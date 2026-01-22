CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2025 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

Centerspace

Jan 22, 2026, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2025 distributions on its common shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

(1)

Box 1a

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Box 1b

Qualified
Dividend

(2)

Box 2a

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Box 2b

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (3)

Box 3

Nondividend
Distribution

Box 5

Section 199A
Dividend

(2)

Common Shares

12/30/24

01/13/25

$0.750000

$0.228372

$0.000000

$0.521628

$0.264181

$0.000000

$0.228372

03/28/25

 04/08/25

$0.770000

$0.234462

$0.000000

$0.535538

$0.271226

$0.000000

$0.234462

CUSIP: 15202L107

06/27/25

07/10/25

$0.770000

$0.234462

$0.000000

$0.535538

$0.271226

$0.000000

$0.234462

09/29/25

10/10/25

$0.770000

$0.234462

$0.000000

$0.535538

$0.271226

$0.000000

$0.234462

Symbol: CSR

12/30/25  

01/12/26

$0.191287

$0.058246

$0.000000

$0.133041

$0.067379

$0.000000

$0.058246



$3.251287

$0.990004

$0.000000

$2.261283

$1.145238

$0.000000

$0.990004


(1)

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 12, 2026, with a record date of December 30, 2025 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2025 to the extent of 2025 undistributed earnings and profits.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.

(3)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations
Phone : (952) 401-6600
E-mail : [email protected]

