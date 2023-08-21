CenterPoint Energy appoints new Independent Board Chair

Earl M. Cummings named Independent Chair of the Board

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Earl M. Cummings as its Independent Board Chair. Mr. Cummings has served as an Independent Director of CenterPoint Energy's Board of Directors since 2020. During that time, he has also served as the Chair of the Governance, Environmental and Sustainability Committee, as well as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Cummings succeeds Martin H. Nesbitt, who served as Independent Board Chair since July 2021.

The Board of Directors and CenterPoint Energy's leadership team said, "We would like to express our appreciation to Marty Nesbitt for his outstanding leadership at a pivotal and transformational time for our company. Marty's strategic direction and steady guidance, including his deep commitments to succession planning and talent development, further strengthened our company's foundation as a pure-play, regulated and premium utility."

The company added, "Earl's extensive leadership experience, combined with his background in corporate governance, government and regulatory affairs, and finance, make him the right leader for this important role. As a lifelong Houstonian, Earl's reputation as a respected and innovative leader in our headquarters city is second-to-none."

Mr. Cummings said, "I feel privileged to take on the role of Independent Chair of the Board at such an exciting time for our company. I am confident that we can continue delivering on our track record of proven performance and sustainable value for customers, communities, investors and employees as we execute on our long-term growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with the Board, CEO Dave Lesar, President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Wells, and the entire CenterPoint Energy leadership team to advance on what we believe is one of the most tangible growth stories in the industry."

About Earl M. Cummings

Mr. Cummings is an entrepreneur and has started and operated several businesses in the technology and real estate industries. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Halliburton Company.

Mr. Cummings' entrepreneurial and leadership endeavors include serving as managing partner of MCM Houston Properties, LLC, a real estate fund that invests in properties in Houston. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of The BTS Team, which began as an information technology and staffing firm providing solutions and services across several regions and evolved into a company that also invested financial resources in various industries to create value for stakeholders. Mr. Cummings previously served as its Chief Information Officer and Chairman of the Board. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of BestAssets, Inc., a private company providing real estate portfolio management and related services.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. Active across communities and in nonprofit board service, Mr. Cummings serves on the Board of Texas Children's Hospital and the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and natural gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as the potential growth, including the timing and scale of such growth, of CenterPoint Energy, CenterPoint Energy's long-term capital plan and its ability to execute on its long-term capital plan, CenterPoint Energy's ability to execute on its generation transition plan and to implement cleaner energy, future financial performance of CenterPoint Energy, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the impact of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) financial market conditions; (3) general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions; (5) effects of competition; (6) weather variations; (7) changes in business plans; (8) continued disruptions to the global supply chain and increases in commodity prices; (9) legislative decisions, including tax and developments related to the environment such as global climate change, air emissions, carbon and waste water discharges; (10) CenterPoint Energy's ability to execute on its initiatives, targets and goals and operations and maintenance goals and (11) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and CenterPoint's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

