CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Centerspace

Dec 01, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.77 per share/unit, payable on January 12, 2026, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025.

About Centerspace 
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, Centerspace currently owns 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,262 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com. 

