbkc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Melissa Beltrame

[email protected]

SOURCE nbkc bank