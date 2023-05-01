Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Affirms 2023 Core FFO Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2023; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income (Loss) ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.





Three Months Ended March 31, Per Common Share

2023

2022 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ 2.76

$ (0.68) FFO - diluted

$ 0.89

$ 1.01 Core FFO - diluted

$ 1.07

$ 0.98





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

Same-Store Results

Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022

Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Revenues

10.5 %

0.7 %

Expenses

9.9 %

—

NOI

11.0 %

1.1 %







Three months ended Same-Store Results

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.8 %

94.9 %

94.1 %





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in supplemental and financial operating data within.

Highlights

During the three months ended March 31, 2023 , we successfully executed the sale of nine non-core apartment communities located in Minnesota and Nebraska for an aggregate sales price of $144.3 million , resulting in a gain on sale of $60.2 million . We primarily used the proceeds to pay down floating rate debt, including full repayment of our $100.0 million variable rate term loan. Additionally, during and subsequent to the three months ended March 31, 2023 , we repurchased 123,967 common share at an average price of $54.17 per share to capitalize on the dislocation between our current share price and the underlying value of our portfolio, as demonstrated by our sale of non-core apartment communities at a value significantly above the implied value of our portfolio at the current share price.

, we successfully executed the sale of nine non-core apartment communities located in and for an aggregate sales price of , resulting in a gain on sale of . We primarily used the proceeds to pay down floating rate debt, including full repayment of our variable rate term loan. Additionally, during and subsequent to the three months ended , we repurchased 123,967 common share at an average price of per share to capitalize on the dislocation between our current share price and the underlying value of our portfolio, as demonstrated by our sale of non-core apartment communities at a value significantly above the implied value of our portfolio at the current share price. Net income was $2.76 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of $0.68 per diluted share for the same period of 2022;

per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of per diluted share for the same period of 2022; Core FFO per diluted share increased 9.2% to $1.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to $0.98 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ; and

for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended ; and Same-store revenues increased by 10.5% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, driving an 11.0% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year.

Dispositions

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we disposed of nine apartment communities located in Minnesota and Nebraska, in four exchange transactions, for an aggregate sales price of $144.3 million.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, Centerspace repurchased 104,503 common shares for total consideration of $5.7 million at an average price of $54.51 per share.

On April 26, 2023, Centerspace closed on a $90.0 million secured note payable with an interest rate of 5.04% and a term of 12 years.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, $47.8 million of net tax-deferred exchange proceeds were released from restricted cash. Proceeds from the note payable and the release of the restricted cash will be used to pay down floating rate debt.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $121.4 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $112.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $8.9 million.

Revised 2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2023 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-15 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2023 Updated Outlook for 2023

Low High Low High Net income (loss) per Share – diluted $ 2.37 $ 3.25 $ 2.73 $ 3.62 Same-Store Revenue 6.00 % 8.00 % 6.00 % 8.00 % Same-Store Expenses 4.75 % 6.25 % 4.75 % 6.25 % Same-Store NOI 7.00 % 9.00 % 7.00 % 9.00 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.21 $ 4.50 $ 4.03 $ 4.33 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.27 $ 4.56 $ 4.27 $ 4.56

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million

to Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

Upcoming Events

On May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2023. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy material to enter the 2023 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference which will be held in New York, NY June 6-8, 2023.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET



Replay available until May 16, 2023

USA Toll Free Number 1-833-470-1428

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 909832

Conference Number 530926

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 High closing price

$ 71.07

$ 70.20

$ 89.71

$ 103.17

$ 108.27 Low closing price

$ 51.39

$ 58.50

$ 65.85

$ 76.65

$ 89.01 Average closing price

$ 61.68

$ 64.64

$ 79.40

$ 87.61

$ 97.15 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 54.63

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92 Closing dividend yield – annualized

5.3 %

5.0 %

4.3 %

3.6 %

3.0 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,032

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,366 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

967

971

980

995

997 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,103

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186 Total closing common shares, limited partnership units, and Series E preferred units, as converted, outstanding (thousands)

18,102

18,110

18,542

18,554

18,549 Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units and Series E preferred units, as converted (thousands)

$ 988,912

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,820,028

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 REVENUE

$ 67,897

$ 67,848

$ 65,438

$ 63,116

$ 60,314 EXPENSES



















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

21,342

21,755

20,290

19,011

19,014 Real estate taxes

7,581

7,464

7,039

7,205

6,859 Property management expense

2,568

2,358

2,563

2,721

2,253 Casualty (gain) loss

252

335

276

382

598 Depreciation and amortization

25,993

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001 General and administrative expenses

7,723

3,276

4,519

5,221

4,500 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 65,459

$ 60,956

$ 58,407

$ 59,308

$ 64,225 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

60,159

14

—

27

— Operating income (loss)

62,597

6,906

7,031

3,835

(3,911) Interest expense

(10,319)

(9,603)

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715) Interest and other income (loss)

49

132

70

(17)

1,063 Net income (loss)

$ 52,327

$ (2,565)

$ (770)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(8,566)

753

439

950

2,157 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(30)

(34)

(32)

(38)

(23) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

43,571

(2,006)

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 41,964

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)





















Per Share Data - Basic



















Net income (loss) per common share – basic

$ 2.79

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)





















Per Share Data - Diluted



















Net income (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 2.76

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,420,911

$ 2,534,124

$ 2,513,470

$ 2,401,427

$ 2,390,952 Less accumulated depreciation

(519,167)

(535,401)

(511,000)

(487,834)

(465,752) Total real estate investments

1,901,744

1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200 Cash and cash equivalents

8,939

10,458

14,957

13,156

13,313 Restricted cash

48,903

1,433

1,417

1,914

2,409 Other assets

19,298

22,687

19,742

18,950

24,651 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,978,884

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 56,639

$ 58,812

$ 58,322

$ 48,077

$ 50,360 Revolving lines of credit

143,469

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000 Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs

299,412

399,007

299,388

299,374

299,359 Mortgages payable, net of unamortized loan costs

474,999

495,126

496,530

497,917

521,536 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 974,519

$ 1,066,445

$ 1,025,740

$ 918,368

$ 917,255





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627

$ 22,412 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,176,059

1,177,484

1,209,732

1,207,849

1,203,685 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(508,420)

(539,422)

(524,905)

(511,552)

(495,732) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,917)

(2,055)

(2,158)

(2,362)

(2,550) Total shareholders' equity

$ 759,252

$ 729,537

$ 776,199

$ 787,465

$ 798,933 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

227,920

220,132

219,466

222,528

226,302 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

633

627

621

625

671 TOTAL EQUITY

$ 987,805

$ 950,296

$ 996,286

$ 1,010,618

$ 1,025,906 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,978,884

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows the company to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, raising average rental revenue, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ 62,597

$ 6,906

$ (3,911)



$ 55,691

806.4 %

$ 66,508

(1,700.5) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,568

2,358

2,253



210

8.9 %

315

14.0 % Casualty (gain) loss 252

335

598



(83)

(24.8) %

(346)

(57.9) % Depreciation and amortization 25,993

25,768

31,001



225

0.9 %

(5,008)

(16.2) % General and administrative expenses 7,723

3,276

4,500



4,447

135.7 %

3,223

71.6 % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (60,159)

(14)

—



(60,145)

*

(60,159)

N/A Net operating income $ 38,974

$ 38,629

$ 34,441



$ 345

0.9 %

$ 4,533

13.2 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 58,859

$ 58,465

$ 53,249



$ 394

0.7 %

$ 5,610

10.5 % Non-same-store 3,639

3,497

1,667



142

4.1 %

1,972

118.3 % Other properties 1,002

900

916



102

11.3 %

86

9.4 % Dispositions 4,397

4,986

4,482



(589)

(11.8) %

(85)

(1.9) % Total 67,897

67,848

60,314



49

0.1 %

7,583

12.6 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 24,593

24,586

22,370



7

— %

2,223

9.9 % Non-same-store 1,310

1,267

710



43

3.4 %

600

84.5 % Other properties 151

317

329



(166)

(52.4) %

(178)

(54.1) % Dispositions 2,869

3,049

2,464



(180)

(5.9) %

405

16.4 % Total 28,923

29,219

25,873



(296)

(1.0) %

3,050

11.8 % Net operating income



























Same-store 34,266

33,879

30,879



387

1.1 %

3,387

11.0 % Non-same-store 2,329

2,230

957



99

4.4 %

1,372

143.4 % Other properties 851

583

587



268

46.0 %

264

45.0 % Dispositions 1,528

1,937

2,018



(409)

(21.1) %

(490)

(24.3) % Total $ 38,974

$ 38,629

$ 34,441



$ 345

0.9 %

$ 4,533

13.2 %



* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Centerspace defines same-store controllable expenses as property operating expenses excluding real estate taxes and insurance. Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Controllable expenses













On-site compensation(1) $ 6,017

$ 5,549

$ 468

8.4 % Repairs and maintenance 3,469

2,946

523

17.8 % Utilities 4,978

4,784

194

4.1 % Administrative and marketing 1,252

1,223

29

2.4 % Total $ 15,716

$ 14,502

$ 1,214

8.4 %















Non-controllable expenses













Real estate taxes $ 6,765

$ 5,974

$ 791

13.2 % Insurance 2,112

1,894

218

11.5 % Total $ 8,877

$ 7,868

$ 1,009

12.8 %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 1,310

$ 710

$ 600

84.5 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other 151

329

(178)

(54.1) % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions 2,869

2,464

405

16.4 % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 28,923

$ 25,873

$ 3,050

11.8 %













(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation and amortization.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity; and

similar adjustments for partially owned consolidated real estate entities.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Funds From Operations



















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 41,964

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196) Adjustments:



















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

8,566

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157) Depreciation and amortization

25,993

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001 Less depreciation – non real estate

(91)

(91)

(94)

(101)

(101) Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(19)

(19)

(18)

(7)

(21) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(60,159)

(14)

—

(27)

— FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 16,254

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085

$ 18,526





















Adjustments to Core FFO:



















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

13

20

46

163

25 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

5

— Technology implementation costs(1)

—

89

234

447

103 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

138

104

204

205

(613) Amortization of assumed debt

(116)

(117)

(116)

(116)

(115) Pursuit costs

5

137

38

1,127

— Severance and transition related costs

3,199

—

—

—

— Other miscellaneous items(2)

49

(28)

17

100

(4) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 19,542

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016

$ 17,922





















FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 16,254

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085

$ 18,526 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 16,414

$ 21,438

$ 21,199

$ 19,245

$ 18,686





















Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 19,542

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016

$ 17,922 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 19,702

$ 21,643

$ 21,622

$ 21,176

$ 18,082





















Per Share Data



















Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ 2.76

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68) FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.89

$ 1.16

$ 1.13

$ 1.02

$ 1.01 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.17

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 0.98





















Weighted average shares - basic

15,025

15,027

15,373

15,369

15,097 Effect of redeemable operating partnership Units

968

974

984

995

965 Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228 Effect of Series E preferred units

2,118

2,185

2,186

2,186

2,186 Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options

20

9

30

48

66 Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,359

18,423

18,801

18,826

18,542









(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Adjusted EBITDA



















Net income (loss) available to controlling interests

$ 43,571

$ (2,006)

$ (523)

$ (2,991)

$ (8,589) Adjustments:



















Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

8,566

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

$ 52,297

$ (2,599)

$ (802)

$ (3,781)

$ (10,586) Adjustments:



















Interest expense

10,305

9,589

7,856

7,547

7,700 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

5

— Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments

25,971

25,747

23,699

24,759

30,980 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

13

20

46

163

25 Interest income

(92)

(92)

(82)

(74)

(464) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(60,159)

(14)

—

(27)

— Technology implementation costs(1)

—

89

234

447

103 Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

—

—

—

18

(582) Pursuit costs

5

137

38

1,127

— Severance and transition related costs

3,199

—

—

—

— Other miscellaneous items(2)

49

(28)

17

100

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,588

$ 32,849

$ 31,006

$ 30,284

$ 27,172





(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands) Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(1) 2023 (remainder)

$ 22,560

$ —

$ —

$ 22,560

2.4 %

4.12 % 2024

—

—

3,969

3,969

0.4 %

7.23 % 2025

31,066

—

139,500

170,566

18.5 %

5.54 % 2026

51,648

—

—

51,648

5.6 %

3.73 % 2027

50,623

—

—

50,623

5.5 %

3.47 % Thereafter

322,293

300,000

—

622,293

67.6 %

3.19 % Total debt

$ 478,190

$ 300,000

$ 143,469

$ 921,659

100.0 %

3.71 %









(1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.





3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - other

$ 279,340

$ 299,427

$ 300,956

$ 302,360

$ 326,113 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850 Unsecured variable rate lines of credit

143,469

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000 Unsecured term loans

—

100,000

—

—

— Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000 Debt total

$ 921,659

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210

$ 870,963





















Mortgages payable - other rate

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 % Lines of credit rate

6.39 %

5.23 %

4.13 %

3.04 %

2.56 % Unsecured term loan rate

—

5.57 %

—

—

— Unsecured senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 % Total debt

3.71 %

3.62 %

3.45 %

3.27 %

3.29 %

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

15,032

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,366 Operating partnership units outstanding

967

971

980

995

997 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,103

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186 Total common shares, Units, and Series E preferred units, as converted, outstanding

18,102

18,110

18,542

18,554

18,549 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 54.63

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 988,912

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,820,028 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,082,442

$ 1,156,044

$ 1,341,777

$ 1,606,609

$ 1,913,558





















Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627

$ 22,412





















Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 921,659

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210

$ 870,963 Total capitalization

$ 2,020,661

$ 2,184,381

$ 2,329,643

$ 2,499,446

$ 2,806,933





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

45.6 %

46.3 %

41.7 %

35.0 %

31.0 %

















(1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt not adjusted for unamortized deferred financing costs from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.70 x

2.99 x

3.35 x

3.39 x

2.93 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.35 x

2.58 x

2.81 x

2.83 x

2.50 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.22 x

7.62 x

7.71 x

7.11 x

7.89 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.09 x

8.46 x

8.60 x

8.03 x

8.96 x





















Distribution Data



















Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

15,999

15,991

16,356

16,368

16,363 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,668

$ 11,614

$ 11,939

$ 11,948

$ 11,944 Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

68.2 %

62.4 %

63.5 %

65.2 %

74.5 %

















(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,889

$ 11,740

$ 10,624

10.5 %

$ 4,035

$ 3,176

27.0 %

$ 7,705

$ 7,448

3.5 % Minneapolis, MN

4,519

20,805

19,004

9.5 %

9,588

9,000

6.5 %

11,217

10,004

12.1 % North Dakota

2,422

8,879

8,157

8.9 %

3,814

3,653

4.4 %

5,065

4,504

12.5 % Omaha, NE

872

3,356

3,058

9.7 %

1,433

1,328

7.9 %

1,923

1,730

11.2 % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,648

5,003

12.9 %

2,228

2,096

6.3 %

3,420

2,907

17.6 % St. Cloud, MN

832

3,351

3,049

9.9 %

1,691

1,499

12.8 %

1,660

1,550

7.1 % Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

5,080

4,354

16.7 %

1,804

1,618

11.5 %

3,276

2,736

19.7 % Same-Store Total

12,885

$ 58,859

$ 53,249

10.5 %

$ 24,593

$ 22,370

9.9 %

$ 34,266

$ 30,879

11.0 %







% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Growth

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% Change Denver, CO

22.5 %

95.8 %

94.1 %

1.7 %

$ 1,912

$ 1,792

6.7 %

$ 2,162

$ 1,993

8.5 % Minneapolis, MN

32.7 %

94.6 %

94.1 %

0.5 %

1,454

1,373

5.9 %

1,622

1,490

8.9 % North Dakota

14.8 %

95.9 %

94.8 %

1.1 %

1,175

1,103

6.5 %

1,274

1,184

7.6 % Omaha, NE

5.6 %

94.0 %

95.5 %

(1.5) %

1,234

1,095

12.7 %

1,364

1,224

11.4 % Rochester, MN

10.0 %

94.8 %

92.9 %

1.9 %

1,664

1,507

10.4 %

1,759

1,590

10.6 % St. Cloud, MN

4.8 %

90.1 %

92.3 %

(2.2) %

1,315

1,199

9.7 %

1,490

1,323

12.6 % Other Mountain West(1)

9.6 %

95.1 %

94.0 %

1.1 %

1,319

1,154

14.3 %

1,457

1,263

15.4 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.1 %

0.7 %

$ 1,450

$ 1,345

7.8 %

$ 1,606

$ 1,465

9.6 %

















(1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rental rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Centerspace believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1) (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q1 2023

Q4 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,889

$ 11,740

$ 11,557

1.6 %

$ 4,035

$ 3,692

9.3 %

$ 7,705

$ 7,865

(2.0) % Minneapolis, MN

4,519

20,805

20,689

0.6 %

9,588

9,891

(3.1) %

11,217

10,798

3.9 % North Dakota

2,422

8,879

8,919

(0.4) %

3,814

3,790

0.6 %

5,065

5,129

(1.2) % Omaha, NE

872

3,356

3,279

2.3 %

1,433

1,597

(10.3) %

1,923

1,682

14.3 % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,648

5,593

1.0 %

2,228

2,365

(5.8) %

3,420

3,228

5.9 % St. Cloud, MN

832

3,351

3,309

1.3 %

1,691

1,481

14.2 %

1,660

1,828

(9.2) % Other Mountain West

1,222

5,080

5,119

(0.8) %

1,804

1,770

1.9 %

3,276

3,349

(2.2) % Same-Store Total

12,885

$ 58,859

$ 58,465

0.7 %

$ 24,593

$ 24,586

— %

$ 34,266

$ 33,879

1.1 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Growth

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

% Change

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

% Change Denver, CO

22.5 %

95.8 %

96.2 %

(0.4) %

$ 1,912

$ 1,902

0.5 %

$ 2,162

$ 2,120

2.0 % Minneapolis, MN

32.7 %

94.6 %

94.7 %

(0.1) %

1,454

1,450

0.3 %

1,622

1,611

0.7 % North Dakota

14.8 %

95.9 %

96.3 %

(0.4) %

1,175

1,168

0.6 %

1,274

1,275

(0.1) % Omaha, NE

5.6 %

94.0 %

93.0 %

1.0 %

1,234

1,223

0.9 %

1,364

1,348

1.2 % Rochester, MN

10.0 %

94.8 %

93.8 %

1.0 %

1,664

1,663

0.1 %

1,759

1,760

(0.1) % St. Cloud, MN

4.8 %

90.1 %

90.1 %

—

1,315

1,313

0.2 %

1,490

1,471

1.3 % Other Mountain West

9.6 %

95.1 %

95.8 %

(0.7) %

1,319

1,314

0.4 %

1,457

1,458

(0.1) % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

(0.1) %

$ 1,450

$ 1,445

0.3 %

$ 1,606

$ 1,594

0.8 %





(1) Refer to footnotes on page S-11.

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

12,885

11,330

11,330

11,319

11,319 Non-Same-Store

612

3,735

3,734

3,519

3,519 All Communities

13,497

15,065

15,064

14,838

14,838





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,450

$ 1,438

$ 1,411

$ 1,366

$ 1,339 Non-Same-Store

1,890

1,352

1,286

1,245

1,218 All Communities

$ 1,470

$ 1,417

$ 1,381

$ 1,337

$ 1,292





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,606

$ 1,592

$ 1,565

$ 1,518

$ 1,471 Non-Same-Store

2,066

1,471

1,417

1,329

1,271 All Communities

$ 1,627

$ 1,562

$ 1,530

$ 1,473

$ 1,424





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.8 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

93.9 % Non-Same-Store

95.9 %

94.7 %

94.6 %

95.0 %

94.5 % All Communities

94.9 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

94.0 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

43.9 %

43.1 %

42.5 %

40.3 %

41.0 % Non-Same-Store

37.8 %

51.7 %

48.7 %

47.1 %

50.6 % All Communities

43.5 %

45.1 %

43.9 %

41.8 %

43.0 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 115

$ 364

$ 465

$ 196

$ 145

















(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

12,885

12,885









Building - Exterior

$ —

$ 534 Building - Interior

—

5 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

285

225 Furniture & Equipment

24

80 Landscaping & Grounds

—

84 Turnover replacements

779

734 Work in progress

397

(511) Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 1,485

$ 1,151 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 115

$ 89









Value Add

$ 2,537

$ 3,684 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 4,022

$ 4,835 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 312

$ 375













Three Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

14,542

14,839









Capital Expenditures

$ 1,730

$ 1,326 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 119

$ 89









Value Add

2,630

3,684 Acquisition Capital

4,673

1,199 Total Capital Spend

9,033

6,209 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 621

$ 418













Three Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

3/31/2023

3/31/2022 Interior - Units







Same-Store

$ 1,219

$ 2,638 Non-Same-Store

—

— Total Interior Units

$ 1,219

$ 2,638









Common Areas and Exteriors







Same-Store

$ 1,225

$ 2,933 Non-Same-Store

93

— Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 1,318

$ 2,933









Work in Progress







Same-Store

$ 93

$ (1,887) Non-Same-Store

—

— Total Work in Progress

$ 93

$ (1,887)









Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures







Same-Store

$ 2,537

$ 3,684 Non-Same-Store

93

— Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 2,630

$ 3,684

CENTERSPACE 2023 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2023 in the table below.



Three Months Ended

2023 Previous Outlook Range

2023 Revised Outlook Range

March 31, 2023

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 58,859

6.00 %

8.00 %

6.00 %

8.00 % Controllable expenses 15,716

3.00 %

4.50 %

3.00 %

4.50 % Non-controllable expenses 8,877

8.00 %

9.50 %

8.00 %

9.50 % Total Expenses $ 24,593

4.75 %

6.25 %

4.75 %

6.25 % Same-store NOI(1) $ 34,266

7.00 %

9.00 %

7.00 %

9.00 %



















Components of NOI(1)

















Same-store $ 34,266

$ 138,300

$ 141,300

$ 138,300

$ 141,300 Non-same-store 2,329

8,900

9,100

8,900

9,100 Other 851

2,000

2,400

2,000

2,400 Dispositions 1,528

2,500

2,800

$ 2,500

$ 2,800 Total NOI(1) $ 38,974

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

$ 151,700

$ 155,600



















Other operating income and expenses

















General and administrative and property management (10,291)

(29,100)

(28,300)

(32,300)

(31,500) Casualty losses (252)

(1,500)

(1,300)

(1,500)

(1,300) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (91)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (19)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) Total other operating income and expenses $ (10,653)

$ (31,085)

$ (30,025)

$ (34,285)

$ (33,225)



















Interest expense $ (10,319)

(37,100)

(36,700)

(37,400)

(36,900) Interest and other income $ 19

$ 160

$ 350

$ 160

$ 350 Dividends to preferred shareholders $ (1,607)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400) FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1) $ 16,414

$ 77,275

$ 82,825

$ 73,775

$ 79,425



















Non-core income and expenses

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss $ 13

$ 500

$ 300

$ 500

$ 300 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market 138

900

1,000

900

1,000 Amortization of assumed debt (116)

—

—

—

— Pursuit costs 5

70

60

70

60 Severance and transition related costs 3,199

—

—

3,200

3,200 Other miscellaneous items 49

(310)

(350)

(310)

(350) Total non-core income and expenses $ 3,288

$ 1,160

$ 1,010

$ 4,360

$ 4,210 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1) $ 19,702

$ 78,435

$ 83,835

$ 78,135

$ 83,635



















EPS - Diluted $ 2.76

$ 2.37

$ 3.25

$ 2.73

$ 3.62 FFO per diluted share(1) $ 0.89

$ 4.21

$ 4.50

$ 4.03

$ 4.33 Core FFO per diluted share(1) $ 1.07

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

$ 4.27

$ 4.56 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,359

18,375

18,400

18,300

18,325



















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 115

$ 1,100

1,150

$ 1,100

1,150 Value-add expenditures $ 2,630

$ 24,500

$ 27,500

$ 24,500

$ 27,500 Dispositions $ 144,255

$ 155,000

$ 165,000

$ 155,000

$ 165,000





(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" above.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 41,964

$ 51,339

$ 67,707

$ 57,839

$ 74,307 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units 8,566

(7,795)

(7,885)

(7,795)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 25,993

92,556

91,768

92,556

91,768 Less depreciation - non real estate (91)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (19)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (60,159)

(58,980)

(68,980)

(68,980)

(78,980) Dividends to preferred unitholders 160

640

640

640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 16,414

$ 77,275

$ 82,825

$ 73,775

$ 79,425



















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 13

500

300

500

300 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market 138

900

1,000

900

1,000 Amortization of assumed debt (116)

—

—

—

— Pursuit costs 5

70

60

70

60 Severance and transition related costs 3,199

—

—

3,200

3,200 Other miscellaneous items 49

(310)

(350)

(310)

(350) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 19,702

$ 78,435

$ 83,835

$ 78,135

$ 83,635



















Net income per share - diluted $ 2.76

$ 2.37

$ 3.25

$ 2.73

$ 3.62 FFO per share - diluted $ 0.89

$ 4.21

$ 4.50

$ 4.03

$ 4.33 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 1.07

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income (loss) $ 62,597

$ 87,524

$ 103,212

$ 94,324

$ 110,012 Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management expenses 10,291

29,100

28,300

32,300

31,500 Casualty loss 252

1,500

1,300

1,500

1,300 Depreciation and amortization 25,993

92,556

91,768

92,556

91,768 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (60,159)

(58,980)

(68,980)

(68,980)

(78,980) Net operating income $ 38,974

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

SOURCE Centerspace