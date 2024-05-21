Center Taps Former SAP Concur Executive to Lead Travel Ecosystem Expansion

Newly Appointed SVP, Amy Padgett, Brings Deep T&E Expertise to Expense Management Company

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center , a software company modernizing expense management, today announced the appointment of veteran travel and expense product and supplier marketing leader Amy Padgett as SVP, Travel Ecosystem. Since launching the integration of travel into its card-first expense solution last October, Center has fast-tracked this area of growth and was recently selected to become a strategic component of corporate travel management company Direct Travel's Technology Platform. In her new role, Padgett will focus on growing Center's travel ecosystem and developing its direct booking capture program.

Amy Padgett, SVP, Travel Ecosystem at Center

With over two decades of experience launching new products and capturing market share in the managed travel technology sector, Padgett brings expertise spanning integrated marketing and communications, product lifecycle management, and strategic alliances. In addition to defining Center's partner marketing go-to-market efforts, Padgett will be responsible for forming strategic partnerships with travel management companies (TMCs) and suppliers.

Previously, Padgett served as Vice President, Travel Marketing Strategy at SAP Concur, where she spent over a decade working on the teams that created and evolved the Concur App Center and Concur TripLink. Before that, Padgett held product marketing leadership roles at IDEMIA, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, AirPlus International, and Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). She also currently serves as a Technology Committee Member at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

"As business travel returns, business leaders are looking to save costs, streamline operations, and greatly improve travel program visibility," said Padgett. "Joining Center at this inflection point provides an opportunity to develop a connected, intelligent travel ecosystem experience that eliminates the lack of control, visibility and cumbersome booking processes associated with managed travel. My top goal is to give partners and travel planners continuous value in one seamless, end-to-end solution."

"Amy's experience on both the technology and services side brings a powerful combination of travel expertise that will be directly integrated into our offering," said Naveen Singh, CEO of Center. "Today's travel and expense business leaders want to holistically manage spend without adding complexity and cost. Amy is the ideal leader to help us bring this vision to life."

About Center

Center is a software company modernizing corporate card, travel, and employee expense management with one integrated solution. Our corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates manual accounting tasks, streamlines travel booking and expensing, and provides finance teams with the controls and data needed for optimal decision making. With a usage-based business model requiring no upfront investment, our card-first experience combines self-service configurability with first-class deployment to ensure customer success. Center is a privately held company headquartered in Bellevue, WA with team members nationwide. For more information, please visit getcenter.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Center