CenterGate Capital Announces Partnership with Leading Provider of Eyewear Frames

PORT CHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin-based private equity investment firm, announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in Zyloware Corporation ("Zyloware" or the "Company"), a leading provider of eyewear frames.

Established in 1923 and headquartered in Port Chester, New York, Zyloware is a leading provider of eyewear frames. The Company serves as a full-service partner with expertise across the supply chain, including product design and marketing, quality assurance, inventory management, distribution, and service. The Company has a 100-year track record of exceptional quality, affordability, presentation, and unparalleled customer service. Zyloware serves mass retail, value chains, chains, and independent rollups across the globe.

Co-CEO Jamie Shyer, who will continue to co-lead Zyloware, said, "I am proud of our company's 101-year history of serving this industry. We pride ourselves on exceptional quality, creative design, and unmatched customer service. We look forward to continuing that legacy over the coming years."

Co-CEO Chris Shyer, who will continue to co-lead Zyloware, said, "This transaction was a big step for our company. We are excited about our partnership with CenterGate and what it means for our employees, customers, and business partners."

Michael Smith, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "We are impressed by the organization the Shyer family and the rest of the management team have built. We are honored to be their partners for the next chapter of Zyloware's growth."

Ernst and Young Capital Advisors, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Zyloware in the transaction.

About Zyloware

Established in 1923 and headquartered in Port Chester, New York, Zyloware is a leading provider of eyewear frames. The Company serves as a full-service partner with expertise across the supply chain, including product design and marketing, quality assurance, inventory management, distribution, and service. The Company has a 100-year track record of exceptional quality, affordability, presentation, and unparalleled customer service. Zyloware serves mass retail, value chains, chains, and independent rollups.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is a private equity firm managing over $750 million. We focus on growing lower middle market companies. Our goal is to partner with management to create value for all stakeholders of our portfolio companies. CenterGate possesses flexible capital, enabling us to tailor each investment to a company's ownership goals and growth strategies. We structure transactions to enable owners to monetize their equity while also positioning the company for future growth. For more information, visit www.centergatecapital.com .

SOURCE CenterGate Capital