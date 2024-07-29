Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises Mid-Point for 2024 Core FFO per Share Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Common Share









2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) - diluted









$ (0.19)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.56)

$ 2.55 FFO - diluted(1)









$ 1.23

$ 1.11

$ 2.39

$ 2.01 Core FFO - diluted(1)









$ 1.27

$ 1.28

$ 2.49

$ 2.36









































Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results(2)













Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024

2024 vs. 2023 Revenues













3.4 %

1.7 %

3.5 % Expenses













5.1 %

1.8 %

1.4 % NOI(1)













2.4 %

1.7 %

4.9 %









Three months ended

Six months ended Same-Store Results(2)





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Weighted Average Occupancy





95.3 %

94.6 %

95.2 %

94.9 %

95.0 %





(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within.



(2) Same-store results are updated for disposition activity. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within.

Highlights

Centerspace raised the mid-point and narrowed the 2024 financial outlook ranges for net loss per diluted share, FFO per diluted share and Core FFO per diluted share. Refer to page S-17 in the Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within for additional detail.

Net loss was $0.19 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to Net loss of $0.23 per diluted share for the same period of the prior year;

per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to Net loss of per diluted share for the same period of the prior year; Core FFO per diluted share increased 5.5% to $2.49 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to $2.36 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ;

for the six months ended , compared to for the six months ended ; Same-store revenues increased by 3.4% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, driving a 2.4% increase in same-store NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

Centerspace issued approximately 110,000 common shares for gross consideration of $7.7 million , and an average gross price of $69.82 per share during the second quarter of 2024 under its at-the-market offering program, compared to approximately 88,000 of repurchases in the first quarter of 2024 at an average repurchase price of $53.60 per share, excluding commissions.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $222.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $208.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million.

Revised 2024 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2024 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2024 Updated Outlook for 2024

Low High Low High Net income per Share – diluted $(1.34) $(1.10) $(1.21) $(1.01) Same-Store Revenue 3.00 % 4.50 % 3.25 % 4.25 % Same-Store Expenses 4.00 % 5.50 % 3.50 % 4.75 % Same-Store NOI 2.50 % 4.00 % 3.00 % 4.00 % FFO per Share – diluted $4.57 $4.76 $4.61 $4.76 Core FFO per Share – diluted $4.74 $4.92 $4.78 $4.92

Additional assumptions:

Same-store recurring capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $23.0 million to $25.0 million

to Proceeds from dispositions of $19.0 million

Note: FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "2024 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within.

Subsequent Events

Through July 29, 2024, Centerspace sold 431,000 common shares under its 10b5-1 trading arrangement at an average gross price per share of 69.54, totaling $30.0 million.

On July 26, 2024, Centerspace amended its Unsecured Credit Facility to extend the maturity date to July 2028. The borrowing capacity remained at $250.0 million.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the following conferences:

NYSE Real Estate Investor Access Day which will be held virtually on August 8 ; and

; and Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference which will be held in New York, NY , September 10-12 .

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 13, 2024 USA Toll Free 1-833-470-1428

USA Toll Free 1-866-813-9403 International 1-404-975-4839

International 1-929-458-6194 Access Code 811975

Access Code 732490

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

