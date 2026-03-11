CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) (the "Company") announced today that Emily Nagle Green, a member of the Company's Board of Trustees, will retire as a trustee, chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and member of the Audit Committee effective upon the expiration of her annual term at the conclusion of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 13, 2026.

Emily has served as a trustee of the Company since 2018. She is a three-time CEO in the technology sector who has focused her career on innovative products and services for consumers. Currently, she is an independent director for Casella Waste Systems (NASD: CWST), where she chairs the Nominating and ESG committee; she also teaches entrepreneurship at MIT's Sloan School of Management and chairs the board of an education non-profit called UP Education Network.

"We appreciate the many contributions Emily has made since her appointment to the Centerspace Board of Trustees," commented Board Chair John Schissel. "Her steady leadership and commitment to the highest standards of governance strengthened the board and elevated the organization."

President and Chief Executive Officer Anne Olson said, "With her extensive technology background, Emily has been instrumental in driving innovation at Centerspace and helping the Company navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology and cybersecurity. We are truly thankful for her insight and guidance."

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

