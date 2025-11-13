Payroc Expands Roc Services Platform with Scheduling to Power Service-Based Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroc, global payments processor, today announced the expanded release of Roc Services, its service management and payments product built for merchants who book, bill, and work on the go. With new scheduling capabilities and enhanced pricing flexibility, Roc Services brings everything service-based businesses need to manage their operations and payments into one connected platform.

Roc Services helps merchants schedule appointments, track jobs, communicate with customers, send invoices, and collect payments—whether in the field or in the office. It's part of Payroc's continued investment in the services industry, where business owners rely on flexible tools to manage work, teams, and cash flow from anywhere.

"This launch represents an exciting next chapter for Roc Services," said James Derby, EVP of Merchant Product at Payroc. "Every enhancement we've delivered was driven by feedback from our merchants and sales partners. Roc Services gives service-based businesses a simpler, smarter way to manage their operations—while helping our partners reach a fast-growing vertical with a complete platform designed around how these merchants actually work."

Built for industries like home repair, landscaping, accounting, beauty, and professional services, Roc Services fits businesses that rely on flexible pricing and recurring client relationships. Merchants can add unlimited users at a flat rate, avoiding costly per-user fees, and use the new variable pricing feature to charge products and services even when prices change by scope, labor, or materials.

Roc Services also supports RewardPay Choice, Payroc's compliant surcharging program, and ConsumerChoice, a dual pricing model—helping merchants reduce or even eliminate processing costs while giving customers transparent payment options. Additional updates include deposit refunds, the ability to remove tax at item and order level and expanded support for Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Roc Services mobile app lets teams in the field send invoices and accept payments in real time, while QuickBooks Online integration keeps everything in sync for accurate reporting and accounting.

"Our goal has always been to strengthen this solution with tools that make life easier for service-based merchants," added Derby. "With scheduling, invoicing, and payments all connected under Payroc, Roc Services continues to deliver on that promise."

For more information, visit: https://payroc.com/solutions/roc-services/

About Payroc

Founded in 2003, Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a global payments ecosystem that helps businesses accept payments and optimize commerce. Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $125 billion in volume annually and operating across 50 regions with direct connections to the major card networks. Its proprietary full-stack technology supports vertically tailored card-present, card-not-present, and omnichannel solutions for software providers, financial institutions, and merchants of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and award-winning support, Payroc makes payments seamless and drives growth for partners worldwide. For more information, visit payroc.com

