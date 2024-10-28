Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Raises Mid-Point for 2024 Core FFO per Share Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; along with Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy and leasing rates for each of the three and applicable nine months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Common Share

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) - diluted

$ (0.40)

$ 0.41

$ (0.96)

$ 2.96 FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.01

$ 1.15

$ 3.40

$ 3.15 Core FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.18

$ 1.20

$ 3.68

$ 3.56





Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results(2)

Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024

2024 vs. 2023 Revenues

3.0 %

— %

3.3 % Expenses

3.2 %

5.8 %

2.0 % NOI(1)

2.8 %

(3.7) %

4.2 %





Three months ended

Nine months ended Same-Store Results(2)

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.3 %

95.3 %

94.6 %

95.1 %

94.9 % New Lease Rate Growth

(1.2) %

3.6 %

2.0 %

0.8 %

3.1 % Renewal Lease Rate Growth

3.2 %

3.6 %

4.7 %

3.3 %

4.9 % Blended Lease Rate Growth (3)

1.5 %

3.6 %

3.6 %

2.2 %

4.0 %

(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a

reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and

Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in Supplemental and Financial Operating Data

within. (2) Same-store results are updated for disposition activity. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in

Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within. (3) Blended lease rate growth is weighted by lease count.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date

Centerspace raised the mid-point and narrowed the 2024 financial outlook ranges for net loss per diluted share and Core FFO per diluted share. Refer to page S-17 in the Supplemental and Financial Operating Data within for additional detail;

Centerspace issued approximately 1.5 million common shares for net consideration of $105.1 million , and an average price of $71.12 per share during the third quarter of 2024 under its at-the-market offering program and used the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding Series C preferred shares for $97.0 million , which had a distribution equal to 6.625%;

, and an average price of per share during the third quarter of 2024 under its at-the-market offering program and used the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding Series C preferred shares for , which had a distribution equal to 6.625%; Net loss was $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $0.41 per diluted share for the same period of the prior year;

per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of per diluted share for the same period of the prior year; Core FFO per diluted share increased 3.4% to $3.68 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.56 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and

for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and Same-store revenues increased by 3.0% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, driving a 2.8% increase in same-store NOI compared to the same period of the prior year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $235.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $221.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $14.5 million.

Updated 2024 Financial Outlook

Centerspace updated its 2024 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the updated outlook.



Previous Outlook for 2024 Updated Outlook for 2024

Low High Low High Net income per Share – diluted $(1.21) $(1.01) $(1.21) $(1.06) Same-Store Revenue 3.25 % 4.25 % 3.00 % 3.50 % Same-Store Expenses 3.50 % 4.75 % 2.50 % 3.25 % Same-Store NOI 3.00 % 4.00 % 3.25 % 3.75 % FFO per Share – diluted $4.61 $4.76 $4.50 $4.59 Core FFO per Share – diluted $4.78 $4.92 $4.82 $4.90

Additional assumptions:

Same-store recurring capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $23.0 million to $25.0 million

Note: FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "2024 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2024, Centerspace closed on the acquisition of The Lydian in Denver, CO, for total consideration of $54.0 million. The acquisition was financed through the assumption of mortgage debt, issuance of common operating partnership units, and cash.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Nareit's REITworld conference in Las Vegas, NV, November 18-21.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 952-401-6600. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2024, Centerspace owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,883 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

SOURCE Centerspace