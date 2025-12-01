CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.77 per share/unit, payable on January 12, 2026, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, Centerspace currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected] .

Contact Information

Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations

Phone : (952) 401-6600

E-mail : [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace