Centerline Partners with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to Bring Elite Competition to the Pickleball Court

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Athletics, the premium performance apparel brand built for the modern pickleball athlete, has partnered with NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who joins the brand as its newest Brand Ambassador.

A lifelong competitor, Owens has embraced pickleball with the same intensity that defined his football career. As part of the partnership, Owens will highlight his favorite pieces from Centerline's current performance collection through a dedicated landing page featuring the apparel he wears on court.

"Pickleball doesn't discriminate. It doesn't matter what age you are, what you look like, what your body type is, it's a sport that welcomes everybody."

Owens brings to the court the same mindset that shaped his legendary career - what he calls the three D's: Desire, Dedication, and Discipline.

"Competition has always been part of who I am," Owens added. "Whether it's football or pickleball, the mindset stays the same - show up prepared, compete hard, and bring energy every time you step on the court."

Beyond the initial launch, Owens is collaborating with Centerline designers on an exclusive performance apparel collection that will debut later this year.

"Terrell embodies the competitive spirit that defines Centerline," said Scott Brown, Managing Director at Centerline. "His passion for sport, athleticism, and community aligns perfectly with what we're building."

As pickleball continues to grow as America's fastest-growing sport, the partnership signals Centerline's expanding influence across the broader sports culture landscape.

Owens will continue to work closely with the brand throughout the year, helping shape product development, storytelling, and community engagement around the game.

Shop Terrell Owens' collection at centerlineathletics.com.

SOURCE Centerline Athletics