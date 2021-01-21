Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations

Centerspace

Jan 21, 2021, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2020 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Common Shares

01/02/20

01/15/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375

CUSIP: 15202L1070

03/31/20

04/09/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375

Symbol: CSR

06/30/20

07/10/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375


09/30/20

10/09/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375



$2.800000

$0.221440

$2.197060

$0.381500

$0.381500










Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Series C Preferred

03/16/20

03/31/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

Shares

06/15/20

06/30/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

CUSIP: 15202L2060

09/15/20

09/30/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

Symbol: CSR

12/15/20

12/31/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160



$1.6562500

$1.4305860

$0.000000

$0.2256640

$0.2256640










About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166  homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

