CenterEdge and KioSoft Launch CenterEdge Play, a Fully Integrated Cashless FEC Solution Powered by Payroc

Industry collaboration delivers seamless operations, cashless convenience, and enhanced revenue opportunities for family entertainment centers.

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroc, a global payment-processing acquirer and technology platform, today announced the launch of CenterEdge Play, a new collaboration between CenterEdge Software, one of the most trusted names in family entertainment center (FEC) management software, and KioSoft, a global leader in self-service payment technology. Powered by Payroc, the all-in-one solution debuts at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida, November 18–21, 2025 (Booth #4454).

The collaboration was enabled through Payroc's payment ecosystem, which connects best-in-class software and hardware providers to deliver smarter, more unified commerce solutions. By bringing together CenterEdge's FEC management expertise and KioSoft's proven cashless technology, CenterEdge Play offers a fully integrated management and payment experience for entertainment operators.

"This is a great example of how Payroc's partner ecosystem drives innovation across the industry," said Conn Byrne, Executive Director of Integrated Payments at Payroc. "By fostering collaboration between top ISVs like CenterEdge and KioSoft, we're helping create new solutions that simplify operations and open new revenue opportunities for operators."

CenterEdge Play combines CenterEdge's comprehensive suite of tools—including point of sale, event management, food and beverage, memberships, waivers, reporting, and analytics—with KioSoft's global cashless payment technology, which is engineered for high-volume, indoor and outdoor, and unattended environments. The result is a feature-rich, reliable, and affordable solution that unifies FEC management and payments under one provider and one low monthly fee.

"For years, operators have asked for a single, integrated way to manage their entire business—from point of sale to the game room—without juggling multiple systems or high upfront costs," said Leslie Legel, Director of Payments, CenterEdge Software. "With CenterEdge Play, they finally have that solution. It's everything they love about CenterEdge, plus the cashless system they've been waiting for."

"KioSoft is proud to bring our proven cashless technology to the FEC market through this collaboration with CenterEdge and Payroc," said Charles Lee, CEO at KioSoft. "Together, we're delivering a flexible, scalable solution that enhances guest experiences and helps operators grow."

Operators can experience CenterEdge Play live at IAAPA Expo Booth #4454 or schedule an online demo at centeredgesoftware.com.

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in card volume annually and operating across 47 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com.

About CenterEdge Software

CenterEdge provides fully integrated point-of-sale, reservations, and facility-management software designed specifically for family entertainment centers, trampoline parks, water parks, and attractions worldwide. The company helps operators streamline operations, boost profitability, and deliver world-class guest experiences.

About KioSoft

KioSoft is a leading global manufacturer of self-service payment and IoT technologies, serving industries ranging from laundry and vending to electric vehicle charging and now family entertainment. KioSoft's solutions power secure, cashless experiences across millions of connected devices worldwide.

SOURCE Payroc