Smart Transportation Investments Could Yield Billions and Deliver What Voters Want for Arizona's Future

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new analysis from Unlocking Potential: Turn Arizona's Priorities into Economic Gains, released by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), strategic investment in Arizona's transportation infrastructure could unlock billions in economic returns, improve mobility and safety, and reduce costs for households and businesses statewide.

Conducted by Rounds Consulting Group, the study finds that every $1 invested in transportation yields $1.60-$3.70 in return through higher productivity, lower operating costs, safer travel, and long-term job creation. The findings highlight transportation—alongside housing, childcare, and education—as essential economic infrastructure and a foundation for the state's future growth and competitiveness.

"Arizonans consistently say they want leaders to plan ahead and make smart investments that strengthen our future," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "More than roads and bridges, transportation is a critical system to keep opportunity moving. When we make long-term investments, we help businesses run more efficiently, give people more time back in their day, and build the connected, thriving communities voters expect Arizona to deliver."

Key Transportation Infrastructure Findings at a Glance

The analysis shows that forward-looking investments in roads, highways, and transit pay off many times over:

High Economic ROI: Case studies show $1.60–$3.70 in return for every dollar invested in transit projects, including billions in local business sales, income gains, and job creation.

Household Savings & Reliability: Reliable infrastructure and expanded transit options reduce the second-largest household expense by cutting fuel, maintenance, and time costs. Better roads and expanded transit reduce the household cost of getting to work, school, and services by ~$1,100 per month , while poorly maintained roads can cost Arizona drivers an average of ~$600 in repairs annually.

Better roads and expanded transit reduce the household cost of getting to work, school, and services by , while poorly maintained roads can cost Arizona drivers an average of in repairs annually. Safer, More Reliable Travel: Maintaining pavement before critical deterioration can reduce crashes by up to 50% and ease congestion that costs metro Phoenix commuters $1.5 billion each year in lost time and fuel.

Long-Term Competitiveness: Infrastructure investment improves freight and commuter reliability, expands access to the workforce, and strengthens Arizona's ability to attract and retain businesses.

