CenterCal Properties Expands its Executive Team to Meet High Growth Demands

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterCal Properties, a premier full-service commercial real estate company serving the western U.S., continues to bolster its senior executive team with the addition of three new team members. Erick Klafter joins as the Senior Vice President of Asset and Property Management, John Kim joins as General Counsel and Bill Cluverius joins as Senior Business Development Director.

"We are excited to welcome Erick Klafter, John Kim and Bill Cluverius to CenterCal," said Jean Paul Wardy, Founder and CEO of CenterCal Properties. "Erick's extensive experience in asset and property management, John's profound legal expertise in the real estate sector and Bill's innovative approach to business development will further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value not only to our internal team members, but to our local communities and guests."

Erick Klafter comes to CenterCal Properties with more than 35 years of commercial and residential asset/property management experience. As the SVP of Asset and Property Management he acts as the strategic compass for property operations, guiding asset preservation, tenant relationships and fostering an environment of employee and customer satisfaction. Before joining CenterCal, Erick held senior leadership positions at mixed-use and retail property management companies in California, Oregon and Texas.

John Kim joins as General Counsel and oversees CenterCal Properties' in-house legal team to support optimized operational efficiencies and manage the legal aspects of property acquisitions and dispositions. John has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, with at least 10 of those years in senior level positions at a publicly traded retail real estate company. He brings extensive experience in managing a wide array of corporate and real estate transactions, with a strong focus on the retail industry.

Bill Cluverius joins CenterCal Properties as Senior Business Development Director, playing an integral role in the establishment of preeminent revenue-driving sponsorship programs across the CenterCal portfolio. Bill brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, with a focus on digital and experiential marketing, business development and strategic partnerships to CenterCal.

"Erick, John and Bill's leadership and dedication aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering thriving communities and advancing our strategic goals," added Wardy. "Their contributions will enable CenterCal Properties to maintain our tradition of creating lasting, unique destinations that not only strengthen the social fabric of neighborhoods but create a stronger sense of community for all."

CenterCal Properties LLC, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the western U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal Properties has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, high standards, resourcefulness, delivering today and unwavering integrity, CenterCal Properties specializes in the investment, development, leasing and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use development from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

