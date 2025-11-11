CENTERSPACE CONFIRMS THAT BOARD OF TRUSTEES IS REVIEWING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) today confirmed that earlier this fall its Board of Trustees initiated a review of the Company's strategic alternatives. With the support of its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board will consider a wide range of options including, among other things, a sale, merger and other business combinations, as well as continuing to execute on its independent business strategy.

Centerspace has not set a timetable for the review process, nor has it made any decisions related to any potential strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in a transaction or other strategic change or outcome. Centerspace does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to this review unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as Centerspace's financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, Centerspace owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,941 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the sixth consecutive year in 2025 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions, or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

