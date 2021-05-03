Centerspace Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

Centerspace

May 03, 2021, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Per Share

2021

2020

Net Income - diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.69)

FFO - diluted

$

0.92

$

0.66

Core FFO - diluted

$

0.95

$

0.90


Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

Same-Store Results

Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020

Q1 2021 vs. Q4 2020

Revenues

0.4

%

(0.2)

%

Expenses

(0.9)

%

5.5

%

NOI

1.4

%

(3.9)

%


Three months ended

Same-Store Results

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9

%

94.7

%

95.3

%












(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • In April 2021, Centerspace paid its 200th consecutive quarterly distribution since its initial dividend in 1971;
  • Net Loss was $(0.49) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to Net Loss of $(0.69) per diluted share for the same period of 2020;
  • Core FFO increased 5.6% to $0.95 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $0.90 for the three months ended March 31, 2020;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 0.4% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020;
  • Same-store expenses decreased by 0.9% for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2020, contributing to NOI growth of 1.4%;
  • In a press release issued April 19, 2021, the company announced a 122% increase to its mid-point earnings per share outlook and a 4.2% increase to mid-point Core FFO outlook for 2021;
  • Continued to grow the portfolio in the core market of Denver through the acquisition of Union Pointe, a 256-home apartment community in Longmont, Colorado;
  • Issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C Notes due June 6, 2030. In concert with the issuance, the company amended and expanded its Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement to increase the aggregate amount under the agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million; and
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 164,279 common shares under the 2019 ATM program for net proceeds of $11.9 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, Centerspace acquired Union Pointe, a 256-home apartment community in Longmont, Colorado for an aggregate purchase price of $76.9 million.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Centerspace received $2.0 million of non-refundable deposits and expects to complete the sale of select assets in Rochester, Minnesota on May 24th. The sale consists of 589 apartment homes in six communities with an aggregate sale price of $60.0 million. The proceeds from this disposition are expected to be used to pay down the line of credit and increase liquidity.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $79.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $68.5 million available under the line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million.

Improved 2021 Financial Outlook

Centerspace's 2021 financial outlook with midpoints of $0.30 for Earnings per Share and $3.60 for Core FFO is consistent with its release issued April 19, 2021, and up from its February expectation of $0.14 and $3.455, respectively. For additional information, see S-14 of the supplemental. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:


Previous Outlook for 2021

Updated Outlook for 2021

Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$(0.18)

$0.45

$0.10

$0.50

Same-Store Revenue

(0.5)%

3.0%

0.0%

3.0%

Same-Store Expenses

4.0%

7.5%

3.0%

5.0%

Same-Store NOI

(3.5)%

(0.5)%

(1.5)%

1.5%

FFO per Share – diluted

$3.17

$3.52

$3.38

$3.62

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$3.29

$3.62

$3.48

$3.72

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

On May 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the Internet at www.virtualshareholdingmeeting.com/CSR2021. Shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2021 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until May 18, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658



Conference Number

10153254

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.  

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2021, Centerspace owned 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,168 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: [email protected]

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
[email protected]

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)



1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter


2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

High closing price

$

73.42

$

74.55

$

73.53

$

76.82

$

84.68

Low closing price

$

68.00

$

65.79

$

61.87

$

44.36

$

52.55

Average closing price

$

71.37

$

70.30

$

70.15

$

63.91

$

71.62

Closing price at end of quarter

$

68.00

$

70.64

$

65.17

$

70.49

$

55.00

Common share distributions – annualized

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

4.1

%

4.0

%

4.3

%

4.0

%

5.1

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

13,220

13,027

12,976

12,827

12,164

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

950

977

1,018

1,022

1,044

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$

963,560

$

989,243

$

911,989

$

976,216

$

726,440

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

REVENUE

$

46,648

$

45,540

$

44,138

$

43,910

$

44,406

EXPENSES









Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

13,449

12,668

13,129

12,360

13,468

Real estate taxes

5,792

5,256

5,402

5,410

5,465

Property management expense

1,767

1,460

1,442

1,345

1,554

Casualty loss

101

331

91

913

327

Depreciation/amortization

19,992

20,282

18,995

18,156

18,160

General and administrative expenses

3,906

3,733

3,077

3,202

3,428

TOTAL EXPENSES

$

45,007

$

43,730

$

42,136

$

41,386

$

42,402

Operating income

1,641

1,810

2,002

2,524

2,004

Interest expense

(7,231)

(6,903)

(6,771)

(6,940)

(6,911)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(2)

(4)

(17)


Interest and other income (loss)

431

406

281

538

(2,777)

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(5,159)

(4,689)

(4,492)

(3,895)

(7,684)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



17

25,676

(190)


Net income (loss)

$

(5,159)

$

(4,672)

$

21,184

$

(4,085)

$

(7,684)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating
Partnership

469

460

(1,387)

447

692

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated
real estate entities

(17)

(6)

(8)

(5)

145

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(4,867)

(4,378)

19,629

(3,803)

(7,007)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,609)

(1,705)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares





(1)

25

273

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS

$

(6,474)

$

(5,985)

$

18,021

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)











Per Share Data - Basic









Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.40

$

(0.44)

$

(0.69)











Per Share Data - Diluted









Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.38

$

(0.44)

$

(0.69)

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$

1,883,407

$

1,812,557

$

1,805,390

$

1,694,033

$

1,687,436

Less accumulated depreciation

(408,014)

(399,249)

(380,392)

(383,917)

(366,307)


1,475,393

1,413,308

1,424,998

1,310,116

1,321,129

Unimproved land









1,376

Mortgage loans receivable

30,107

24,661

17,986

10,961

16,775

Total real estate investments

1,505,500

1,437,969

1,442,984

1,321,077

1,339,280

Cash and cash equivalents

10,816

392

16,804

52,714

26,338

Restricted cash

1,610

6,918

2,199

2,535

2,344

Other assets

18,427

18,904

16,947

16,484

21,124

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,536,353

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

53,852

$

55,609

$

58,596

$

54,883

$

52,337

Revolving line of credit

181,544

152,871

135,000

63,000

83,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

319,236

269,246

269,202

269,155

269,106

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

293,709

297,074

313,065

323,705

328,367

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

848,341

$

774,800

$

775,863

$

710,743

$

732,810











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,579

96,046

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

980,453

968,263

968,436

958,292

912,653

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(443,409)

(427,681)

(412,577)

(421,515)

(407,150)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(12,798)

(15,905)

(17,256)

(18,139)

(17,360)

Total shareholders' equity

$

617,776

$

618,207

$

632,133

$

612,217

$

584,189

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,007

53,930

53,669

52,558

54,777

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

669

686

709

732

750

Total equity

$

671,452

$

672,823

$

686,511

$

665,507

$

639,716

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$

1,536,353

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

3/31/2020

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change















Operating income

$

1,641

$

1,810

$

2,004


$

(169)

(9.3)

%

$

(363)

(18.1)

%

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

1,767

1,460

1,554


307

21.0

%

213

13.7

%

Casualty loss

101

331

327


(230)

(69.5)

%

(226)

(69.1)

%

Depreciation and amortization

19,992

20,282

18,160


(290)

(1.4)

%

1,832

10.1

%

General and administrative expenses

3,906

3,733

3,428


173

4.6

%

478

13.9

%

Net operating income

$

27,407

$

27,616

$

25,473


$

(209)

(0.8)

%

$

1,934

7.6

%















Revenue













Same-store

$

41,743

$

41,831

$

41,573


$

(88)

(0.2)

%

$

170

0.4

%

Non-same-store

4,240

3,104

272


1,136

36.6

%

3,968

1,458.8

%

Other properties

650

571

972


79

13.8

%

(322)

(33.1)

%

Dispositions

15

34

1,589


(19)

(55.9)

%

(1,574)

(99.1)

%

Total

46,648

45,540

44,406


1,108

2.4

%

2,242

5.0

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes













Same-store

17,385

16,485

17,540


900

5.5

%

(155)

(0.9)

%

Non-same-store

1,496

1,156

120


340

29.4

%

1,376

1,146.7

%

Other properties

289

249

278


40

16.1

%

11

4.0

%

Dispositions

71

34

995


37

108.8

%

(924)

(92.9)

%

Total

19,241

17,924

18,933


1,317

7.3

%

308

1.6

%

Net operating income













Same-store

24,358

25,346

24,033


(988)

(3.9)

%

325

1.4

%

Non-same-store

2,744

1,948

152


796

40.9

%

2,592

1,705.3

%

Other properties

361

322

694


39

12.1

%

(333)

(48.0)

%

Dispositions

(56)



594


(56)

(100.0)

%

(650)

(109.4)

%

Total

$

27,407

$

27,616

$

25,473


$

(209)

(0.8)

%

$

1,934

7.6

%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change








Controllable expenses






On-site compensation(1)

$

4,553

$

4,697

$

(144)

(3.1)

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,283

2,386

(103)

(4.3)

%

Utilities

3,083

3,054

29

0.9

%

Administrative and marketing

901

908

(7)

(0.8)

%

Total

$

10,820

$

11,045

$

(225)

(2.0)

%








Non-controllable expenses






Real estate taxes

$

5,094

$

5,111

$

(17)

(0.3)

%

Insurance

1,471

1,384

87

6.3

%

Total

$

6,565

$

6,495

$

70

1.1

%








Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$

1,496

$

120

$

1,376

1,146.7

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties

289

278

11

4.0

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

71

995

(924)

(92.9)

%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$

19,241

$

18,933

$

308

1.6

%

______________________________

(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT''s main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Funds From Operations









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(6,474)

$

(5,985)

$

18,021

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)

Adjustments:









Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(469)

(460)

1,387

(447)

(692)

Depreciation and amortization

19,992

20,282

18,995

18,156

18,160

Less depreciation – non real estate

(98)

(87)

(85)

(88)

(93)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(24)

(33)

(31)

(33)

(282)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate



(17)

(25,676)

190


FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,927

$

13,700

$

12,611

$

12,391

$

8,654











Adjustments to Core FFO:









   Casualty loss (recovery)



204

545




   Loss on extinguishment of debt



2

4

17


   Rebranding costs



402






   Technology implementation costs

413








   (Gain) loss on marketable securities







(175)

3,553

   (Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares





1

(25)

(273)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,340

$

14,308

$

13,161

$

12,208

$

11,934











Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

12,927

$

13,700

$

12,611

$

12,391

$

8,654

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

13,087

$

13,860

$

12,771

$

12,551

$

8,814











Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,340

$

14,308

$

13,161

$

12,208

$

11,934

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units -
diluted

$

13,500

$

14,468

$

13,321

$

12,368

$

12,094











Per Share Data









Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.38

$

(0.44)

$

(0.69)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.90

$

0.93

$

0.66

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.95

$

1.02

$

0.94

$

0.91

$

0.90











Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

14,282

14,222

14,143

13,558

13,401

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 



(in thousands)


Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(4,867)

$

(4,378)

$

19,629

$

(3,803)

$

(7,007)

Adjustments:









Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(469)

(460)

1,387

(447)

(692)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$

(5,176)

$

(4,678)

$

21,176

$

(4,090)

$

(7,539)

Adjustments:









Interest expense

7,216

6,888

6,756

6,926

6,764

Loss on extinguishment of debt



2

4

17


Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

19,969

20,250

18,964

18,123

17,878

Casualty loss (recovery)



204

545




Interest income

(407)

(328)

(256)

(331)

(597)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments



(17)

(25,676)

190


Technology implementation costs

413








(Gain) loss on marketable securities







(175)

3,553

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,015

$

22,321

$

21,513

$

20,660

$

20,059

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured Fixed

Debt

Unsecured
Fixed

Debt(1)

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(2)

2021 (remainder)

$

18,091

$



$

1,544

$

19,635

2.5

%

5.40

%

2022

33,269

50,000

130,000

213,269

26.8

%

2.16

%

2023

43,442





43,442

5.4

%

4.02

%

2024



70,000



70,000

8.8

%

3.63

%

2025

32,717

75,000



107,717

13.5

%

4.30

%

Thereafter

167,482

175,000



342,482

43.0

%

3.58

%

Total debt

$

295,001

$

370,000

$

131,544

$

796,545

100.0

%

3.37

%

______________________________

(1)

Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of the variable interest, line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit. 



3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate

$

295,001

$

298,445

$

314,511

$

325,230

$

329,988

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

131,544

102,871

85,000

13,000

33,000

Unsecured term loans

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

Unsecured senior notes

175,000

125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000

Debt total

$

796,545

$

721,316

$

719,511

$

658,230

$

682,988











Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

3.92

%

3.93

%

3.99

%

4.01

%

4.01

%

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.18

%

2.35

%

3.35

%

2.97

%

3.18

%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.11

%

4.18

%

4.18

%

4.12

%

4.13

%

Senior notes rate

3.47

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

Total debt

3.37

%

3.62

%

3.68

%

3.87

%

3.92

%

______________________________

(1)

A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS 

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

13,220

13,027

12,976

12,827

12,164

Operating partnership units outstanding

950

977

1,018

1,022

1,044

Total common shares and units outstanding

14,170

14,004

13,994

13,849

13,208

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$

68.00

$

70.64

$

65.17

$

70.49

$

55.00

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$

963,560

$

989,243

$

911,989

$

976,216

$

726,440

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,579

$

96,046

Total equity capitalization

$

1,057,090

$

1,082,773

$

1,005,519

$

1,069,795

$

822,486











Series D Preferred Units

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560











Debt Capitalization









Total debt

$

796,545

$

721,317

$

719,511

$

658,230

$

682,988

Total capitalization

$

1,870,195

$

1,820,650

$

1,741,590

$

1,744,585

$

1,522,034











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

43.1

%

39.6

%

41.3

%

37.7

%

44.9

%

______________________________

(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.53

 x

2.73

 x

2.65

 x

2.48

 x

2.42

 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and
principal amortization

2.14

 x

2.28

 x

2.21

 x

2.05

 x

1.97

 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.92

 x

8.07

 x

8.17

 x

7.33

 x

8.18

 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

10.17

 x

9.31

 x

9.45

 x

8.66

 x

9.59

 x











Distribution Data









Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

14,171

14,004

13,994

13,849

13,208

Total common distribution declared

$

9,919

$

9,803

$

9,796

$

9,694

$

9,245

Common distribution per share and Unit

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

73.7

%

68.6

%

74.5

%

76.9

%

77.8

%

______________________________

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

992

$

5,408

$

5,510

(1.9)

%

$

1,868

$

1,804

3.5

%

$

3,540

$

3,706

(4.5)

%

Minneapolis, MN

2,355

10,466

10,768

(2.8)

%

4,431

4,566

(3.0)

%

6,035

6,202

(2.7)

%

North Dakota

2,422

7,949

7,711

3.1

%

3,271

3,487

(6.2)

%

4,678

4,224

10.7

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,026

3,814

5.6

%

1,762

1,626

8.4

%

2,264

2,188

3.5

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,385

6,539

(2.4)

%

2,993

2,823

6.0

%

3,392

3,716

(8.7)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

3,656

3,611

1.2

%

1,635

1,756

(6.9)

%

2,021

1,855

8.9

%

Other Markets

1,223

3,853

3,620

6.4

%

1,425

1,478

(3.6)

%

2,428

2,142

13.4

%

Same-Store Total

11,265

$

41,743

$

41,573

0.4

%

$

17,385

$

17,540

(0.9)

%

$

24,358

$

24,033

1.4

%


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Growth

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

14.5

%

94.5

%

94.2

%

0.3

%

$

1,715

$

1,793

(4.4)

%

$

1,922

$

1,965

(2.2)

%

Minneapolis, MN

24.8

%

92.9

%

94.3

%

(1.4)

%

1,494

1,485

0.6

%

1,595

1,616

(1.3)

%

North Dakota

19.2

%

96.2

%

96.1

%

0.1

%

1,061

1,037

2.3

%

1,138

1,104

3.1

%

Omaha, NE

9.3

%

95.1

%

94.3

%

0.8

%

912

893

2.1

%

1,030

984

4.7

%

Rochester, MN

13.9

%

95.2

%

97.1

%

(1.9)

%

1,240

1,239

0.1

%

1,307

1,312

(0.4)

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.3

%

94.6

%

94.9

%

(0.3)

%

970

944

2.8

%

1,081

1,064

1.6

%

Other Markets

10.0

%

97.7

%

96.2

%

1.5

%

985

941

4.7

%

1,075

1,025

4.9

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.9

%

95.3

%

(0.4)

%

$

1,200

$

1,190

0.8

%

$

1,302

$

1,291

0.8

%

______________________________

(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

992

$

5,408

$

5,399

0.2

%

$

1,868

$

1,635

14.3

%

$

3,540

$

3,764

(6.0)

%

Minneapolis, MN

2,355

10,466

10,605

(1.3)

%

4,431

4,488

(1.3)

%

6,035

6,117

(1.3)

%

North Dakota

2,422

7,949

8,011

(0.8)

%

3,271

3,070

6.5

%

4,678

4,941

(5.3)

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,026

3,891

3.5

%

1,762

1,648

6.9

%

2,264

2,243

0.9

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,385

6,357

0.4

%

2,993

2,771

8.0

%

3,392

3,586

(5.4)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

3,656

3,656



1,635

1,602

2.1

%

2,021

2,054

(1.6)

%

Other Markets

1,223

3,853

3,912

(1.5)

%

1,425

1,271

12.1

%

2,428

2,641

(8.1)

%

Same-Store Total

11,265

$

41,743

$

41,831

(0.2)

%

$

17,385

$

16,485

5.5

%

$

24,358

$

25,346

(3.9)

%


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

14.5

%

94.5

%

94.3

%

0.2

%

$

1,715

$

1,727

(0.7)

%

$

1,922

$

1,924

(0.1)

%

Minneapolis, MN

24.8

%

92.9

%

93.2

%

(0.3)

%

1,494

1,502

(0.5)

%

1,595

1,611

(1.0)

%

North Dakota

19.2

%

96.2

%

95.8

%

0.4

%

1,061

1,061



1,138

1,151

(1.1)

%

Omaha, NE

9.3

%

95.1

%

93.8

%

1.3

%

912

912



1,030

1,010

2.0

%

Rochester, MN

13.9

%

95.2

%

95.0

%

0.2

%

1,240

1,242

(0.2)

%

1,307

1,304

0.2

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.3

%

94.6

%

94.6

%



970

971

(0.1)

%

1,081

1,080

0.1

%

Other Markets

10.0

%

97.7

%

98.1

%

(0.4)

%

985

980

0.5

%

1,075

1,087

(1.1)

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.9

%

94.7

%

0.2

%

$

1,200

$

1,203

(0.2)

%

$

1,302

$

1,307

(0.4)

%

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

11,265

10,567

10,567

11,257

11,257

Non-Same-Store

903

1,343

1,343

878

878

All Communities

12,168

11,910

11,910

12,135

12,135











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$

1,200

$

1,177

$

1,178

$

1,142

$

1,135

Non-Same-Store

1,584

1,599

1,597

1,594

1,572

All Communities

$

1,229

$

1,225

$

1,210

$

1,175

$

1,163











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$

1,302

$

1,282

$

1,271

$

1,232

$

1,237

Non-Same-Store

1,705

1,708

1,729

1,681

1,658

All Communities

$

1,332

$

1,330

$

1,307

$

1,264

$

1,263











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

94.9

%

95.0

%

94.4

%

94.6

%

95.4

%

Non-Same-Store

91.8

%

92.3

%

93.9

%

93.9

%

93.3

%

All Communities

94.6

%

94.6

%

94.3

%

94.5

%

95.2

%











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

42.9

%

41.2

%

43.4

%

41.5

%

45.0

%

Non-Same-Store

34.9

%

35.3

%

39.7

%

36.1

%

37.0

%

All Communities

42.1

%

40.3

%

43.0

%

41.0

%

44.3

%











Capital Expenditures









Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$

131

$

326

$

293

$

262

$

151

______________________________

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2021

3/31/2020

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,263

11,263










Building - Exterior

$

495

$

192

Building - Interior

61

135

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

121

285

Furniture & Equipment

30

103

Landscaping & Grounds

73

97

Turnover

699

643

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$

1,479

$

1,455

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

131

$

129





Value Add

$

2,631

$

2,031

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$

4,110

$

3,486

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

365

$

310





All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

12,166

11,324





Capital Expenditures

$

1,555

$

1,810

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$

128

$

160





Value Add

2,631

2,031

Acquisition Capital

558

1,478

Total Capital Spend

4,744

5,319

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$

390

$

470





Value Add Capital Expenditures



Interior - Units



Same-Store

$

1,691

$

782

Non-Same-Store

$



$


Total Interior Units

$

1,691

$

782

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.8

%

16.1

%





Common Areas and Exteriors



Same-Store

$

940

$

1,249

Non-Same-Store

$



$


Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$

940

$

1,249

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

8.2

%

11.8

%





Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures



Same-Store

$

2,631

$

2,031

Non-Same-Store

$



$


Total Portfolio Value-Add

$

2,631

$

2,031

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

13.8

%

13.5

%

CENTERSPACE

2021 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2021 in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2021.  The revised outlook for 2021 is shown in the table below.


Three Months Ended

2021 Full-Year Outlook Range

2021 Revised Outlook Range

March 31, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Same-store growth








Revenue

$

41,743

(0.5)

%

3.0

%



3.0

%










Controllable expenses

$

10,820

5.0

%

8.5

%

3.5

%

4.5

%

Non-controllable expenses

$

6,565

2.5

%

6.0

%

2.5

%

6.0

%

Total Expenses

$

17,385

4.0

%

7.5

%

3.0

%

5.0

%

Same-store NOI

$

24,358

(3.5)

%

(0.5)

%

(1.5)

%

1.5

%










Components of NOI








Same-store NOI

$

24,358

$

94,200

$

97,600

$

96,500

$

99,200

Non-same-store NOI

$

2,744

$

7,900

$

8,200

$

11,400

$

11,600

Other Commercial NOI

$

361

$

1,700

$

1,800

$

1,700

$

1,800

Other Sold NOI

$

(56)


















Total NOI

$

27,407

$

103,800

$

107,600

$

109,600

$

112,600










Accretion from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$



1,300

990

(800)

(1,100)










Interest expense

$

(7,231)

(28,650)

(30,000)

(29,800)

(31,100)

Preferred dividends

$

(1,607)

(6,430)

(6,430)

(6,430)

(6,430)










Recurring income and expenses








Interest and other income

$

407

2,580

2,580

2,580

2,580

General and administrative and property management

$

(5,673)

(23,670)

(22,000)

(23,300)

(22,500)

Casualty losses

$

(101)

(1,750)

(1,250)

(1,750)

(1,250)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

$

(98)

(280)

(280)

(280)

(280)

Non-controlling interest

$

(17)

(65)

(70)

(65)

(70)

Total recurring income and expenses

$

(5,482)

(23,185)

$

(21,020)

(22,815)

$

(21,520)










FFO

$

13,087

$

46,835

$

51,140

$

49,755

$

52,450










Non-core income and expenses








Casualty loss

$



$

580

$

420

$

480

$

420

Technology implementation costs

413

1,190

990

1,090

990

Total non-core income and expenses

$

413

$

1,770

$

1,410

$

1,570

$

1,410










Core FFO

$

13,500

$

48,605

$

52,550

$

51,325

$

53,860










EPS - Diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.18)

$

0.45

$

0.10

$

0.50

FFO per diluted share

$

0.92

$

3.17

$

3.52

$

3.38

$

3.62

Core FFO per diluted share

$

0.95

$

3.29

$

3.62

$

3.48

$

3.72

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

14,282

14,773

14,515

14,731

14,472

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million
  • Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million, which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado
  • Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million
  • Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(6,474)

$

(1,274)

$

8,031

$

2,929

$

8,692

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

(469)

(1,456)

(1,456)

(1,456)

(1,456)

Depreciation and amortization

19,992

71,424

71,424

72,391

72,323

Less depreciation - non real estate

(98)

(280)

(280)

(280)

(280)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(24)

(95)

(95)

(95)

(95)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate



(22,124)

(27,124)

(24,374)

(27,374)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

$

160

$

640

$

640

$

640

$

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,087

$

46,835

$

51,140

$

49,755

$

52,450










Adjustments to Core FFO:








Casualty loss write off



580

420

480

420

Technology implementation costs

413

1,190

990

1,090

990

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,500

$

48,605

$

52,550

$

51,325

$

53,860










Earnings per share - diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.18)

$

0.45

$

0.10

$

0.50

FFO per share - diluted

$

0.92

$

3.17

$

3.52

$

3.38

$

3.62

Core FFO per share - diluted

$

0.95

$

3.29

$

3.62

$

3.48

$

3.72

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Operating income

$

1,641

$

6,956

$

12,926

$

12,159

$

16,527

Adjustments:








General and administrative and property management
expenses

5,673

23,670

22,000

23,300

22,500

Casualty loss

101

1,750

1,250

1,750

1,250

Depreciation and amortization

19,992

71,424

71,424

72,391

72,323

Net operating income

$

27,407

$

103,800

$

107,600

$

109,600

$

112,600

SOURCE Centerspace

Also from this source

Centerspace Announces Improved Financial Outlook And First...

Centerspace Announces Dates for the Earnings Release and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics