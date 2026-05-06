Center for Vein Restoration Reaches the Pacific Northwest with Addition of Inovia Vein Specialty Centers

Nation's Largest Physician-Led Vein Practice Enters Oregon and Washington for the First Time

GREENBELT, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), the nation's largest physician-led vein care organization, today announced that Inovia Vein Specialty Centers has officially joined its network. The partnership marks CVR's first expansion into the Pacific Northwest, adding six clinic locations and eight board-certified specialists across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

For nearly two decades, CVR has expanded access to world-class vein care by partnering with the most respected physician-led practices in the country, one community at a time. With more than 120 locations nationwide, CVR brings together advanced treatment technology, a nationally recognized clinical infrastructure, and a physician-first model that keeps medical decision-making where it belongs: with the doctors treating the patient.

"Inovia has spent years earning the trust of patients across the Pacific Northwest, and what they have built reflects exactly what CVR stands for," said Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, President and CEO of Center for Vein Restoration. "We did not come to the Pacific Northwest to introduce vein care. We came to join a team that was already delivering it exceptionally well."

Founded by Edward M. Boyle, MD, and Andrew D. Jones, MD, FACS, Inovia brings eight board-certified specialists whose expertise spans venous disease, vascular surgery, phlebology, and emergency medicine.

"Inovia has always been built around one idea: that patients deserve world-class vein care centered entirely on them," said Dr. Boyle. We built Inovia around our patients, and that is not changing. "What CVR brings is the infrastructure and national reach to deliver on that commitment and bring our care to new heights. It is the right partnership for our patients and for our practice."

"Inovia has always held a high standard, and finding a partner who matched it was the only thing that made this the right move," added Dr. Jones. "Our patients get the practice they know, now backed by the strength of all that CVR brings to the table."

All six clinic locations remain in place, serving Portland, Beaverton, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Tigard, and Bend, Oregon, as well as Vancouver, Washington. Referring physicians can reach CVR's referral support team at 240-473-4322.

About Center for Vein Restoration Center for Vein Restoration is the nation's largest physician-led vein care organization, with more than 120 locations across the United States. CVR is dedicated to expanding access to world-class vein care through a network of highly credentialed specialists, advanced treatment technology, and a physician-first model of care. Visit centerforvein.com.

About Inovia Vein Specialty Centers Inovia Vein Specialty Centers, now part of Center for Vein Restoration, is one of the most established vein practices in the Pacific Northwest. The practice treats chronic venous insufficiency, varicose and spider veins, leg swelling, venous leg ulcers, lymphedema, lipedema, and deep vein thrombosis across six locations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

SOURCE Center for Vein Restoration