Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2020 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Common Shares 01/02/20 01/15/20 $0.700000 $0.055360 $0.549265 $0.095375 $0.095375 CUSIP: 15202L1070 03/31/20 04/09/20 $0.700000 $0.055360 $0.549265 $0.095375 $0.095375 Symbol: CSR 06/30/20 07/10/20 $0.700000 $0.055360 $0.549265 $0.095375 $0.095375



09/30/20 10/09/20 $0.700000 $0.055360 $0.549265 $0.095375 $0.095375





$2.800000 $0.221440 $2.197060 $0.381500 $0.381500





















Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Taxable

Distribution Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Series C Preferred 03/16/20 03/31/20 $0.4140625 $0.3576465 $0.000000 $0.0564160 $0.0564160 Shares 06/15/20 06/30/20 $0.4140625 $0.3576465 $0.000000 $0.0564160 $0.0564160 CUSIP: 15202L2060 09/15/20 09/30/20 $0.4140625 $0.3576465 $0.000000 $0.0564160 $0.0564160 Symbol: CSR 12/15/20 12/31/20 $0.4140625 $0.3576465 $0.000000 $0.0564160 $0.0564160





$1.6562500 $1.4305860 $0.000000 $0.2256640 $0.2256640





















About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Emily Miller, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : [email protected]

