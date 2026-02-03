CENTERPEAK STRENGTHENS LONDON PRESENCE WITH TWO STRATEGIC HIRES

Elite Legal Search Firm Expands UK Team to Meet Growing Transatlantic Demand from AmLaw Firms

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPeak LLC, the world's premier legal search firm, today announced the addition of Andrea Hutchinson and Marc Needoff to its newly-established London office. The appointments mark a significant step in CenterPeak's global expansion and reinforce its ability to serve the increasingly complex transatlantic talent needs of elite law firms.

Joining the firm are Andrea Hutchinson as Managing Director and Marc Needoff as Senior Partner. The two bring a combined two-decades-plus of experience in the London legal recruiting market.

As Managing Director, Hutchinson will specialize in partner-level recruitment and strategic lateral hiring across the UK and Europe. Previously, Hutchinson spent over a decade building and scaling high-performing legal teams for fast-growing asset managers, global sponsors, and their portfolio companies.

Needoff brings over a decade of specialized experience working in the London legal market. Previously a Managing Director at SSQ, Needoff has built a reputation for engineering complex, high-value moves that boost firm revenue. His expertise centers on placing individuals and teams operating at the convergence of private capital, high-stakes disputes, and regulatory matters—areas of critical importance to elite international firms.

Hutchinson and Needoff will work alongside Senior Partner, Adil Lalani, in CenterPeak's London office in Salesforce Tower. Together, the trio brings unparalleled market insight and longstanding relationships across Europe and the transatlantic market — particularly within the strategic New York–London legal corridor that drives billions of dollars in cross-border transactions.

"Andrea and Marc are exceptional additions to our London team," said Mark Jungers, Chief Strategy Officer at CenterPeak. "Andrea's extensive network of general counsel, investment leaders, and senior legal executives gives our clients a distinct advantage, while Marc brings a proven track record of executing high-value moves for the world's leading law firms. Together with Adil, they form a powerhouse team."

The expansion of CenterPeak's London team reflects the firm's broader international growth strategy, with additional opportunities actively being evaluated in the Middle East and Asia in response to client demand and increasing global market connectivity. With more than 2,000 partner placements and over 50 office openings for AmLaw 50 firms, CenterPeak continues to set the standard in elite legal recruitment.

To learn more about CenterPeak's London team, visit www.centerpeak.com.

About CenterPeak LLC

CenterPeak LLC is the world's premier legal search firm, renowned for its expertise in strategic expansion and high-impact partner and practice group placements. Formed through the transformative merger of Lippman Jungers and Johnson Downie, CenterPeak serves as a trusted partner to the legal elite, with a track record of placing over 2,000 partners and opening more than 50 offices for AmLaw 50 firms. For more information on CenterPeak visit www.centerpeak.com.



SOURCE CenterPeak