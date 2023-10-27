Center for the Future of Arizona's 20th Anniversary Builds Momentum to Achieve The Arizona We Want

News provided by

Center for the Future of Arizona

27 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

Arizona leaders across sectors gathered to mark the nonprofit's milestone 

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to bringing Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for the state, celebrated 20 years of impact with an anniversary event where the organization unveiled plans to embark on a three-year campaign designed to accelerate its progress in the years ahead.   

CFA's 20th Anniversary Celebration, held Oct. 25 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn in recognition of the organization's two decades of advancing the state, brought together elected officials, dignitaries, municipal and business leaders, supporters, and staff and board in celebration of the progress the organization has facilitated through its work over the years.   

The celebration was made possible with support from sponsors, including Visionary Presenting Sponsor Sharon Dupont McCord, Bright Future Sponsor The Burton Family Foundation, and many others — such as Helios Education Foundation, Robert and Ruth McGregor, National Bank of Arizona, and SRP. 

Reflecting CFA's nonpartisan spirit, the event drew an impressive attendance from every corner of Arizona and its political spectrum, including many elected officials, Mesa Mayor John Giles, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, as well as representatives from state, county, and city agencies, numerous leaders from major Arizona foundations, and a significant number of corporate leaders.  

As part of the festivities, Governor Katie Hobbs issued an official proclamation that recognizes October 25, 2023, as Center for the Future of Arizona Day. The proclamation celebrates CFA's 20 years of "visionary leadership," of "fostering a resilient and dynamic Arizona," and of "committing to bringing people together to build a stronger and brighter future." 

Attendees who spoke at the event, which detailed the lasting change CFA has initiated through education, workforce development, and civic engagement initiatives, included Governor Katie Hobbs, Arizona State University President Michael Crow, Helios Education Foundation President and CEO and CFA board member Paul Luna, and the Honorable Ruth McGregor, a CFA board member and retired chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.  

"To determine where Arizonans stand and whether Arizonans, in fact, share a vision, CFA turned not to a panel of experts or politicians but to the people of Arizona," McGregor said.

Read more 

MediaContact:
Chloe Ranshaw
[email protected]

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona

Also from this source

Center for the Future of Arizona Names Recipients of 2023 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards

Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announces the 2023 recipients of the Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards at an annual ceremony at the Arizona ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.