Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations
Jan 21, 2021, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2020 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
|
Security
Description
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
|
Return of
|
Total
|
Unrecaptured
|
Common Shares
|
01/02/20
|
01/15/20
|
$0.700000
|
$0.055360
|
$0.549265
|
$0.095375
|
$0.095375
|
CUSIP: 15202L1070
|
03/31/20
|
04/09/20
|
$0.700000
|
$0.055360
|
$0.549265
|
$0.095375
|
$0.095375
|
Symbol: CSR
|
06/30/20
|
07/10/20
|
$0.700000
|
$0.055360
|
$0.549265
|
$0.095375
|
$0.095375
|
09/30/20
|
10/09/20
|
$0.700000
|
$0.055360
|
$0.549265
|
$0.095375
|
$0.095375
|
$2.800000
|
$0.221440
|
$2.197060
|
$0.381500
|
$0.381500
|
Security
Description
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Ordinary
|
Return of
|
Total
|
Unrecaptured
|
Series C Preferred
|
03/16/20
|
03/31/20
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.3576465
|
$0.000000
|
$0.0564160
|
$0.0564160
|
Shares
|
06/15/20
|
06/30/20
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.3576465
|
$0.000000
|
$0.0564160
|
$0.0564160
|
CUSIP: 15202L2060
|
09/15/20
|
09/30/20
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.3576465
|
$0.000000
|
$0.0564160
|
$0.0564160
|
Symbol: CSR
|
12/15/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.3576465
|
$0.000000
|
$0.0564160
|
$0.0564160
|
$1.6562500
|
$1.4305860
|
$0.000000
|
$0.2256640
|
$0.2256640
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]
