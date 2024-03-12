Centered Health Taps Katie Gregory to Lead Business Development

Dedicated to transforming mental health care across Southern California and beyond, Centered Health selects industry vet to expand outreach for rapidly growing portfolio of treatment centers.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centered Health, a diverse network of premium, mental health treatment centers, today announced the appointment of Katie Gregory as Vice President of Business Development. Gregory's appointment marks a strategic move for Centered Health to accelerate its mission to deliver individualized, comprehensive mental health care to as many adults and teens as possible across Southern California and beyond.

"Katie is truly a unicorn in the mental health industry", shared Nuchie Schapiro, Founder and CEO of Centered Health. "Her outstanding reputation is built on a strong connection with providers from a range of services and their trust in her recommendations for their patients and clients. We are delighted that Katie recognizes Centered Health as a top treatment provider in the field and has joined us as head of business development. We look forward to the impact she will make to expand our reach and further our goal of delivering transformative care to those in need."

A proven leader, Gregory brings over 30 years of experience in the mental health and chemical dependency field, having held executive management roles in both national and international companies, including Executive Director, Bridges to Recovery; Co-Owner, Insight Adolescent Treatment Programs; Owner, Psychiatric Supportive Living and the creation and growth of Solara Mental Health. She was instrumental in the acquisition of Bridges to Recovery by Constellation Behavioral Health and their global expansion as Senior International Strategic Advisor.

Commented Katie Gregory, " I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Centered Health contributing my experience in building solid solutions and quality of care within the mental health field to help families navigate the many issues facing them today. Seeking treatment is such an incredible move towards wellness and Centered Health provides a clear path with cutting edge, personalized programming for those suffering with mental health challenges. "

Centered Health serves as a healing resource for all ages battling mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The diverse network of mental health treatment centers and skilled teams ensure that clients receive individualized, evidence-based, transformative care in the most appropriate setting. Centered Health treatment centers include Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA, Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA, The Meadowglade in Moorpark, CA, and Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), Culver City, CA. Learn more: CenteredHealth.com. Interested in making a referral, email us: [email protected] or call admissions: 888-903-9146 or contact Katie Gregory, VP of Business Development, directly: [email protected]. #MentalHealthMatters

