CenterPoint Energy Announces a Comprehensive Suite of New Actions as Part of Second Phase of Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative to Strengthen the Electric Grid Across the Region

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CenterPoint Energy announced a comprehensive suite of new actions as part of the next phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), including strengthening the energy system and operations over the next eight months and before the start of the 2025 hurricane season. These extensive near-term actions will: build on the work CenterPoint completed in the first phase of the GHRI, continue to strengthen resiliency, improve its communications and develop stronger partnerships, and help reinforce its electric system as it prepares for both the upcoming winter season and the 2025 hurricane season.

The actions in GHRI Phase Two will help enable a self-healing grid, reduce the length and frequency of outages and lead to more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually for customers in the Greater Houston area. Work will be completed ahead of the 2025 hurricane season, or June 1, 2025, and will include:

Installing new or replacing 25,000 poles that meet extreme wind standards

Trimming or removing higher-risk vegetation across 4,000 miles of power lines

Installing 4,500 automation devices, known as trip savers, and 350 Intelligent Grid Switching Devices as part of our effort to build a self-healing grid that utilizes automation to respond to outages faster

Undergrounding more than 400 miles of power lines

Launching a year-round public emergency preparedness and safety communications campaign

Strengthening our local partnerships with agencies and partners critical to our emergency response efforts

"We know how important reliable and resilient energy is to our 2.8 million customers and that the Greater Houston region is the economic engine for the State of Texas and the energy capital of the world. That is why we are so focused on modernizing our infrastructure as we work toward our goal of building the most resilient coastal grid in the country that will serve the energy needs of Houstonians for years to come," said Jason Wells, President and CEO of CenterPoint.

"We are proud of the immediate resiliency improvements we delivered during Phase One of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative and these actions were only the beginning. We have set ambitious goals to achieve even further enhancements to our resiliency before the 2025 hurricane season. We are committed to developing the self-healing grid of the future that our customers expect and deserve," said Wells.

The actions CenterPoint has taken, and will continue to take, are designed to address its customers' major concerns following Hurricane Beryl by lessening the impact and duration of storm-related outages, improving its restoration efforts and communications, while also advancing the day-to-day reliability of its grid. Since August 17, CenterPoint has held 19 community open houses for its customers and community advocates, as well as numerous listening sessions with local officials and community leaders to help ensure the Phase Two actions address stakeholder concerns.

CenterPoint will track its progress towards completing all of its GHRI commitments at www.CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.

Continuing the Momentum of GHRI Phase One

On August 28, CenterPoint announced that it had completed, ahead of schedule, a series of core resiliency actions as part of the first phase of its GHRI. During this initial phase, more than 2,500 employees and contractors trimmed or removed higher-risk vegetation from more than 2,000 power line miles, installed more than 1,100 stronger, more storm-resilient poles and installed more than 300 automated devices known as trip savers. In addition to the launch of its new outage tracker and the completion of 40 of its original 42 commitments, including all of those with a deadline on or before September 30, these actions represent meaningful, real-world resiliency improvements for its customers this hurricane season.

Longer-Term Commitment to Resiliency and Investment

Beyond the near-term actions of GHRI Phase Two, CenterPoint will refile its long-term resiliency plan with the PUCT on or before January 31, 2025. The goal of the long-term resiliency plan is to mitigate a broad spectrum of risks that threaten its system by hardening key aspects of the infrastructure, enhancing the security of the grid and building a smarter grid that can combat extreme weather, major storms and hurricanes to reduce the impact of outages experienced by its customers and mitigate wildfire risk.

As part of the long-term plan, CenterPoint will also propose investing at least $5 billion from 2026 to 2028 – the largest investment in Greater Houston infrastructure in the company's nearly 160-year history. The at least $5 billion is part of CenterPoint's new capital investment plan that includes more than $21 billion in total capital investment in its Texas electric and gas systems from 2025 through 2030, exceeding its current plan.

