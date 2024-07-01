CenterSquare Investment Management Enhances Headquarters with Office Move

Move to modern space in Conshohocken, PA underscores global growth

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare") today announced a move from its Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania office, where the firm has been headquartered since 1994, to nearby Conshohocken.

"CenterSquare is a global real assets manager with a high-performance culture and world-class team. Our move to Conshohocken reflects our commitment to attracting and retaining highly talented professionals who drive results for our clients and investors. We have thoughtfully and deliberately designed our new space as a functional representation of our culture to position us for continued long-term growth, providing enhanced ergonomics to maximize team collaboration," said Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer E. Todd Briddell.

The building, Eight Tower Bridge, is a highly amenitized Class-A office tower strategically located just outside Philadelphia. It allows easy access to the surrounding suburbs and is adjacent to the Conshohocken train station, which provides rail access to Philadelphia and New York.

"The location is a primary advantage of the new space. We hope to tap a wider pool of talent from the surrounding area and join what has become a hub of financial services providers in Conshohocken," continued Briddell. "We're very excited to broaden our reach, reward our team with a beautifully designed space, and to be located in a more accessible destination for both our employees and clients."

In addition to the benefits of a newly renovated office space, the building includes amenities onsite such as a café and fitness center, and easy walking access to the many restaurants and businesses within Conshohocken.

The move is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. The address of CenterSquare's new Conshohocken headquarters is:

CenterSquare Investment Management LLC

Eight Tower Bridge

161 Washington Street

Seventh Floor

Conshohocken, PA 19428

About CenterSquare:

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned global real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (March 2024), CenterSquare and its affiliates are proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors.

