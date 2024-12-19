CenterPoint Energy proposes solution to help mitigate ERCOT's regional energy shortfall in Central Texas while lowering Greater Houston-area customer bills

Proposal would send all 15 large emergency generation units to the San Antonio region for two years starting in Spring 2025

Company would make no revenue or profit off the proposal to help ERCOT and the State; Greater Houston Area customer bills would be reduced starting in Spring 2025

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) proposed a solution to help the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the State of Texas to help offset the projected electricity supply shortfall starting in summer 2025 around the greater San Antonio region. CenterPoint has put forward a proposal to support ERCOT's and State's energy replacement needs while reducing Greater Houston Area customer bills beginning in Spring 2025.

Over the last several months, the company has worked with a variety of stakeholders, regulators, and industry peers to address the specific energy shortfall and potential for load shed risk that could materialize beginning in summer 2025. Earlier this year, ERCOT issued a request for proposal to replace three gas-fired units – Braunig 1, 2 and 3. The retirement of these three gas-fired power plants is expected to create an approximately 800-megawatt shortfall in the ERCOT footprint beginning in the summer 2025. CenterPoint's 15 large emergency generation units (ranging from 27mW to 32mW) could provide up 450mW of power to be dispatched by ERCOT to serve customers.

"As part of our commitment to better serve our customers, listen to feedback, and help address the State's growing energy needs, we've been working diligently to determine the future role of these 15 large-scale emergency generation units that were originally acquired to help protect customers against extreme weather events like Winter Storm Uri. Our top priority has remained finding a positive, Texas-driven solution for these units that helps address the energy needs of Texans while helping reduce our customers' bills," said Jason Wells, President & Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

"We are optimistic that as we continue to work closely with our elected leaders, regulators, peer utilities and other stakeholders, we will finalize a solution that best serves the needs of the State of Texas, ERCOT and our Houston-area customers."

As part of this proposal to help the State and ERCOT, CenterPoint would intend to do the following:

CenterPoint's role in the Texas electricity market

CenterPoint is an electric transmission and distribution company in the Texas market. The Company does not own any power plants in the state; does not generate any electricity in the state; and does not purchase electricity on behalf of customers in Texas. It also does not have any electric customers in Texas outside the 12-county Greater Houston area.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding a potential transaction with ERCOT, future bill impacts, and future potential transactions regarding the large emergency generation units, including effectiveness, timing and related matters, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

