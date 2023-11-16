Center for the Future of Arizona and The Flinn Foundation Release New Civic Health Data

News provided by

Center for the Future of Arizona

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Highlighting gaps in civic health ahead of a critical election year

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to bringing Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for the state, releases new data highlighting Arizona's need for improved civic engagement in partnership with the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at The Flinn Foundation.

As it stands, Arizona ranks as the fourth lowest state in the country for the number of residents who discuss politics with friends and family. Yet, according to the organization's Gallup Arizona Survey, over 70% of Arizonans want civic engagement that solves problems and democracy that works for all. The recently updated Arizona Civic Health Progress Meter, including the Civic Participation Progress Meter and the Connected Communities Progress Meter, also reveals:

  • A decline from 2019 to 2021 in community connectedness across the state.
  • A significant decline in volunteerism, tracking with national trends.
  • A greater likelihood among Arizonans compared to peers across the country to leverage buying power as a sign of approval or disapproval for a product or company.
  • An increase in charitable giving between 2019 and 2021.
  • A continued low ranking for Arizona residents who spend time with neighbors discussing community issues.

Data included in the Arizona Civic Health Progress Meter, part of CFA's Arizona Progress Meters established to track momentum toward The Arizona We Want, assess civic participation, connectedness of communities and more, to benchmark and inform engagement strategies, as communities that are more connected have been shown to be more economically resilient, policies are more responsive when community voices are heard, and participation in civic life correlates to a greater overall wellbeing for residents, according to the National Conference on Citizenship.

"We know that change and progress rely, in part, on civic engagement, and in Arizona, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to activate voters to achieve The Arizona We Want," Dr. Sybil Francis, CFA's Chair, President & CEO said. "The data from our updated Arizona Civic Health Progress Meter helps inform our work moving forward and we couldn't have a more valuable partner in this effort than The Flinn Foundation."

Read more

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona

Also from this source

Center for the Future of Arizona's 20th Anniversary Builds Momentum to Achieve The Arizona We Want

Center for the Future of Arizona's 20th Anniversary Builds Momentum to Achieve The Arizona We Want

Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to bringing Arizonans together to create a stronger and...

Center for the Future of Arizona Names Recipients of 2023 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards

Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announces the 2023 recipients of the Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards at an annual ceremony at the Arizona ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.