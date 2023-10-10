Centered Health Ushers in New Era of Leadership with the Appointment of Three Executive Directors

Dedicated to transforming mental health care across Southern California and beyond, Centered Health selects an accomplished roster of leadership to preside over rapidly growing portfolio of treatment centers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centered Health, an extensive network of behavioral health treatment centers, today announced the following leadership appointments: Christine Tonoli, MBA, BSHCA, AS, CDA, Executive Director of the adolescent treatment centers which include Beachside Teen Treatment Center and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center, Dr. Nicole Fallah-Helo, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of The Meadowglade, and Dominique Hamler, RN, MSN, BSN Executive Director of Los Angeles Outpatient Center ("LAOP"). This lineup of accomplished leaders signifies Centered Health's mission to deliver individualized comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorder care to adults and teens across Southern California and beyond.

With the goal of helping as many families and individuals as possible, Centered Health took great care in selecting a new era of experienced, highly esteemed leadership with a focus on providing integrative, transformational care that makes a significant difference during the client's journey.

"After an extremely rigid vetting process searching for the right candidates, I'm pleased that we found these outstanding individuals to lead our treatment centers into their future," said Nuchie Schapiro, Founder and CEO of Centered Health. "Each of these talented individuals demonstrates superior knowledge, advanced qualifications, and a passion for mental health reform that will deepen our centers' impact in Southern California and beyond."

Centered Health was founded on the principle of providing the best treatment available - utilizing the latest research, evidence-based care, and a plethora of experiential and innovative theories offered in a healthy, wholesome, and psychologically sound environment. It has grown to offer an inclusive range of behavioral health programs, with four unique treatment centers across Southern California, committed to empathic care that promises healing and growth.

Christine Tonoli brings a wealth of expertise to Centered Health's adolescent centers to drive positive change, embody a vision, and empower a team to make a difference. "Leadership is about the impact, influence, and inspiration you provide. I am thrilled to join the executive director team and contribute to the amazing things that Centered Health is accomplishing within Southern California," said Tonoli.

With over 13 years of executive healthcare experience, Dr. Nicole Fallah-Helo is driven by a passion for creating innovative solutions for the competitive healthcare markets. "I am thrilled and honored to be part of such a dedicated and dynamic team, merging leadership expertise and passion to transform the mental health landscape and create a brighter future for our community," said Dr. Fallah-Helo.

Boasting over 20+ years of knowledge within the healthcare field, Dominique Hamler holds an unwavering dedication to promoting mental well-being for patients, community, and staff. "As I embark on this excellent opportunity as Executive Director of LAOP, I pledge my loyalty and commitment to providing a healing therapeutic experience that supports a self-sufficient harmonious lifestyle," said Hamler.

Centered Health remains at the forefront of transforming and reshaping mental health care in Southern California and beyond. The combined expertise of all three Executive Directors places Centered Health in a position to influence increasing access to advanced, responsive care.

About Centered Health:

Centered Health serves as a healing resource for all ages battling mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The diverse network of behavioral health treatment centers and skilled teams ensures that clients receive individualized, evidence-based, comprehensive care in the most appropriate setting. centeredhealth.com

About Centered Health's Adolescent Centers:

The adolescent treatment centers provide a tranquil, rehabilitation haven for adolescents struggling with mental health disorders and co-occurring addiction, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The programming embodies the key principles of mind-body health, through evidence-based, individualized, and diverse treatment plans that provide wholesome healing in a mostly unplugged and small group environment. The healing journey caters to each client's emotional, occupational, physical, social, intellectual, and spiritual needs. Centered Health has two beautiful, adolescent residential centers in California, Beachside Teen Treatment Center, in Malibu, with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center located in the tropical foothills of Agoura Hills. Both are uniquely situated and designed to provide and nurture healing on all levels. centeredhealth.com/beachside-teen | centeredhealth.com/hillcrest-adolescent

About The Meadowglade:

The Meadowglade is a renowned retreat-style residential and outpatient treatment center destination for adults, nestled in the heart of Moorpark, California, where hope and healing intertwine. The mission of The Meadowglade is to improve the lives of its clients and their ongoing well-being, inspiring hope through an unwavering commitment to compassionate client-centered care, and specializing in those struggling with mental health and eating disorders. The individualized approach to therapy goes beyond traditional methods and offers tailored programs to meet the client's unique needs. From evidence-based treatments like Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing ("EMDR") psychotherapy to the transformative power of creative music and art therapies, the client is empowered along their path to recovery. The breathtaking sanctuary is on a beautiful, private 24-acre estate with rolling hills, secret gardens, avocado groves, and more—a tranquil haven where healing finds its home. centeredhealth.com/meadowglade

About The Los Angeles Outpatient Center:

The Los Angeles Outpatient Center ("LAOP") is an adult outpatient clinic specializing in mental health and eating disorders, located in Culver City, California. LAOP's programming combines individual and group therapy using innovative, creative, and evidence-based treatment methods. The diverse approach ranges from EMDR psychotherapy to music therapy. centeredhealth.com/laop

