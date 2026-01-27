Centerspace Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) will release its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Conference Call Details:

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/297674377

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 646 844 6383

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 250430

Replay Details:

Replay Expiration Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 11:59 PM EST

Replay Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 894072

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected] .

Contact Information

Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations

Phone : (952) 401-6600

E-mail : [email protected]

