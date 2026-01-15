What Makes a "Good Election?" Arizonans Agree on the Answer

New statewide, nonpartisan survey finds overwhelming agreement on election principles, trust in election administration, and broad support for enhancing the voter experience

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide public opinion survey from Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) finds widespread agreement across political and generational lines on what matters when it comes to elections and broad confidence heading into 2026. The findings show near-universal agreement that fair and secure elections are essential to democracy, trust in the election system and officials who administer elections, and clear public expectations for what constitutes a "good election." Arizonans also support investments in election administration and actions that make voting easier and elections run more smoothly.

"Too often, conversations about elections start and end with political rhetoric, often led by those who may or may not like the outcome, leading to ill-considered and ill-informed suggestions for changes to our election design," said Dr. Sybil Francis, CFA Chair, President & CEO. "At CFA we think it's better to ask Arizonans what they think a good election looks like, and that is exactly what this research is about: what do Arizonans believe a good election should deliver, regardless of party, candidate, or outcome?"

The Good Elections Survey covers what Arizonans expect from elections, what's working, and what could be strengthened:

Nearly Universal Agreement: Fair and Secure Elections Are Essential to Democracy

The survey finds 97% of Arizonans agree that "fair and secure elections are essential to a healthy democracy," including 83% who strongly agree. Agreement is high across political affiliations.

Arizonans also believe voting matters: 79% say their vote can change things for the better.

Arizonans Trust the Election System and Administrators

Two-thirds of Arizonans (66%) agree that "we can trust the local and state officials who administer our elections to ensure elections are conducted fairly, accurately, and securely." This includes majorities across political affiliations.

Outlook for 2026: Results Will Be Accepted

Looking ahead to 2026, nearly three-quarters of Arizonans (73%) believe most Arizonans will accept the certified 2026 election results, and 80% say they personally will accept the certified results, including majorities across political affiliations.

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona