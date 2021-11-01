Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Increases Financial Outlook

Nov 01, 2021, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Per Share

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income - diluted

$

(0.81)

$

1.38

$

0.12

$

0.33

FFO - diluted

$

0.60

$

0.90

$

2.44

$

2.49

Core FFO - diluted

$

0.98

$

0.94

$

2.91

$

2.76
















Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021

2021 vs. 2020

Revenues

6.2

%

3.7

%

3.3

%

Expenses

4.4

%

3.6

%

2.9

%

NOI

7.5

%

3.8

%

3.6

%






















Three months ended

Same-Store Results

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.3

%

94.9

%

94.3

%












(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $(0.81) per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, compared to Net Income of $1.38 per diluted share for the same period of 2020;
  • Core FFO increased 4.3% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.94 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 5.4% to $2.91 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.76 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 6.2% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020;
  • Same-store new lease over lease rates were 10.8% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.0% in the same period of the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 7.2% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.6% for the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 9.0% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.4% for the same period the prior year;
  • Full year earnings per share mid-point outlook of $(0.30) resulting in a 3% increase in Core FFO from our prior outlook;
  • Continued to grow the portfolio through the strategic portfolio acquisition comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota totaling 2,696 apartment homes for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million;
  • Issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years with tranches of $35.0 million in 2030, $50.0 million in 2031, $25.0 million in 2032 and $15.0 million in 2034;
  • Improved and extended $250.0 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million which matures in September 2025; and
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 199,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $19.6 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On September 1, 2021, Centerspace closed on its strategic portfolio acquisition in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, Minnesota for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million. The  portfolio is comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The acquisition added 2,696 apartments homes to the portfolio. Centerspace fully funded the acquisition with the issuance of $181.4 million of Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units at $100.0 dollar par value that pay a 3.875% dividend rate and are convertible into common units at an exchange rate of 1.2048 common units per Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units representing a conversion price of $83.00 per unit. The acquired assets were subject to $126.5 million in mortgage liabilities of which $20.0 million was assumed at a rate of 4.31% with the remaining $106.5 million refinanced through a $198.9 million Fannie Mae Credit Facility. The Fannie Mae Credit facility includes tranches in 7, 10 and 12-year increments with a weighted average interest rate of 2.78%. The additional proceeds from the refinancing were used to reduce the outstanding balance under our bank credit facility.  

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Centerspace sold its sole remaining commercial property Minot IPS located in Minot, North Dakota on October 18th for an aggregate sale price of $2.3 million

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $219.8 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $199.0 million available under the line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $20.8 million.

In the three months ended September 30, 2021, Centerspace issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years.

During the quarter, Centerspace amended and extended our existing $250.0 million revolving credit facility. The new facility includes an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million and matures in September 2025 with two optional six-month extensions.

Revised 2021 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2021 financial outlook, which includes the acquisition of KMS on September 1, 2021. For additional information, see S-16 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:


Previous Outlook for 2021

Updated Outlook for 2021

Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$

0.58

$

0.76

$

(0.36)

$

(0.24)

Same-Store Revenue

2.0

%

3.5

%

3.5

%

4.0

%

Same-Store Expenses

4.0

%

6.0

%

4.5

%

5.0

%

Same-Store NOI

0.5

%

2.0

%

3.0

%

3.5

%

FFO per Share – diluted

$

3.64

$

3.83

$

3.40

$

3.52

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$

3.78

$

3.94

$

3.92

$

4.02

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld 2021 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually November 9-11.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until November 16, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658



Conference Number

10160003

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.  

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

Table of Contents

September 30, 2021


Page


Common Share Data

S-1


Key Financial Data

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

S-2

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

S-3


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Net Operating Income

S-4

Same-Store Controllable Expenses

S-5

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

S-6

Adjusted EBITDA

S-9


Debt and Capital Analysis

Debt Analysis

S-10

Capital Analysis

S-11


Portfolio Analysis

Same-Store Comparison

S-12

Portfolio Summary

S-15

Capital Expenditures

S-16


2021 Financial Outlook

S-17

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)



3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

High closing price

$

105.42

$

79.71

$

73.42

$

74.55

$

73.53

Low closing price

$

78.42

$

67.28

$

68.00

$

65.79

$

61.87

Average closing price

$

94.10

$

71.99

$

71.37

$

70.30

$

70.15

Closing price at end of quarter

$

94.50

$

78.90

$

68.00

$

70.64

$

65.17

Common share distributions – annualized

$

2.88

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.1

%

3.6

%

4.1

%

4.0

%

4.3

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

14,281

14,045

13,220

13,027

12,976

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

845

881

950

977

1,018

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186








Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$

1,635,984

$

1,177,661

$

963,560

$

989,243

$

911,989

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

REVENUE

$

50,413

$

46,656

$

46,648

$

45,540

$

44,138


$

143,717

$

132,454

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,434

13,018

13,449

12,668

13,129


40,901

38,957

Real estate taxes

5,916

5,742

5,792

5,256

5,402


17,450

16,277

Property management expense

2,203

2,085

1,767

1,460

1,442


6,055

4,341

Casualty (gain) loss

(10)

(27)

101

331

91


64

1,331

Depreciation/amortization

22,447

19,308

19,992

20,282

18,995


61,747

55,311

General and administrative expenses

4,279

3,797

3,906

3,733

3,077


11,982

9,707

TOTAL EXPENSES

$

49,269

$

43,923

$

45,007

$

43,730

$

42,136


$

138,199

$

125,924

Operating income

1,144

2,733

1,641

1,810

2,002


5,518

6,530

Interest expense

(7,302)

(7,089)

(7,231)

(6,903)

(6,771)


(21,622)

(20,622)

Interest and other income (loss)

(5,082)

619

431

404

277


(4,032)

(1,979)

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(11,240)

(3,737)

(5,159)

(4,689)

(4,492)


(20,136)

(16,071)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



26,840



17

25,676


26,840

25,486

Net income (loss)

$

(11,240)

$

23,103

$

(5,159)

$

(4,672)

$

21,184


$

6,704

$

9,415

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)


(480)

(480)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

1,930

(1,386)

469

460

(1,387)


1,013

(248)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(22)

(19)

(17)

(6)

(8)


(58)

132

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(9,492)

21,538

(4,867)

(4,378)

19,629


7,179

8,819

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)


(4,821)

(4,921)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares









(1)




297

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

(11,099)

$

19,931

$

(6,474)

$

(5,985)

$

18,021


$

2,358

$

4,195
















Per Share Data - Basic














Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

(0.79)

$

1.49

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.40


$

0.17

$

0.33
















Per Share Data - Diluted














Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

(0.81)

$

1.48

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.38


$

0.12

$

0.33

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)













9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$

2,203,606

$

1,838,837

$

1,883,407

$

1,812,557

$

1,805,390

Less accumulated depreciation

(426,926)

(407,400)

(408,014)

(399,249)

(380,392)


1,776,680

1,431,437

1,475,393

1,413,308

1,424,998

Mortgage loans receivable

42,160

37,457

30,107

24,661

17,986

Total real estate investments

1,818,840

1,468,894

1,505,500

1,437,969

1,442,984

Cash and cash equivalents

20,816

5,194

10,816

392

16,804

Restricted cash

2,376

8,444

1,610

6,918

2,199

Other assets

34,919

17,218

18,427

18,904

16,947

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,876,951

$

1,499,750

$

1,536,353

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

58,092

$

52,413

$

53,852

$

55,609

$

58,596

Revolving line of credit

57,000

87,000

181,544

152,871

135,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,454

319,286

319,236

269,246

269,202

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

489,140

287,143

293,709

297,074

313,065

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

903,686

$

745,842

$

848,341

$

774,800

$

775,863











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$

21,585

$

18,022

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,092,130

1,033,940

980,453

968,263

968,436

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(454,691)

(433,310)

(443,409)

(427,681)

(412,577)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,784)

(12,064)

(12,798)

(15,905)

(17,256)

Total shareholders' equity

$

725,185

$

682,096

$

617,776

$

618,207

$

632,133

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

225,850

53,133

53,007

53,930

53,669

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

645

657

669

686

709

Total equity

$

951,680

$

735,886

$

671,452

$

672,823

$

686,511

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$

1,876,951

$

1,499,750

$

1,536,353

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

Operating income

$

1,144

$

2,733

$

2,002


$

(1,589)

(58.1)

%

$

(858)

(42.9)

%

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

2,203

2,085

1,442


118

5.7

%

761

52.8

%

Casualty (gain) loss

(10)

(27)

91


17

(63.0)

%

(101)

(111.0)

%

Depreciation and amortization

22,447

19,308

18,995


3,139

16.3

%

3,452

18.2

%

General and administrative expenses

4,279

3,797

3,077


482

12.7

%

1,202

39.1

%

Net operating income

$

30,063

$

27,896

$

25,607


$

2,167

7.8

%

$

4,456

17.4

%















Revenue













Same-store

$

42,034

$

40,521

$

39,571


$

1,513

3.7

%

$

2,463

6.2

%

Non-same-store

7,214

4,436

1,117


2,778

62.6

%

6,097

545.8

%

Other properties

1,120

646

833


474

73.4

%

287

34.5

%

Dispositions

45

1,053

2,617


(1,008)

(95.7)

%

(2,572)

(98.3)

%

Total

50,413

46,656

44,138


3,757

8.1

%

6,275

14.2

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store

17,126

16,528

16,409


598

3.6

%

717

4.4

%

Non-same-store

2,940

1,439

491


1,501

104.3

%

2,449

498.8

%

Other properties

317

268

229


49

18.3

%

88

38.4

%

Dispositions

(33)

525

1,402


(558)

(106.3)

%

(1,435)

(102.4)

%

Total

20,350

18,760

18,531


1,590

8.5

%

1,819

9.8

%

Net operating income













Same-store

24,908

23,993

23,162


915

3.8

%

1,746

7.5

%

Non-same-store

4,274

2,997

626


1,277

42.6

%

3,648

582.7

%

Other properties

803

378

604


425

112.4

%

199

32.9

%

Dispositions

78

528

1,215


(450)

(100.0)

%

(1,137)

(93.6)

%

Total

$

30,063

$

27,896

$

25,607


$

2,167

7.8

%

$

4,456

17.4

%



(in thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Operating income

$

5,518

$

6,530

$

(1,012)

(15.5)

%

Adjustments:






Property management expenses

6,055

4,341

1,714

39.5

%

Casualty (gain) loss

64

1,331

(1,267)

(95.2)

%

Depreciation and amortization

61,747

55,311

6,436

11.6

%

General and administrative expenses

11,982

9,707

2,275

23.4

%

Net operating income

$

85,366

$

77,220

$

8,146

10.5

%








Revenue






Same-store

$

122,555

$

118,627

$

3,928

3.3

%

Non-same-store

15,892

2,319

13,573

585.3

%

Other properties

2,415

2,208

207

9.4

%

Dispositions

2,855

9,300

(6,445)

(69.3)

%

Total

143,717

132,454

11,263

8.5

%








Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes






Same-store

50,032

48,631

1,401

2.9

%

Non-same-store

5,875

995

4,880

490.5

%

Other properties

873

759

114

15.0

%

Dispositions

1,571

4,849

(3,278)

(67.6)

%

Total

58,351

55,234

3,117

5.6

%








Net operating income






Same-store

72,523

69,996

2,527

3.6

%

Non-same-store

10,017

1,324

8,693

656.6

%

Other properties

1,542

1,449

93

6.4

%

Dispositions

1,284

4,451

(3,167)

(71.2)

%

Total

$

85,366

$

77,220

$

8,146

10.5

%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















On-site compensation(1)

$

4,488

$

4,362

$

126

2.9

%

$

13,182

$

12,908

$

274

2.1

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,562

2,804

(242)

(8.6)

%

7,060

7,469

(409)

(5.5)

%

Utilities

2,941

2,609

332

12.7

%

8,239

7,689

550

7.2

%

Administrative and marketing

956

853

103

12.1

%

2,701

2,595

106

4.1

%

Total

$

10,947

$

10,628

$

319

3.0

%

$

31,182

$

30,661

$

521

1.7

%

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$

4,812

$

4,795

$

17

0.4

%

$

14,665

$

14,513

$

152

1.0

%

Insurance

1,367

986

381

38.6

%

4,185

3,457

728

21.1

%

Total

$

6,179

$

5,781

$

398

6.9

%

$

18,850

$

17,970

$

880

4.9

%

















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$

2,940

$

491

$

2,449

498.8

%

$

5,875

$

995

$

4,880

490.5

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties

317

229

88

38.4

%

873

759

114

15.0

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

(33)

1,402

(1,435)

(102.4)

%

1,571

4,849

(3,278)

(67.6)

%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$

20,350

$

18,531

$

1,819

9.8

%

$

58,351

$

55,234

$

3,117

5.6

%

_________________

(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Funds From Operations














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(11,099)

$

19,931

$

(6,474)

$

(5,985)

$

18,021


$

2,358

$

4,195

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(1,930)

1,386

(469)

(460)

1,387


(1,013)

248

Depreciation and amortization

22,447

19,308

19,992

20,282

18,995


61,747

55,311

Less depreciation – non real estate

(80)

(87)

(98)

(87)

(85)


(265)

(266)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(24)

(24)

(24)

(33)

(31)


(72)

(346)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate



(26,840)



(17)

(25,676)


(26,840)

(25,486)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

9,314

$

13,674

$

12,927

$

13,700

$

12,611


$

35,915

$

33,656
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Casualty (gain) loss







204

545




545

Loss on extinguishment of debt

530

3



2

4


533

21

Rebranding costs







402







Technology implementation costs

625

447

413






1,485


(Gain) loss on marketable securities














3,378

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares









1




(297)

Commercial lease termination proceeds

(450)










(450)


Acquisition related costs

140










140


Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353










5,353


Amortization of assumed debt

(27)










(27)


Other miscellaneous items

(3)










(3)


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

15,482

$

14,124

$

13,340

$

14,308

$

13,161


$

42,946

$

37,303
















Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

9,314

$

13,674

$

12,927

$

13,700

$

12,611


$

35,915

$

33,656

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


480

480

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

9,474

$

13,834

$

13,087

$

13,860

$

12,771


$

36,395

$

34,136
















Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$

15,482

$

14,124

$

13,340

$

14,308

$

13,161


$

42,946

$

37,303

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


480

480

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

15,642

$

14,284

$

13,500

$

14,468

$

13,321


$

43,426

$

37,783
















Per Share Data














Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$

(0.81)

$

1.48

$

(0.49)

$

(0.46)

$

1.38


$

0.12

$

0.33

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.60

$

0.95

$

0.92

$

0.97

$

0.90


$

2.44

$

2.49

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$

0.98

$

0.98

$

0.95

$

1.02

$

0.94


$

2.91

$

2.76
















Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

15,922

14,514

14,282

14,222

14,143


14,917

13,704

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 



(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Adjusted EBITDA














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(9,492)

$

21,538

$

(4,867)

$

(4,378)

$

19,629


$

7,179

$

8,819

Adjustments:














Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


480

480

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(1,930)

1,386

(469)

(460)

1,387


(1,013)

248

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$

(11,262)

$

23,084

$

(5,176)

$

(4,678)

$

21,176


$

6,646

$

9,547

Adjustments:














Interest expense

7,287

7,075

7,216

6,888

6,756


21,578

20,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt

530

3



2

4


533

21

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

22,423

19,284

19,969

20,250

18,964


61,676

54,965

Casualty (gain) loss








204

545




545

Interest income

(769)

(583)

(407)

(328)

(256)


(1,759)

(1,184)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments



(26,840)



(17)

(25,676)


(26,840)

(25,486)

Technology implementation costs

625

447

413






1,486


(Gain) loss on marketable securities














3,378

Commercial lease termination proceeds

(450)










(450)


Acquisition related costs

140










140


Interest rate swap termination

5,361










5,361


Other miscellaneous items

(3)










(3)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

23,882

$

22,470

$

22,015

$

22,321

$

21,513


$

68,368

$

62,232

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured Fixed

Debt

Unsecured Fixed

Debt(1)

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(2)

2021 (remainder)

$



$



$







2022

29,822



29,822

3.5

%

4.07

%

2023

42,875



42,875

5.1

%

4.02

%

2024











2025

32,316

57,000

89,316

10.5

%

2.83

%

Thereafter

387,384

300,000

687,384

80.9

%

3.20

%

Total debt

$

492,397

$

357,000

$

849,397

100.0

%

3.23

%

__________________

(1)

The line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit. 







9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$

293,547

$

288,363

$

295,001

$

298,445

$

314,511

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850








Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

57,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit



37,000

131,544

102,871

85,000

Unsecured term loans



145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

Unsecured senior notes

300,000

175,000

175,000

125,000

125,000

Debt total

$

849,397

$

695,363

$

796,545

$

721,316

$

719,511











Other mortgages rate

3.83

%

3.90

%

3.92

%

3.93

%

3.99

%

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78

%








Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.79

%

2.24

%

2.18

%

2.35

%

3.35

%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)



4.19

%

4.11

%

4.18

%

4.18

%

Senior notes rate

3.12

%

3.47

%

3.47

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

Total debt

3.23

%

3.70

%

3.37

%

3.62

%

3.68

%

__________________

(1)

A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



Three Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

14,281

14,045

13,220

13,027

12,976

Operating partnership units outstanding

845

881

950

977

1,018

Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186








Total common shares and units outstanding

17,312

14,926

14,170

14,004

13,994

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$

94.50

$

78.90

$

68.00

$

70.64

$

65.17

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$

1,635,984

$

1,177,661

$

963,560

$

989,243

$

911,989

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,530

Total equity capitalization

$

1,729,514

$

1,271,191

$

1,057,090

$

1,082,773

$

1,005,519











Series D Preferred Units

$

21,585

$

18,022

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560











Debt Capitalization









Total debt

$

849,397

$

695,363

$

796,545

$

721,317

$

719,511

Total capitalization

$

2,600,496

$

1,984,576

$

1,870,195

$

1,820,650

$

1,741,590











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

33.1

%

35.0

%

43.1

%

39.6

%

41.3

%

________________________

(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.75

 x

2.62

 x

2.53

 x

2.73

 x

2.65

 x

2.63

 x

2.52

 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.32

 x

2.21

 x

2.14

 x

2.28

 x

2.21

 x

2.22

 x

2.08

 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.67

 x

7.68

 x

8.92

 x

8.07

 x

8.17

 x

9.09

 x

8.47

 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

9.88

 x

8.92

 x

10.17

 x

9.31

 x

9.45

 x

10.35

 x

9.80

 x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

15,126

14,926

14,171

14,004

13,994


15,126

13,994

Total common distribution declared

$

10,890

$

10,448

$

9,919

$

9,803

$

9,796


$

31,257

$

28,735

Common distribution per share and Unit

$

0.72

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70


$

2.12

$

2.10

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

73.5

%

71.4

%

73.7

%

68.6

%

74.5

%

72.9

%

76.1

%

_________________________________

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

992

$

5,565

$

5,372

3.6

%

$

1,899

$

1,916

(0.9)

%

$

3,666

$

3,456

6.1

%

Minneapolis, MN

2,355

11,361

10,547

7.7

%

4,548

4,462

1.9

%

6,813

6,085

12.0

%

North Dakota

2,422

8,183

7,852

4.2

%

3,378

3,146

7.4

%

4,805

4,706

2.1

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,166

3,884

7.3

%

1,933

1,790

8.0

%

2,233

2,094

6.6

%

Rochester, MN

1,122

4,874

4,577

6.5

%

1,924

2,064

(6.8)

%

2,950

2,513

17.4

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

3,683

3,548

3.8

%

1,750

1,603

9.2

%

1,933

1,945

(0.6)

%

Other Mountain West

1,223

4,202

3,791

10.8

%

1,694

1,428

18.6

%

2,508

2,363

6.1

%

Same-Store Total

10,676

$

42,034

$

39,571

6.2

%

$

17,126

$

16,409

4.4

%

$

24,908

$

23,162

7.5

%




% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Denver, CO

14.7

%

94.5

%

93.4

%

1.1

%

$

1,779

$

1,750

1.7

%

$

1,978

$

1,932

2.5

%

Minneapolis, MN

27.3

%

94.6

%

93.1

%

1.5

%

1,558

1,504

3.6

%

1,699

1,603

6.2

%

North Dakota

19.3

%

94.2

%

95.5

%

(1.3)

%

1,107

1,054

5.0

%

1,195

1,131

5.5

%

Omaha, NE

9.0

%

94.6

%

93.8

%

0.8

%

962

913

5.4

%

1,072

1,008

6.5

%

Rochester, MN

11.8

%

93.2

%

93.8

%

(0.6)

%

1,462

1,385

5.6

%

1,554

1,450

7.1

%

St. Cloud, MN

7.8

%

91.5

%

94.4

%

(2.9)

%

1,063

963

10.4

%

1,125

1,051

6.7

%

Other Mountain West

10.1

%

96.6

%

97.1

%

(0.5)

%

1,080

970

11.3

%

1,185

1,064

11.3

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.3

%

94.3

%



$

1,279

$

1,215

5.3

%

$

1,392

$

1,311

6.2

%

______________________

(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Denver, CO

992

$

5,565

$

5,486

1.4

%

$

1,899

$

1,837

3.4

%

$

3,666

$

3,649

0.4

%

Minneapolis, MN

2,355

11,361

10,538

7.8

%

4,548

4,649

(2.2)

%

6,813

5,889

15.7

%

North Dakota

2,422

8,183

8,078

1.3

%

3,378

3,199

5.6

%

4,805

4,879

(1.5)

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,166

4,037

3.2

%

1,933

1,885

2.5

%

2,233

2,152

3.8

%

Rochester, MN

1,122

4,874

4,709

3.5

%

1,924

1,937

(0.7)

%

2,950

2,772

6.4

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

3,683

3,634

1.3

%

1,750

1,582

10.6

%

1,933

2,052

(5.8)

%

Other Mountain West

1,223

4,202

4,039

4.0

%

1,694

1,439

17.7

%

2,508

2,600

(3.5)

%

Same-Store Total

10,676

$

42,034

$

40,521

3.7

%

$

17,126

$

16,528

3.6

%

$

24,908

$

23,993

3.8

%




% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Growth

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Denver, CO

14.7

%

94.5

%

94.2

%

0.3

%

$

1,779

$

1,727

3.0

%

$

1,978

$

1,957

1.1

%

Minneapolis, MN

27.3

%

94.6

%

94.2

%

0.4

%

1,558

1,510

3.2

%

1,699

1,584

7.4

%

North Dakota

19.3

%

94.2

%

95.9

%

(1.7)

%

1,107

1,078

2.7

%

1,195

1,159

3.0

%

Omaha, NE

9.0

%

94.6

%

95.5

%

(0.9)

%

962

927

3.8

%

1,072

1,029

4.1

%

Rochester, MN

11.8

%

93.2

%

94.5

%

(1.3)

%

1,462

1,403

4.2

%

1,554

1,480

4.8

%

St. Cloud, MN

7.8

%

91.5

%

92.7

%

(1.2)

%

1,063

1,005

5.8

%

1,125

1,097

2.5

%

Other Mountain West

10.1

%

96.6

%

98.1

%

(1.5)

%

1,080

1,014

6.5

%

1,185

1,122

5.5

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.3

%

94.9

%

(0.6)

%

$

1,279

$

1,233

3.7

%

$

1,392

$

1,333

4.4

%

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Denver, CO

992

$

16,459

$

16,170

1.8

%

$

5,604

$

5,332

5.1

%

$

10,855

$

10,838

0.2

%

Minneapolis, MN

2,355

32,365

32,024

1.1

%

13,627

13,125

3.8

%

18,738

18,899

(0.9)

%

North Dakota

2,422

24,209

23,331

3.8

%

9,848

9,791

0.6

%

14,361

13,540

6.1

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

12,229

11,536

6.0

%

5,580

5,199

7.3

%

6,649

6,337

4.9

%

Rochester, MN

1,122

14,227

13,910

2.3

%

5,847

5,922

(1.3)

%

8,380

7,988

4.9

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

10,972

10,705

2.5

%

4,967

4,883

1.7

%

6,005

5,822

3.1

%

Other Mountain West

1,223

12,094

10,951

10.4

%

4,559

4,379

4.1

%

7,535

6,572

14.7

%

Same-Store Total

10,676

$

122,555

$

118,627

3.3

%

$

50,032

$

48,631

2.9

%

$

72,523

$

69,996

3.6

%




% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

2021

2020

Growth

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Denver, CO

15.0

%

94.4

%

93.6

%

0.8

%

$

1,741

$

1,772

(1.7)

%

$

1,953

$

1,935

1.0

%

Minneapolis, MN

25.7

%

93.9

%

93.8

%

0.1

%

1,521

1,495

1.7

%

1,626

1,611

1.0

%

North Dakota

19.8

%

95.4

%

95.9

%

(0.5)

%

1,082

1,045

3.5

%

1,164

1,116

4.3

%

Omaha, NE

9.2

%

95.0

%

94.3

%

0.7

%

934

903

3.4

%

1,044

992

5.3

%

Rochester, MN

11.6

%

94.4

%

95.5

%

(1.1)

%

1,413

1,383

2.2

%

1,493

1,443

3.4

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.3

%

92.9

%

94.3

%

(1.4)

%

1,013

953

6.3

%

1,101

1,058

3.9

%

Other Mountain West

10.4

%

97.5

%

95.9

%

1.6

%

1,026

954

7.5

%

1,127

1,037

8.8

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.7

%

94.7

%



$

1,242

$

1,208

2.8

%

$

1,347

$

1,304

3.3

%

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)



Three Months Ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

10,676

10,676

11,265

10,567

10,567

Non-Same-Store

3,599

903

903

1,343

1,343

All Communities

14,275

11,579

12,168

11,910

11,910











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$

1,279

$

1,233

$

1,200

$

1,177

$

1,178

Non-Same-Store

1,506

1,617

1,584

1,599

1,597

All Communities

$

1,293

$

1,263

$

1,229

$

1,225

$

1,210











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$

1,392

$

1,333

$

1,302

$

1,282

$

1,271

Non-Same-Store

1,606

1,739

1,705

1,708

1,729

All Communities

$

1,397

$

1,365

$

1,332

$

1,330

$

1,307











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

94.3

%

94.9

%

94.9

%

95.0

%

94.4

%

Non-Same-Store

95.1

%

94.2

%

91.8

%

92.3

%

93.9

%

All Communities

94.4

%

94.8

%

94.6

%

94.6

%

94.3

%











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

41.8

%

41.9

%

42.9

%

41.2

%

43.4

%

Non-Same-Store

39.9

%

32.9

%

34.9

%

35.3

%

39.7

%

All Communities

41.6

%

41.0

%

42.1

%

40.3

%

43.0

%











Capital Expenditures









Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$

255

$

159

$

131

$

326

$

293

___________________

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2021

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,676

10,676


10,676

10,676




















Building - Exterior

$

1,236

$

707


$

2,013

$

2,796

Building - Interior

128

154


431

370

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

145




476


Furniture & Equipment

13

19


76

237

Landscaping & Grounds

211

727





Turnover

989

1,071


2,371

2,553

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$

2,722

$

2,678


$

5,737

$

7,136

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

255

$

251


$

537

$

668










Value Add

$

7,209

$

4,118


$

14,384

$

10,267

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$

9,931

$

6,796


$

20,121

$

17,403

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

930

$

637


$

1,885

$

1,630










All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

12,475

11,600


12,140

11,456










Capital Expenditures

$

2,827

$

2,761


$

5,939

$

7,755

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$

227

$

238


$

489

$

677










Value Add

7,209

4,118


14,396

10,267

Acquisition Capital

336

730


1,297

1,265

Total Capital Spend

10,372

7,609


21,632

19,287

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$

831

$

656


$

1,782

$

1,684










Value Add Capital Expenditures








Interior - Units








Same-Store

$

4,823

$

2,228


$

9,622

$

4,581

Non-Same-Store






8


Total Interior Units

$

4,823

$

2,228


$

9,630

$

4,581

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.0

%

17.3

%

16.3

%

17.0

%










Common Areas and Exteriors








Same-Store

$

2,386

$

1,890


$

4,762

$

5,686

Non-Same-Store






4


Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$

2,386

$

1,890


$

4,766

$

5,686

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

8.6

%

11.7

%

8.4

%

11.8

%










Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures








Same-Store

$

7,209

$

4,118


$

14,384

$

10,267

Non-Same-Store






12


Total Portfolio Value-Add

$

7,209

$

4,118


$

14,396

$

10,267

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

13.6

%

14.7

%

13.7

%

14.1

%

CENTERSPACE

2021 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2021 in the table below.

Nine Months Ended

2021 Previous Outlook Range

2021 Revised Outlook Range

September 30, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Same-store growth








Revenue

$

122,555

2.0

%

3.5

%

3.5

%

4.0

%

Controllable expenses

$

31,182

3.0

%

5.0

%

3.8

%

4.3

%

Non-controllable expenses

$

18,850

5.5

%

7.5

%

6.3

%

6.8

%

Total Expenses

$

50,032

4.0

%

6.0

%

4.5

%

5.0

%

Same-store NOI

$

72,523

0.5

%

2.0

%

3.0

%

3.5

%










Components of NOI








Same-store NOI

$

72,523

$

95,100

$

96,300

$

97,300

$

97,800

Non-same-store NOI

$

10,017

$

11,800

$

12,000

$

17,200

$

17,800

Other Commercial NOI

$

1,542

$

1,800

$

1,900

$

2,100

$

2,200

Other Sold NOI

$

1,284

$

1,200

$

1,200

$

1,200

$

1,200

Total NOI

$

85,366

$

109,900

$

111,400

$

117,800

$

119,000










Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$



4,350

4,500

30

40

Interest expense

$

(21,622)

(28,700)

(28,500)

(29,100)

(28,900)

Preferred dividends

$

(4,821)

(6,430)

(6,430)

(6,430)

(6,430)










Recurring income and expenses








Interest and other income

$

(4,104)

2,580

2,580

(3,330)

(3,330)

General and administrative and property management

$

(18,037)

(23,500)

(23,000)

(25,100)

(24,800)

Casualty losses

$

(64)

(1,245)

(755)

(600)

(400)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

$

(265)

(280)

(280)

(320)

(330)

Non-controlling interest

$

(58)

(70)

(65)

(70)

(65)

Total recurring income and expenses

$

(22,528)

(22,515)

$

(21,520)

(29,420)

$

(28,925)

FFO

$

36,395

$

56,605

$

59,450

$

52,880

$

54,785










Non-core income and expenses








Casualty loss

$



$

280

$

120

$

280

$

120

Technology implementation costs

1,485

1,800

1,600

2,000

1,900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353





5,400

5,400

Other miscellaneous items

193





400

400

Total non-core income and expenses

$

7,031

$

2,080

$

1,720

$

8,080

$

7,820

Core FFO

$

43,426

$

58,685

$

61,170

$

60,960

$

62,605










EPS - Diluted

$

0.12

$

0.58

$

0.76

$

(0.36)

$

(0.24)

FFO per diluted share

$

2.44

$

3.64

$

3.83

$

3.40

$

3.52

Core FFO per diluted share

$

2.91

$

3.78

$

3.94

$

3.92

$

4.02

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

14,917

15,541

15,541

15,562

15,570










Additional Assumptions








Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$

537

$

875

$

925

$

885

915

Value-add expenditures

$

14,396

$

15,000

$

20,000

$

22,000

$

23,000

Investments

$

400,000

$

400,000

$

400,000

$

401,000

$

401,000

Dispositions

$

60,000

$

60,000

$

60,000

$

62,300

$

62,300

Equity issuance proceeds

$

86,127

$

66,500

$

66,500

$

101,100

$

111,100

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

2,358

$

10,479

$

13,324

$

(4,180)

$

(2,270)

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(1,013)

(1,456)

(1,456)

(6,518)

(6,518)

Depreciation and amortization

61,747

74,157

74,157

90,452

90,452

Less depreciation - non real estate

(265)

(280)

(280)

(320)

(330)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(72)

(95)

(95)

(70)

(65)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(26,840)

(26,840)

(26,840)

(27,124)

(27,124)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

480

640

640

640

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

36,395

$

56,605

$

59,450

$

52,880

$

54,785










Adjustments to Core FFO:








Casualty loss write off



280

120

280

120

Technology implementation costs

1,485

1,800

1,600

2,000

1,900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353





5,400

5,400

Other miscellaneous items

193





400

400

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

43,426

$

58,685

$

61,170

$

60,960

$

62,605










Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.12

$

0.58

$

0.76

$

(0.36)

$

(0.24)

FFO per share - diluted

$

2.44

$

3.64

$

3.83

$

3.40

$

3.52

Core FFO per share - diluted

$

2.91

$

3.78

$

3.94

$

3.92

$

4.02

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Operating income

$

5,518

$

10,998

$

13,488

$

1,648

$

3,348

Adjustments:








General and administrative and property management expenses

18,037

23,500

23,000

25,100

24,800

Casualty loss

64

1,245

755

600

400

Depreciation and amortization

61,747

74,157

74,157

90,452

90,452

Net operating income

$

85,366

$

109,900

$

111,400

$

117,800

$

119,000

