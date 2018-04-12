Centers Health Care Hires Heidi Hendrix, RN, As New Chief Nursing Officer

"I've spent a career finding ways to reduce nursing deficiencies and improve long term care and resident outcomes," said Ms. Hendrix. "Whether it's creating retention programs that are proven to reduce turnover among our most skilled nurses, developing internal education programs, or implementing procedures to improve compliance with health department directives, it all comes down to creating better outcomes for our residents."

Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care, highlights that Ms. Hendrix comes equipped with the large scale organizational experience that Centers was searching for.

"Centers Health Care has always had strong leadership on our clinical teams, leaders that placed great emphasis on training, motivation and demonstrable effectiveness," Rozenberg said. With Heidi heading our nursing team, we have all that as well as someone with a great depth of experience leading very large, regional and national organizations."

Centers Health Care has been one of the fastest growing companies in the nation in the post-acute care industry. In the past three years, the company has more than doubled in size and today the Centers family includes 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in five states, as well as a number of other providers. The company offers assisted living, adult day health care, medical transportation, urgent care, managed long term care, home care and a host of post-acute specialty services.

"In order to help us effectively manage the growth we've experienced and our continued growth in the future, we needed to add someone to the team who has done it already and has a proven track record of success," added Rozenberg. Ms. Hendrix, who will be working from the company's Bronx, New York headquarters, will have a noticeable presence in all of Centers' facilities. "Nursing happens at the facility level and no matter how large the company, that's where the real leadership happens."

Ms. Hendrix received her Registered Nursing Degree from Northwest Shoals Community College, Phil Campbell, Alabama in 1993 and her BSN from Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, OK in August 2016.

About Centers Health Care

Centers Health Care is one of the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuums in the northeast. The Centers Health Care family includes 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Kansas and Missouri, four home health care companies, NY State's largest Managed Long-Term Care company and a provider of durable medical goods. Centers facilities also operate eight fully accredited Adult Day Healthcare Centers, two state-of-the-art Renal Dialysis Centers, three assisted living facilities and Centers Urgent Care provides walk-in medical care. More than 20,000 dedicated staffers and caregivers provide for the needs or over 7,000 long-and short-term residents throughout the Centers Health Care family.

