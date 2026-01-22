CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2025 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

News provided byCenterspace
Jan 22, 2026, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2025 distributions on its common shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
|
Security
Description
|
Record
|
Payable
|
Cash
(1)
|
Box 1a
Ordinary
|
Box 1b
Qualified
(2)
|
Box 2a
Long-Term
|
Box 2b
Unrecaptured
|
Box 3
Nondividend
|
Box 5
Section 199A
(2)
|
Common Shares
|
12/30/24
|
01/13/25
|
$0.750000
|
$0.228372
|
$0.000000
|
$0.521628
|
$0.264181
|
$0.000000
|
$0.228372
|
03/28/25
|
04/08/25
|
$0.770000
|
$0.234462
|
$0.000000
|
$0.535538
|
$0.271226
|
$0.000000
|
$0.234462
|
CUSIP: 15202L107
|
06/27/25
|
07/10/25
|
$0.770000
|
$0.234462
|
$0.000000
|
$0.535538
|
$0.271226
|
$0.000000
|
$0.234462
|
09/29/25
|
10/10/25
|
$0.770000
|
$0.234462
|
$0.000000
|
$0.535538
|
$0.271226
|
$0.000000
|
$0.234462
|
Symbol: CSR
|
12/30/25
|
01/12/26
|
$0.191287
|
$0.058246
|
$0.000000
|
$0.133041
|
$0.067379
|
$0.000000
|
$0.058246
|
$3.251287
|
$0.990004
|
$0.000000
|
$2.261283
|
$1.145238
|
$0.000000
|
$0.990004
|
(1)
|
Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 12, 2026, with a record date of December 30, 2025 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2025 to the extent of 2025 undistributed earnings and profits.
|
(2)
|
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.
|
(3)
|
These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected].
Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (952) 401-6600
E-mail : [email protected]
