CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2021 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

Centerspace

Jan 24, 2022, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2021 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Common Shares

01/04/21

01/15/21

$0.700000

$0.054698

$0.638852

$0.006450

$0.006450

CUSIP: 15202L1070

03/31/21

04/12/21

$0.700000

$0.054698

$0.638852

$0.006450

$0.006450

Symbol: CSR

06/30/21

07/12/21

$0.700000

$0.054698

$0.638852

$0.006450

$0.006450

        09/30/21

10/11/21

$0.720000

$0.056261

$0.657105

$0.006634

$0.006634



$2.820000

$0.220355

$2.573661

$0.025984

$0.025984








Security

Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Distribution

Return of Capital

Total Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Series C Preferred

03/15/21

03/31/21

$0.4140625

$0.3703864

$0.000000

$0.0436761

$0.0436761

Shares

06/15/21

06/30/21

$0.4140625

$0.3703864

$0.000000

$0.0436761

$0.0436761

CUSIP: 15202L2060

09/15/21

09/30/21

$0.4140625

$0.3703864

$0.000000

$0.0436761

$0.0436761

Symbol:CSRPC

        12/15/21

12/31/21

$0.4140625

$0.3703864

$0.000000

$0.0436761

$0.0436761



$1.6562500

$1.4815456

$0.000000

$0.1747044

$0.1747044

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,718 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected] 

