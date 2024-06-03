CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --NYSE: CSR. Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share/unit, payable on July 10, 2024, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on June 28, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share. 

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,883 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

