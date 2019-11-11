Centerline Biomedical's Intra-Operative Positioning System Technology Showcased at VIVA Disruptive Technologies Session

VIVA, held annually in Las Vegas, is a globally-attended multidisciplinary conference advancing minimally-invasive vascular practice and education through presentation and discussions of novel research, late-breaking clinical trials, case studies, and education. The Disruptive Technology sessions, introduced to the program in the 2018 meeting, serve to showcase endovascular innovations poised to transform care.

The Wednesday session's moderating panel and audience alike shared positive impressions of both IOPS and the potential of the technology to be a game-changer. "This will revolutionize medicine," commented one of the panelists. Today's standard of care with respect to image guidance during endovascular interventions is fluoroscopy, a technology which relies on toxic contrast agents and harmful ionizing X-ray radiation in order to function, and yields a limited two-dimensional image which represents a challenge when navigating complex three-dimensional anatomy. The IOPS technology combines safe low-level electromagnetic tracking with patented anatomical mapping and modeling algorithms to provide a vivid, intuitive, interactive three-dimensional display as an adjunct to fluoroscopy, to achieve advanced visualization and a reduced dependence on radiation.

In the presentation, Goel both shared information about the first product, recently cleared by the FDA and preparing for market launch, as well as discussed results in testing pipeline technologies which leverage augmented reality for next-generation guidance. The response from VIVA attendees over the following day was powerful. "We made a splash," said Goel. "It was fantastic to connect with so many clinicians eager to use and help develop Centerline's technology."

Goel was joined at the conference by the other lead inventor of IOPS, Karl West, who currently serves as Director of Medical Device Solutions at Cleveland Clinic, as well as Centerline's new CEO Phil Rackliffe, who brings significant experience in global healthcare product launches. The company is presently preparing for a market launch this calendar year, while continuing to develop and expand the technology platform and pursue European market clearance.

SOURCE Centerline Biomedical

