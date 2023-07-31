Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases 2023 Core FFO Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income (Loss) ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store1 Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Common Share

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ (0.23)

$ (0.30)

$ 2.55

$ (0.97) FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.02

$ 2.01

$ 2.03 Core FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.28

$ 1.12

$ 2.36

$ 2.10





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022

Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023

2023 vs. 2022 Revenues

8.5 %

2.1 %

9.5 % Expenses

3.3 %

(4.9) %

6.6 % NOI(1)

12.1 %

7.2 %

11.6 %





Three months ended

Six months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.2 %

94.8 %

95.0 %

95.0 %

94.5 %





(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in supplemental and financial operating data within.

Highlights

Net loss increased 23.3% to $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of $0.30 per diluted share for the same period of 2022;

per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of per diluted share for the same period of 2022; Core FFO per diluted share increased 14.3% to $1.28 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $1.12 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ;

for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended ; Same-store revenues increased by 8.5% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, driving a 12.1% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year;

Total expenses decreased by $3.4 million to $55.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $59.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ; and

to for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended ; and Increased the 2023 financial outlook ranges for net income per diluted share, FFO per diluted share, and Core FFO per diluted share. Refer to page S-18 in the supplemental and financial operating date within for additional detail.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $246.7 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $237.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million.

Revised 2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2023 financial outlook upward. For additional information, see S-18 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2023 Updated Outlook for 2023

Low High Low High Net income per Share – diluted $ 2.73 $ 3.62 $ 2.84 $ 3.64 Same-Store Revenue 6.00 % 8.00 % 6.50 % 8.00 % Same-Store Expenses 4.75 % 6.25 % 4.00 % 5.25 % Same-Store NOI 7.00 % 9.00 % 8.50 % 10.00 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.03 $ 4.33 $ 4.14 $ 4.35 Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 4.27 $ 4.56 $ 4.55 $ 4.75

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $31.5 million to $34.5 million

to Investments from potential acquisitions of $95.0 million to $100.0 million

to Proceeds from potential dispositions of $220.0 million to $225.0 million

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 High closing price

$ 64.18

$ 71.07

$ 70.20

$ 89.71

$ 103.17 Low closing price

$ 53.98

$ 51.39

$ 58.50

$ 65.85

$ 76.65 Average closing price

$ 58.61

$ 61.68

$ 64.64

$ 79.40

$ 87.61 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 61.36

$ 54.63

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55 Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92 Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.8 %

5.3 %

5.0 %

4.3 %

3.6 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

14,949

15,032

15,020

15,376

15,373 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

961

967

971

980

995 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,094

2,103

2,119

2,186

2,186 Total closing common shares, limited partnership units, and Series E preferred units, as converted, outstanding (thousands)

18,004

18,102

18,110

18,542

18,554 Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units and Series E preferred units, as converted (thousands)

$ 1,104,725

$ 988,912

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 REVENUE

$ 64,776

$ 67,897

$ 67,848

$ 65,438

$ 63,116



$ 132,673

$ 123,430 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

17,872

21,342

21,755

20,290

19,011



39,214

38,025 Real estate taxes

7,174

7,581

7,464

7,039

7,205



14,755

14,064 Property management expense

2,247

2,568

2,358

2,563

2,721



4,815

4,974 Casualty loss

53

252

335

276

382



305

980 Depreciation and amortization

24,371

25,993

25,768

23,720

24,768



50,364

55,769 General and administrative expenses

4,162

7,723

3,276

4,519

5,221



11,885

9,721 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 55,879

$ 65,459

$ 60,956

$ 58,407

$ 59,308



$ 121,338

$ 123,533 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(67)

60,159

14

—

27



60,092

27 Loss on litigation settlement

(2,864)

—

—

—

—



(2,864)

— Operating income (loss)

5,966

62,597

6,906

7,031

3,835



68,563

(76) Interest expense

(8,641)

(10,319)

(9,603)

(7,871)

(7,561)



(18,960)

(15,276) Interest and other income (loss)

295

49

132

70

(17)



344

1,046 Net income (loss)

$ (2,380)

$ 52,327

$ (2,565)

$ (770)

$ (3,743)



$ 49,947

$ (14,306) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(320)

(320) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

712

(8,566)

753

439

950



(7,854)

3,107 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(35)

(30)

(34)

(32)

(38)



(65)

(61) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(1,863)

43,571

(2,006)

(523)

(2,991)



41,708

(11,580) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(3,214)

(3,214) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (3,470)

$ 41,964

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)



$ 38,494

$ (14,794)































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net income (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.23)

$ 2.79

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)



$ 2.57

$ (0.97)































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net income (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.23)

$ 2.76

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)



$ 2.55

$ (0.97)

CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,434,138

$ 2,420,911

$ 2,534,124

$ 2,513,470

$ 2,401,427 Less accumulated depreciation

(543,264)

(519,167)

(535,401)

(511,000)

(487,834) Total real estate investments

1,890,874

1,901,744

1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593 Cash and cash equivalents

9,745

8,939

10,458

14,957

13,156 Restricted cash

566

48,903

1,433

1,417

1,914 Other assets

18,992

19,298

22,687

19,742

18,950 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,920,177

$ 1,978,884

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 56,713

$ 56,639

$ 58,812

$ 58,322

$ 48,077 Revolving lines of credit

18,989

143,469

113,500

171,500

73,000 Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs

299,428

299,412

399,007

299,388

299,374 Mortgages payable, net of unamortized loan costs

563,079

474,999

495,126

496,530

497,917 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 938,209

$ 974,519

$ 1,066,445

$ 1,025,740

$ 918,368





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,169,501

1,176,059

1,177,484

1,209,732

1,207,849 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(522,796)

(508,420)

(539,422)

(524,905)

(511,552) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,758)

(1,917)

(2,055)

(2,158)

(2,362) Total shareholders' equity

$ 738,477

$ 759,252

$ 729,537

$ 776,199

$ 787,465 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

226,294

227,920

220,132

219,466

222,528 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

637

633

627

621

625 TOTAL EQUITY

$ 965,408

$ 987,805

$ 950,296

$ 996,286

$ 1,010,618 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,920,177

$ 1,978,884

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows the company to evaluate the performance of existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, raising average rental revenue, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

For the comparison of the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, five apartment communities were non-same-store. Sold communities are included in "Dispositions," while "Other properties" includes non-multifamily properties and the non-multifamily components of mixed-use properties.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income $ 5,966

$ 62,597

$ 3,835



$ (56,631)

(90.5) %

$ 2,131

55.6 % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,247

2,568

2,721



(321)

(12.5) %

(474)

(17.4) % Casualty loss 53

252

382



(199)

(79.0) %

(329)

(86.1) % Depreciation and amortization 24,371

25,993

24,768



(1,622)

(6.2) %

(397)

(1.6) % General and administrative expenses 4,162

7,723

5,221



(3,561)

(46.1) %

(1,059)

(20.3) % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments(1) 67

(60,159)

(27)



60,226

*

94

(348.1) % Loss on litigation settlement 2,864

—

—



2,864

N/A

2,864

N/A Net operating income $ 39,730

$ 38,974

$ 36,900



$ 756

1.9 %

$ 2,830

7.7 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 60,104

$ 58,859

$ 55,386



$ 1,245

2.1 %

$ 4,718

8.5 % Non-same-store 3,629

3,639

2,050



(10)

(0.3) %

1,579

77.0 % Other properties 983

1,002

915



(19)

(1.9) %

68

7.4 % Dispositions 60

4,397

4,765



(4,337)

(98.6) %

(4,705)

(98.7) % Total 64,776

67,897

63,116



(3,121)

(4.6) %

1,660

2.6 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 23,382

24,593

22,629



(1,211)

(4.9) %

753

3.3 % Non-same-store 1,348

1,310

769



38

2.9 %

579

75.3 % Other properties 254

151

230



103

68.2 %

24

10.4 % Dispositions 62

2,869

2,588



(2,807)

(97.8) %

(2,526)

(97.6) % Total 25,046

28,923

26,216



(3,877)

(13.4) %

(1,170)

(4.5) % Net operating income



























Same-store 36,722

34,266

32,757



2,456

7.2 %

3,965

12.1 % Non-same-store 2,281

2,329

1,281



(48)

(2.1) %

1,000

78.1 % Other properties 729

851

685



(122)

(14.3) %

44

6.4 % Dispositions (2)

1,528

2,177



(1,530)

(100.1) %

(2,179)

(100.1) % Total $ 39,730

$ 38,974

$ 36,900



$ 756

1.9 %

$ 2,830

7.7 %





(1) Current quarter activity relates to dispositions that occurred in a prior period. * Not a meaningful percentage







Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ 68,563

$ (76)

$ 68,639

* Adjustments:













Property management expenses 4,815

4,974

(159)

(3.2) % Casualty loss 305

980

(675)

(68.9) % Depreciation and amortization 50,364

55,769

(5,405)

(9.7) % General and administrative expenses 11,885

9,721

2,164

22.3 % Gain on sale of real estate and other investments (60,092)

(27)

(60,065)

* Loss on litigation settlement 2,864

—

2,864

N/A Net operating income $ 78,704

$ 71,341

$ 7,363

10.3 %















Revenue













Same-store $ 118,964

$ 108,635

$ 10,329

9.5 % Non-same-store 7,266

3,717

3,549

95.5 % Other properties 1,985

1,831

154

8.4 % Dispositions 4,458

9,247

(4,789)

(51.8) % Total 132,673

123,430

9,243

7.5 %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 47,976

44,998

2,978

6.6 % Non-same-store 2,657

1,480

1,177

79.5 % Other properties 404

560

(156)

(27.9) % Dispositions 2,932

5,051

(2,119)

(42.0) % Total 53,969

52,089

1,880

3.6 %















Net operating income













Same-store 70,988

63,637

7,351

11.6 % Non-same-store 4,609

2,237

2,372

106.0 % Other properties 1,581

1,271

310

24.4 % Dispositions 1,526

4,196

(2,670)

(63.6) % Total $ 78,704

$ 71,341

$ 7,363

10.3 %



* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Centerspace defines same-store controllable expenses as property operating expenses excluding real estate taxes and insurance. Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change



2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 6,501

$ 5,922

$ 579

9.8 %



$ 12,518

$ 11,471

$ 1,047

9.1 % Repairs and maintenance 3,281

3,533

(252)

(7.1) %



6,751

6,478

273

4.2 % Utilities 3,431

3,635

(204)

(5.6) %



8,409

8,419

(10)

(0.1) % Administrative and marketing 1,330

1,257

73

5.8 %



2,583

2,480

103

4.2 % Total $ 14,543

$ 14,347

$ 196

1.4 %



$ 30,261

$ 28,848

$ 1,413

4.9 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 6,591

$ 6,319

$ 272

4.3 %



$ 13,356

$ 12,293

$ 1,063

8.6 % Insurance 2,248

1,963

285

14.5 %



4,359

3,857

502

13.0 % Total $ 8,839

$ 8,282

$ 557

6.7 %



$ 17,715

$ 16,150

$ 1,565

9.7 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 1,348

$ 769

$ 579

75.3 %



$ 2,657

$ 1,480

$ 1,177

79.5 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties 254

230

24

10.4 %



404

560

(156)

(27.9) % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions 62

2,588

(2,526)

(97.6) %



2,932

5,051

(2,119)

(42.0) % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 25,046

$ 26,216

$ (1,170)

(4.5) %



$ 53,969

$ 52,089

$ 1,880

3.6 %





(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation and amortization.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity; and

similar adjustments for partially owned consolidated real estate entities.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (3,470)

$ 41,964

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)



$ 38,494

$ (14,794) Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(712)

8,566

(753)

(439)

(950)



7,854

(3,107) Depreciation and amortization

24,371

25,993

25,768

23,720

24,768



50,364

55,769 Less depreciation – non real estate

(89)

(91)

(91)

(94)

(101)



(180)

(202) Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(19)

(19)

(19)

(18)

(7)



(38)

(28) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other assets

71

(60,159)

(14)

—

(27)



(60,088)

(27) FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 20,152

$ 16,254

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085



$ 36,406

$ 37,611































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

(52)

13

20

46

163



(39)

188 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

5



—

5 Technology implementation costs(1)

—

—

89

234

447



—

550 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

159

138

104

204

205



297

(408) Amortization of assumed debt

(116)

(116)

(117)

(116)

(116)



(232)

(231) Pursuit costs

—

5

137

38

1,127



5

1,127 Severance and transition related costs

(19)

3,199

—

—

—



3,180

— Loss on litigation settlement and one-time trial costs(2)

3,201

—

—

—

—



3,201

— Other miscellaneous items(3)

(22)

49

(28)

17

100



27

96 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 23,303

$ 19,542

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016



$ 42,845

$ 38,938































FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 20,152

$ 16,254

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085



$ 36,406

$ 37,611 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 20,312

$ 16,414

$ 21,438

$ 21,199

$ 19,245



$ 36,726

$ 37,931































Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 23,303

$ 19,542

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016



$ 42,845

$ 38,938 Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 23,463

$ 19,702

$ 21,643

$ 21,622

$ 21,176



$ 43,165

$ 39,258































Per Share Data





























Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ (0.23)

$ 2.76

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)



$ 2.55

$ (0.97) FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.11

$ 0.89

$ 1.16

$ 1.13

$ 1.02



$ 2.01

$ 2.03 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.28

$ 1.07

$ 1.17

$ 1.15

$ 1.12



$ 2.36

$ 2.10































Weighted average shares - basic

14,949

15,025

15,027

15,373

15,369



14,987

15,233 Effect of redeemable operating partnership Units

965

968

974

984

995



967

978 Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228



228

228 Effect of Series E preferred units

2,103

2,118

2,185

2,186

2,186



2,111

2,186 Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options

24

20

9

30

48



20

57 Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,269

18,359

18,423

18,801

18,826



18,313

18,682





(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of a $2.9 million loss on litigation settlement for a trial judgment entered against the Company and $340,000 in one-time trial costs related to the litigation matter. (3) Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to controlling interests

$ (1,863)

$ 43,571

$ (2,006)

$ (523)

$ (2,991)



$ 41,708

$ (11,580) Adjustments:





























Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



320

320 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(712)

8,566

(753)

(439)

(950)



7,854

(3,107) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

$ (2,415)

$ 52,297

$ (2,599)

$ (802)

$ (3,781)



$ 49,882

$ (14,367) Adjustments:





























Interest expense

8,626

10,305

9,589

7,856

7,547



18,931

15,247 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

5



—

5 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments

24,351

25,971

25,747

23,699

24,759



50,322

55,739 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

(52)

13

20

46

163



(39)

188 Interest income

(248)

(92)

(92)

(82)

(74)



(340)

(538) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

71

(60,159)

(14)

—

(27)



(60,088)

(27) Technology implementation costs(1)

—

—

89

234

447



—

550 Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

—

—

—

—

18



—

(564) Pursuit costs

—

5

137

38

1,127



5

1,127 Severance and transition related costs

(19)

3,199

—

—

—



3,180

— Loss on litigation settlement and one-time trial costs(2)

3,201

—

—

—

—



3,201

— Other miscellaneous items(3)

(22)

49

(28)

17

100



27

96 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,493

$ 31,588

$ 32,849

$ 31,006

$ 30,284



$ 65,081

$ 57,456





(1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of a $2.9 million loss on litigation settlement for a trial judgment entered against the Company and $340,000 in one-time trial costs related to the litigation matter. (3) Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands) Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Variable Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest Rate(1) 2023 (remainder)

$ 22,385

$ —

$ —

$ 22,385

2.5 %

4.12 % 2024

—

—

989

989

0.1 %

12.68 % 2025

30,851

—

18,000

48,851

5.5 %

4.56 % 2026

51,270

—

—

51,270

5.8 %

3.73 % 2027

50,309

—

—

50,309

5.7 %

3.47 % Thereafter

411,714

300,000

—

711,714

80.4 %

3.42 % Total debt

$ 566,529

$ 300,000

$ 18,989

$ 885,518

100.0 %

3.54 %





(1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.





6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - other

$ 367,679

$ 279,340

$ 299,427

$ 300,956

$ 302,360 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850 Unsecured variable rate lines of credit

18,989

143,469

113,500

171,500

73,000 Unsecured term loans

—

—

100,000

—

— Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000 Debt total

$ 885,518

$ 921,659

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210





















Mortgages payable - other rate

4.14 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 % Lines of credit rate

7.35 %

6.39 %

5.23 %

4.13 %

3.04 % Unsecured term loan rate

—

—

5.57 %

—

— Unsecured senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 % Total debt

3.54 %

3.71 %

3.62 %

3.45 %

3.27 %

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

14,949

15,032

15,020

15,376

15,373 Operating partnership units outstanding

961

967

971

980

995 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,094

2,103

2,119

2,186

2,186 Total common shares, Units, and Series E preferred units, as converted, outstanding

18,004

18,102

18,110

18,542

18,554 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 61.36

$ 54.63

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,104,725

$ 988,912

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,198,255

$ 1,082,442

$ 1,156,044

$ 1,341,777

$ 1,606,609





















Series D Preferred Units

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627





















Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 885,518

$ 921,659

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210 Total capitalization

$ 2,100,333

$ 2,020,661

$ 2,184,381

$ 2,329,643

$ 2,499,446





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

42.2 %

45.6 %

46.3 %

41.7 %

35.0 %





(1) Total debt to total market capitalization, a non-GAAP financial measure, is total debt not adjusted for unamortized deferred financing costs from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

3.33 x

2.70 x

2.99 x

3.35 x

3.39 x



2.99 x

3.16 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.83 x

2.35 x

2.58 x

2.81 x

2.83 x



2.57 x

2.64 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

6.54 x

7.22 x

7.62 x

7.71 x

7.11 x



6.73 x

7.49 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.36 x

8.09 x

8.46 x

8.60 x

8.03 x



7.57 x

8.47 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

15,910

15,999

15,991

16,356

16,368



15,910

16,368 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,608

$ 11,668

$ 11,614

$ 11,939

$ 11,948



$ 23,276

$ 23,892 Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73



$ 1.46

$ 1.46 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

57.0 %

68.2 %

62.4 %

63.5 %

65.2 %



61.9 %

69.5 %





(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.





6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Total debt

$ 885,518

$ 921,659

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210 Less: cash and cash equivalents

9,745

8,939

10,458

14,957

13,156 Net debt

$ 875,773

$ 912,720

$ 1,001,319

$ 956,349

$ 861,054





(3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,889

$ 11,968

$ 10,955

9.2 %

$ 3,944

$ 3,568

10.5 %

$ 8,024

$ 7,387

8.6 % Minneapolis, MN

4,519

21,069

19,685

7.0 %

9,088

8,880

2.3 %

11,981

10,805

10.9 % North Dakota

2,422

9,241

8,482

8.9 %

3,630

3,523

3.0 %

5,611

4,959

13.1 % Omaha, NE

872

3,443

3,134

9.9 %

1,381

1,325

4.2 %

2,062

1,809

14.0 % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,760

5,235

10.0 %

2,137

2,138

— %

3,623

3,097

17.0 % St. Cloud, MN

832

3,459

3,177

8.9 %

1,405

1,375

2.2 %

2,054

1,802

14.0 % Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

5,164

4,718

9.5 %

1,797

1,820

(1.3) %

3,367

2,898

16.2 % Same-Store Total

12,885

$ 60,104

$ 55,386

8.5 %

$ 23,382

$ 22,629

3.3 %

$ 36,722

$ 32,757

12.1 %







% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Growth

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

% Change Denver, CO

21.8 %

96.1 %

94.2 %

1.9 %

$ 1,928

$ 1,820

5.9 %

$ 2,198

$ 2,053

7.1 % Minneapolis, MN

32.6 %

94.9 %

95.0 %

(0.1) %

1,463

1,394

4.9 %

1,637

1,528

7.1 % North Dakota

15.3 %

96.1 %

95.6 %

0.5 %

1,201

1,118

7.4 %

1,323

1,221

8.4 % Omaha, NE

5.6 %

94.7 %

97.2 %

(2.5) %

1,262

1,126

12.1 %

1,389

1,232

12.7 % Rochester, MN

9.9 %

95.0 %

95.2 %

(0.2) %

1,688

1,536

9.9 %

1,790

1,624

10.2 % St. Cloud, MN

5.6 %

91.7 %

90.8 %

0.9 %

1,343

1,229

9.3 %

1,512

1,401

7.9 % Other Mountain West(1)

9.2 %

95.3 %

96.5 %

(1.2) %

1,327

1,207

9.9 %

1,479

1,333

11.0 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.2 %

95.0 %

0.2 %

$ 1,467

$ 1,371

7.0 %

$ 1,634

$ 1,509

8.3 %

____

(1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rental rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Centerspace believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.





CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

% Change

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

% Change

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

% Change Denver, CO

1,889

$ 11,968

$ 11,740

1.9 %

$ 3,944

$ 4,035

(2.3) %

$ 8,024

$ 7,705

4.1 % Minneapolis, MN

4,519

21,069

20,805

1.3 %

9,088

9,588

(5.2) %

11,981

11,217

6.8 % North Dakota

2,422

9,241

8,879

4.1 %

3,630

3,814

(4.8) %

5,611

5,065

10.8 % Omaha, NE

872

3,443

3,356

2.6 %

1,381

1,433

(3.6) %

2,062

1,923

7.2 % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,760

5,648

2.0 %

2,137

2,228

(4.1) %

3,623

3,420

5.9 % St. Cloud, MN

832

3,459

3,351

3.2 %

1,405

1,691

(16.9) %

2,054

1,660

23.7 % Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

5,164

5,080

1.7 %

1,797

1,804

(0.4) %

3,367

3,276

2.8 % Same-Store Total

12,885

$ 60,104

$ 58,859

2.1 %

$ 23,382

$ 24,593

(4.9) %

$ 36,722

$ 34,266

7.2 %







% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Growth

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

% Change

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

% Change Denver, CO

21.8 %

96.1 %

95.8 %

0.3 %

$ 1,928

$ 1,912

0.8 %

$ 2,198

$ 2,162

1.7 % Minneapolis, MN

32.6 %

94.9 %

94.6 %

0.3 %

1,463

1,454

0.6 %

1,637

1,622

0.9 % North Dakota

15.3 %

96.1 %

95.9 %

0.2 %

1,201

1,175

2.2 %

1,323

1,274

3.8 % Omaha, NE

5.6 %

94.7 %

94.0 %

0.7 %

1,262

1,234

2.3 %

1,389

1,364

1.8 % Rochester, MN

9.9 %

95.0 %

94.8 %

0.2 %

1,688

1,664

1.4 %

1,790

1,759

1.8 % St. Cloud, MN

5.6 %

91.7 %

90.1 %

1.6 %

1,343

1,315

2.1 %

1,512

1,490

1.5 % Other Mountain West(1)

9.2 %

95.3 %

95.1 %

0.2 %

1,327

1,319

0.6 %

1,479

1,457

1.5 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.2 %

94.8 %

0.4 %

$ 1,467

$ 1,450

1.2 %

$ 1,634

$ 1,606

1.7 %

____

(1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rental rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Centerspace believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.





CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Denver, CO

1,889

$ 23,708

$ 21,580

9.9 %

$ 7,979

$ 6,743

18.3 %

$ 15,729

$ 14,837

6.0 % Minneapolis, MN

4,519

41,874

38,689

8.2 %

18,677

17,880

4.5 %

23,197

20,809

11.5 % North Dakota

2,422

18,119

16,638

8.9 %

7,444

7,176

3.7 %

10,675

9,462

12.8 % Omaha, NE

872

6,799

6,192

9.8 %

2,815

2,652

6.1 %

3,984

3,540

12.5 % Rochester, MN

1,129

11,409

10,238

11.4 %

4,365

4,235

3.1 %

7,044

6,003

17.3 % St. Cloud, MN

832

6,810

6,226

9.4 %

3,095

2,874

7.7 %

3,715

3,352

10.8 % Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

10,245

9,072

12.9 %

3,601

3,438

4.7 %

6,644

5,634

17.9 % Same-Store Total

12,885

$ 118,964

$ 108,635

9.5 %

$ 47,976

$ 44,998

6.6 %

$ 70,988

$ 63,637

11.6 %























































































% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



2023

2022

Growth

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Denver, CO

22.2 %

95.9 %

94.1 %

1.8 %

$ 1,920

$ 1,806

6.3 %

$ 2,180

$ 2,023

7.8 % Minneapolis, MN

32.7 %

94.8 %

94.6 %

0.2 %

1,459

1,384

5.4 %

1,630

1,509

8.0 % North Dakota

15.0 %

96.0 %

95.2 %

0.8 %

1,188

1,111

6.9 %

1,298

1,203

7.9 % Omaha, NE

5.6 %

94.4 %

96.4 %

(2.0) %

1,248

1,111

12.3 %

1,377

1,228

12.1 % Rochester, MN

9.9 %

94.9 %

94.1 %

0.8 %

1,676

1,522

10.1 %

1,774

1,607

10.4 % St. Cloud, MN

5.2 %

90.9 %

91.6 %

(0.7) %

1,329

1,214

9.5 %

1,501

1,362

10.2 % Other Mountain West(1)

9.4 %

95.2 %

95.3 %

(0.1) %

1,323

1,180

12.1 %

1,468

1,298

13.1 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.0 %

94.5 %

0.5 %

$ 1,459

$ 1,358

7.4 %

$ 1,620

$ 1,487

8.9 %

_____

(1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rental rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Centerspace believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.





CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

12,885

12,885

11,330

11,330

11,319 Non-Same-Store

612

612

3,735

3,734

3,519 All Communities

13,497

13,497

15,065

15,064

14,838





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,467

$ 1,450

$ 1,438

$ 1,411

$ 1,366 Non-Same-Store

1,894

1,890

1,352

1,286

1,245 All Communities

$ 1,487

$ 1,470

$ 1,417

$ 1,381

$ 1,337





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,634

$ 1,606

$ 1,592

$ 1,565

$ 1,518 Non-Same-Store

2,072

2,066

1,471

1,417

1,329 All Communities

$ 1,654

$ 1,627

$ 1,562

$ 1,530

$ 1,473





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

95.2 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 % Non-Same-Store

95.4 %

95.9 %

94.7 %

94.6 %

95.0 % All Communities

95.2 %

94.9 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.2 %

43.9 %

43.1 %

42.5 %

40.3 % Non-Same-Store

38.8 %

37.8 %

51.7 %

48.7 %

47.1 % All Communities

41.1 %

43.5 %

45.1 %

43.9 %

41.8 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 258

$ 115

$ 364

$ 465

$ 196

_____

(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.





CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures

6/30/2023

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

12,885

12,885



12,885

12,885



















Building - Exterior

$ 231

$ 62



$ 231

$ 595 Building - Interior

64

225



64

230 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

775

308



1,059

533 Furniture & Equipment

153

113



178

193 Landscaping & Grounds

3

138



3

221 Turnover replacements

730

1,346



1,509

2,080 Work in progress

1,370

305



1,767

(205) Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 3,326

$ 2,497



$ 4,811

$ 3,647 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 258

$ 194



$ 373

$ 283



















Value Add

$ 5,952

$ 6,327



$ 8,489

$ 10,011 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 9,278

$ 8,824



$ 13,300

$ 13,658 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 720

$ 685



$ 1,032

$ 1,060























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

6/30/2023

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

13,497

14,838



14,019

14,838



















Capital Expenditures

$ 3,404

$ 2,892



$ 5,134

$ 4,217 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 252

$ 195



$ 366

$ 284



















Value Add

5,976

6,367



8,606

10,051 Acquisition Capital

5,290

1,364



9,962

2,564 Total Capital Spend

14,670

10,623



23,702

16,832 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 1,087

$ 716



$ 1,691

$ 1,134























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

6/30/2023

6/30/2022



6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 4,499

$ 4,318



$ 5,718

$ 6,955 Non-Same-Store

—

—



—

— Total Interior Units

$ 4,499

$ 4,318



$ 5,718

$ 6,955



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 1,330

$ 1,917



$ 2,555

$ 4,850 Non-Same-Store

24

53



117

53 Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 1,354

$ 1,970



$ 2,672

$ 4,903



















Work in Progress

















Same-Store

$ 123

$ 92



$ 216

$ (1,794) Non-Same-Store

—

(13)



$ —

$ (13) Total Work in Progress

$ 123

$ 79



$ 216

$ (1,807)



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 5,952

$ 6,327



$ 8,489

$ 10,011 Non-Same-Store

24

40



117

40 Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 5,976

$ 6,367



$ 8,606

$ 10,051

CENTERSPACE 2023 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2023 in the table below.

Six Months Ended

2023 Previous Outlook Range

2023 Revised Outlook Range

June 30, 2023

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 118,964

6.00 %

8.00 %

6.50 %

8.00 % Controllable expenses 30,261

3.00 %

4.50 %

2.00 %

3.50 % Non-controllable expenses 17,715

8.00 %

9.50 %

7.50 %

9.00 % Total Expenses $ 47,976

4.75 %

6.25 %

4.00 %

5.25 % Same-store NOI(1) $ 70,988

7.00 %

9.00 %

8.50 %

10.00 %



















Components of NOI(1)

















Same-store $ 70,988

$ 138,300

$ 141,300

$ 137,000

$ 139,000 Non-same-store 4,609

8,900

9,100

9,000

9,200 Other properties 1,581

2,000

2,400

1,700

1,800 Dispositions 1,526

$ 2,500

$ 2,800

$ 7,200

$ 7,400 Total NOI(1) $ 78,704

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

$ 154,900

$ 157,400







































Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market

activity, excluding impact from change in share count $ —

—

—

(400)

(200)



















Other operating income and expenses

















General and administrative and property management (16,700)

(32,300)

(31,500)

(31,100)

(30,700) Casualty loss (305)

(1,500)

(1,300)

(1,300)

(1,100) Loss on litigation settlement (2,864)

—

—

(3,200)

(3,200) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (180)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (65)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) Total other operating income and expenses $ (20,114)

$ (34,285)

$ (33,225)

$ (36,085)

$ (35,425)



















Interest expense $ (18,960)

(37,400)

(36,900)

(37,000)

(36,600) Interest and other income 310

$ 160

$ 350

$ 600

$ 800 Dividends to preferred shareholders (3,214)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400) FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1) $ 36,726

$ 73,775

$ 79,425

$ 75,615

$ 79,575



















Non-core income and expenses

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss $ (39)

$ 500

$ 300

$ 400

$ 200 Interest rate swap amortization 297

900

1,000

900

1,000 Amortization of assumed debt (232)

—

—

—

— Pursuit costs 5

70

60

70

60 Severance and transition related costs 3,180

3,200

3,200

3,180

3,180 Loss on litigation settlement and one-time trial costs 3,201

—

—

3,200

3,200 Other miscellaneous items 27

(310)

(350)

(310)

(350) Total non-core income and expenses $ 6,439

$ 4,360

$ 4,210

$ 7,440

$ 7,290 Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1) $ 43,165

$ 78,135

$ 83,635

$ 83,055

$ 86,865



















EPS - Diluted $ 2.55

$ 2.73

$ 3.62

$ 2.84

$ 3.64 FFO per diluted share(1) $ 2.01

$ 4.03

$ 4.33

$ 4.14

$ 4.35 Core FFO per diluted share(1) $ 2.36

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

$ 4.55

$ 4.75 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,313

18,300

18,325

18,250

18,275



















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 373

$ 1,100

1,150

$ 1,100

1,150 Value-add expenditures $ 8,606

$ 24,500

$ 27,500

$ 31,500

$ 34,500 Investments $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 95,000

$ 100,000 Dispositions $ 144,255

$ 155,000

$ 165,000

$ 220,000

$ 225,000





(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" above.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO



The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,494

$ 57,839

$ 74,307

$ 59,679

$ 74,457 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units 7,854

(7,795)

(7,885)

(7,795)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 50,364

92,556

91,768

92,556

91,768 Less depreciation - non real estate (180)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (38)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100) Gain on sale of real estate (60,088)

(68,980)

(78,980)

(68,980)

(78,980) Dividends to preferred unitholders 320

640

640

640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted $ 36,726

$ 73,775

$ 79,425

$ 75,615

$ 79,575



















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss (39)

500

300

400

200 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market 297

900

1,000

900

1,000 Amortization of assumed debt (232)

—

—

—

— Pursuit costs 5

70

60

70

60 Severance and transition related costs 3,180

3,200

3,200

3,180

3,180 Loss on litigation settlement and one-time trial costs 3,201

—

—

3,200

3,200 Other miscellaneous items 27

(310)

(350)

(310)

(350) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted $ 43,165

$ 78,135

$ 83,635

$ 83,055

$ 86,865



















Net income per share - diluted $ 2.55

$ 2.73

$ 3.62

$ 2.84

$ 3.64 FFO per share - diluted $ 2.01

$ 4.03

$ 4.33

$ 4.14

$ 4.35 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 2.36

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

$ 4.55

$ 4.75

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by sales of real estate and other investments, depreciation, amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income $ 68,563

$ 94,324

$ 110,012

$ 96,060

$ 109,948 Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management expenses 16,700

32,300

31,500

31,100

30,700 Casualty loss 305

1,500

1,300

1,300

1,100 Depreciation and amortization 50,364

92,556

91,768

92,556

91,768 Gain on sale of real estate and other investments (60,092)

(68,980)

(78,980)

(68,980)

(78,980) Loss on litigation settlement 2,864

—

—

2,864

2,864 Net operating income $ 78,704

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

$ 154,900

$ 157,400

SOURCE Centerspace