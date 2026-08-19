Centers Health Care Makes History and Sets Guinness World Record™ for Largest Seated Dance Lesson - Multiple Venues

Achievement Reflects the Power of Healthy Movement and Community

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 36 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, made history today by setting a new Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest Seated Dance Lesson – Multiple Venues, bringing together hundreds of participants across multiple locations for an extraordinary celebration of movement, connection, and community.

Centers Health Care sets a Guinness World Record.

As part of the system's annual "Care That Moves You" initiative, the record-breaking event united residents, staff, families, and community members in a synchronized seated dance lesson to demonstrate that healthy movement has no age or mobility limits. During today's event, 696 participants came together to follow the same choreography in a shared moment of energy, enthusiasm, and connection.

"Today was about so much more than setting a world record," said Steve Carr, Chief Sales Officer, Centers Health Care. "It was about bringing our community together, creating joy, and showing what is possible when we move as one. Seeing our residents, staff, families, and friends participate together was an incredibly powerful and memorable experience."

"This achievement represents the spirit of Centers Health Care and showcases the strength of our community," added Yaakov Klein, Divisional Vice President at Centers Health Care. "We believe in the power of movement and connection and hope that this event has inspired others to stay active regardless of age or ability."

The record-setting celebration reflects Centers Health Care's continued commitment to enriching the lives of the people it serves through innovative programming, community engagement, and experiences that promote physical activity and social connection. The achievement marks a memorable milestone for Centers Health Care and the communities it serves, while reinforcing that movement brings people together, and community makes every moment more meaningful.

For more information about the "Care That Moves You" program and upcoming events, please visit www.centershealthcare.com or contact your local Centers Health Care facility. Photos and videos from the events can be found at Centers' Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on YouTube.

About Centers Health Care

Centers Health Care is one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast. The company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 36 locations throughout New York State and New York City.

For more information about Centers Health Care, please visit www.centershealthcare.com.

Contact:

Maryellen Mooney

Goodman Media International, Inc. for Centers Health Care

212.576.2700, x7255

[email protected]

SOURCE Centers Health Care