CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2022 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

News provided by

Centerspace

Jan 24, 2023, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2022 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Common Shares

01/03/22

01/14/22

$0.720000

$0.096624

$0.623376

$0.000000

$0.000000

CUSIP: 15202L107

03/31/22

04/11/22

$0.730000

$0.097966

$0.632034

$0.000000

$0.000000

Symbol: CSR

06/30/22

07/11/22

$0.730000

$0.097966

$0.632034

$0.000000

$0.000000

 09/30/22

10/11/22

$0.730000

$0.097966

$0.632034

$0.000000

$0.000000



$2.910000

$0.390522

$2.519478

$0.000000

$0.000000

Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Series C Preferred

03/15/22

03/31/22

$0.4140625

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

Shares

06/15/22

06/30/22

$0.4140625

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

CUSIP: 15202L206

09/15/22

09/30/22

$0.4140625

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.0000000

Symbol: CSRPRC

 12/15/22

12/30/22

$0.4140625

$0.4140625

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.0000000



$1.6562500

$1.6562500

$0.000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

SOURCE Centerspace

Also from this source

CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Centerspace Expands Capacity with $100 Million Term Loan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics