CenterGate Capital Announces Partnership with Spartaco Tool Group, a Leading Provider of Professional-Grade Tools For Utility and Telecom Infrastructure

CLOVER, S.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin, Texas-based private equity investment firm, announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in Spartaco Tool Group ("Spartaco" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-quality, professional-grade tools designed and built to meet the rigorous demands of professional users.

Headquartered in Clover, SC, Spartaco is the parent company for a portfolio of professional tool companies including Jameson Tools, Huskie Tools, RONIN, Jameson Tactical Lighting, Tiiger, and Bulldog Bender. Spartaco's broad product suite includes cable cutting and crimping tools, layup tools and pruners, underground tools, aerial cable construction equipment, power ascenders, utility pole pullers, and specialty lighting solutions. The products serve mission-critical, high consequence-to-cost workflows in the utility, telecommunications, arborist, military and government, and industrial industries.

CEO Nick Skrobot, who will continue to lead Spartaco, said, "We are very excited to partner with CenterGate for our next phase of growth. CenterGate's investment will provide us the capital and strategic resources to continue our growth trajectory while providing the safest, highest-quality tools that line workers and technicians depend on every day."

Michael Smith, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "Nick and his team have built Spartaco into a premium brand for professional-grade tools both in the U.S. and internationally. We are proud to partner with Nick and the Spartaco team to support the execution of their growth plan and ongoing investment in grid infrastructure by Spartaco's customers."

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Spartaco in the transaction.

About Spartaco Tool Group

Formed in 2017 via merger of Jameson (est. 1956) and Huskie Tools (est. 1976), Spartaco Tool Group is the parent company for a portfolio of professional tool companies that serve a diverse set of customers across related market segments. Spartaco companies manufacture and supply high-quality, professional-grade tools designed and built to meet the rigorous demands of professional users. Spartaco teams are committed to creating solutions and developing innovative products to meet the changing needs of our customers and markets.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is an Austin, TX-based private equity firm managing over $750 million. CenterGate partners with middle market companies to achieve their next stage of growth. By bringing together a balance of transactional and operational experience and resources, our team works with management to execute valuation creation strategies enabling growth and unlocking value. For more information, visit www.centergatecapital.com.

SOURCE CenterGate Capital