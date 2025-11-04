Centers Health Care Expands Successful Rehabilitation Partnership with NYU Langone Health's Rusk Rehabilitation, Bringing World-Class Therapy to More Residents

Successful Onsite-Physician Model at Boro Park Center Now offered at Amsterdam Nursing Home

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute healthcare continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 42 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, today announced the expansion of its rehabilitative care collaboration with NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation. The initiative extends the successful program model from Boro Park Center in Brooklyn, New York to Amsterdam Nursing Home in Manhattan, which includes the presence of a dedicated Rusk physician onsite at the nursing care facilities, ensuring residents have direct access to specialized expertise in rehabilitation medicine.

Since its launch five years ago at Boro Park Center, the partnership has served more than 1,000 patients, with a discharge goal rate significantly higher than the state and the national averages. These outcomes underscore the program's ability to help residents regain mobility, independence, and overall quality of life while reducing the need for hospital readmissions.

"Having a Rusk physician onsite has transformed the rehabilitation experience for our residents," said Nachman Feig, Administrator at Boro Park Center. "We've seen firsthand how this level of specialized, hands-on care can accelerate recovery and restore confidence."

Since August, Amsterdam Nursing Home has welcomed its own onsite Rusk physician, supported by an interdisciplinary team offering physical, occupational, and speech therapies, along with specialized programs for neurological, psychiatric, orthopedic, and cardiopulmonary conditions. By embedding these services directly into the care environment, residents will benefit from advanced rehabilitative medicine without the need for outside appointments, while also experiencing stronger continuity of care and seamless coordination across their care team.

"Since joining Amsterdam Nursing Center, I've been able to work with residents from the moment they arrive and support them through every stage of recovery," said Matthew Glenn, MD MS, Clinical Instructor, PM&R at Rusk Rehabilitation. "I make sure they understand their treatment plans, feel supported, and have the tools to address preventative care so they can keep their progress going long after they leave the program."

Centers Health Care is one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 42 locations throughout New York State, New York City and Southern New Jersey.

