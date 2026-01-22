CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2025 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2025 distributions on its common shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security Description Record

Date Payable

Date Cash

Distribution

Per Share (1) Box 1a Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Box 1b Qualified

Dividend (2) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain Box 2b Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain (3) Box 3 Nondividend

Distribution Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend (2) Common Shares 12/30/24 01/13/25 $0.750000 $0.228372 $0.000000 $0.521628 $0.264181 $0.000000 $0.228372

03/28/25 04/08/25 $0.770000 $0.234462 $0.000000 $0.535538 $0.271226 $0.000000 $0.234462 CUSIP: 15202L107 06/27/25 07/10/25 $0.770000 $0.234462 $0.000000 $0.535538 $0.271226 $0.000000 $0.234462

09/29/25 10/10/25 $0.770000 $0.234462 $0.000000 $0.535538 $0.271226 $0.000000 $0.234462 Symbol: CSR 12/30/25 01/12/26 $0.191287 $0.058246 $0.000000 $0.133041 $0.067379 $0.000000 $0.058246





$3.251287 $0.990004 $0.000000 $2.261283 $1.145238 $0.000000 $0.990004





(1) Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 12, 2026, with a record date of December 30, 2025 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2025 to the extent of 2025 undistributed earnings and profits. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a. (3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

