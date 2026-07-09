CenterGate Capital Announces Partnership with Canadian Dental Labs ("CDL"), Canada's Leading Manufacturer of Dental Prosthetics and Orthodontic Appliances

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin, Texas-based private equity investment firm, announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in Canadian Dental Labs ("CDL" or the "Company"), Canada's leading manufacturer of dental prosthetics and orthodontic appliances.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CDL is the parent company of a portfolio of premium dental laboratory groups including Shaw Lab Group in Ontario, Protec Dental in British Columbia, Hallmark Dental in Atlantic Canada, and Universal Dental in Alberta. CDL operates eleven state-of-the-art laboratories across Canada. CDL's comprehensive product portfolio spans fixed and removable prosthetics and orthodontic appliances that are manufactured to each patient's unique specifications. CDL serves over 5,000 independent dental professionals and dental service organizations in key population centers across Canada.

CEO Ali Rezaei, who will continue to lead CDL, said, "We are excited to partner with CenterGate as CDL enters its next chapter of growth. From our earliest conversations, it was clear that CenterGate not only brings significant experience but also shares our long-term vision for the business and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. This partnership will allow us to continue investing in our people, technology, and laboratory network and further enhancing the quality and craftsmanship that our customers have come to expect."

Steele Windle, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "Ali and the entire CDL team have built an exceptional reputation for quality, customer service, and technical excellence. CDL has established itself as one of Canada's leading dental laboratory platforms, and we believe the Company is well-positioned for continued growth. We are excited to partner with Ali and the entire CDL team as they continue building on this strong foundation."

CenterGate Capital was represented by Akerman LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP in the transaction.

BMO Middle Market M&A and ATB Cormark Capital Markets served as financial advisors to CDL in the transaction.

About Canadian Dental Labs

Canadian Dental Labs is the leading Canadian dental laboratory platform headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Every day, CDL partners with dental professionals to restore the joy of eating and smiling for the patients they serve. Through its portfolio of premium laboratory groups, CDL operates state-of-the-art laboratories and provides a coast-to-coast, full-service solution for its dentists and dental practices. CDL combines the scale, technology leadership, product breadth, and operational excellence of a national platform with the local relationships and craftsmanship of its member laboratories, making it the partner of choice for dentists throughout Canada. For more information visit: https://canadiandentallabs.ca/.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is an Austin, TX-based private equity firm managing over $750 million. CenterGate partners with middle market companies to achieve their next stage of growth. By bringing together a balance of transactional and operational experience and resources, our team works with management to execute value creation strategies enabling growth and unlocking value. For more information, visit www.centergatecapital.com.

SOURCE CenterGate Capital