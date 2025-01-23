CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2024 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

News provided byCenterspace
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2024 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
|
Security
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Common Shares
|
12/29/23
|
01/12/24
|
$0.7300000
|
$0.3044544
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4255456
|
$0.3044544
|
03/28/24
|
04/08/24
|
$0.7500000
|
$0.3127957
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4372043
|
$0.3127957
|
CUSIP: 15202L107
|
06/28/24
|
07/10/24
|
$0.7500000
|
$0.3127957
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4372043
|
$0.3127957
|
Symbol: CSR
|
09/30/24
|
10/10/24
|
$0.7500000
|
$0.3127957
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4372043
|
$0.3127957
|
$2.9800000
|
$1.2428415
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$1.7371585
|
$1.2428415
|
Security
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Series C Preferred
|
03/15/24
|
03/28/24
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4140625
|
Shares
|
06/14/24
|
06/28/24
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4140625
|
CUSIP: 15202L206
|
09/16/24
|
09/30/24
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.4140625
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.4140625
|
Symbol: CSR PRC
|
$1.2421875
|
$1.2421875
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$1.2421875
(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected].
Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (952) 401-6600
E-mail : [email protected]
SOURCE Centerspace
