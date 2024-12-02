CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  NYSE: CSR. Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share/unit, payable on January 13, 2025, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2024.

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

