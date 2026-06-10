CenterCal Properties Acquires Mira Mesa Market in San Diego, California

Centrally Located Retail Destination to Serve the Evolving Needs of the Mira Mesa Community

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Mira Mesa Market, a 249,225-square-foot retail property in San Diego, California. The transaction officially closed on June 1, 2026, marking the addition of another strategic asset to CenterCal's growing portfolio of retail properties across the western United States.

Located at the southeast corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westview Parkway just off Interstate 15, the property sits at one of the busiest intersections in the area and benefits from high visibility and strong daily traffic. Mira Mesa Market is already home to a dynamic mix of national retailers, restaurants, entertainment, and everyday services, making it an established destination within one of San Diego's most active trade areas.

Looking ahead, CenterCal plans to build upon the property's strong foundation through thoughtful reinvestment and strategic leasing. The company intends to evolve Mira Mesa Market into a community destination that serves the evolving needs of the surrounding neighborhood while strengthening its role in daily community life.

"Mira Mesa is an exciting addition to the CenterCal portfolio because it combines strong retail real estate fundamentals with clear long-term potential," said Jean Paul Wardy, CEO of CenterCal Properties. "This is a well-positioned asset in an established community, and we look forward to transforming it into a vibrant destination that reflects how the neighborhood lives and shops today."

Mira Mesa is recognized as one of San Diego's most dynamic submarkets, supported by strong demographics, excellent regional access, and continued growth. The acquisition reflects CenterCal's ongoing commitment to investing in high-quality retail properties where thoughtful reinvestment can create lasting value.

About CenterCal Properties

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at centercal.com.

Media Contact

Sandra Rollinson, SVP Property Management

[email protected]

SOURCE CenterCal Properties