Center for the Future of Arizona Honors 2024 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards Recipients

Annual awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of non-elected public servants

PHOENIX, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announced the 2024 recipients of the Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards during a ceremony held at the Arizona City and County Management Association (ACMA) summer conference in Tucson. These awards, presented annually, honor the impactful achievements of dedicated non-elected public servants statewide, highlighting their commitment to civic service.

This year's recipients include Leah Powell, Neighborhood Resource Director, City of Chandler; Ryan Judy, Deputy Town Manager, Town of Prescott Valley; Jared Beard, Assistant Director, Maricopa County Workforce Development Division; and Scott Hall, Deputy Director, Office of Homeless Solutions, City of Phoenix.

"CFA is honored to present the Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards as an essential part of advancing The Arizona We Want," says Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona. "While highly-visible elected officials set policy direction and make important decisions, our non-elected public servants and the roles they fill are not as easily observed yet vital to the quality of life in Arizona. We applaud the 2024 award recipients for their dedication, professionalism, and expertise in solving public problems and improving our communities."

The Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards , named after the Community Outreach Director whose life was taken in a mass shooting in 2011 at a "Congress on Your Corner" event for Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, is a collaborative effort between CFA, the Zimmerman family, and ACMA highlighting the contributions non-elected public servants make to the communities they serve.

Public servants who are eligible for the awards include those who are employed by cities and towns, counties, special districts, agencies of the executive and legislative branches of state government, tribal governments, and personal staff working for members of Arizona's congressional delegation.

Read more

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona