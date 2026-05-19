Centinel Public Partnerships and IHG Hotels & Resorts Selected as Partners for U.S. Air Force Lodging

On-base lodging across U.S. installations to transition in a phased approach to commercial ownership and operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Public Partnerships LLC (Centinel) and IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) have been selected by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) as its commercial partners to own, develop and manage on-base lodging across U.S. Air Force installations in execution of a 50-year agreement.

A top provider of privatized military housing and lodging, Centinel will serve as the owner, property developer, builder and asset manager. IHG, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, will act as hotel and management operator. Together, Centinel and IHG will elevate on-base lodging accommodations to better meet the needs of today's military and support mission-readiness by providing high-quality hospitality to service members, families and other official travelers.

According to the DAF, agreement finalization and operational transfer to Centinel and IHG are anticipated to be completed by Fall 2027. This phased approach, beginning with 23 installations across the U.S. and its territories, ensures continuous lodging operations and minimizes disruptions for travelers.

Centinel brings more than two decades of proven performance in owning, developing, constructing and managing housing and hospitality assets across United States Army, Air Force and Space Force installations. Complementing this expertise, IHG provides global scale and specialized military lodging capabilities, delivering best-in-class operational standards and guest experience.

Centinel and IHG have worked together to serve military communities through the Privatization of Army Lodging program since 2009, with a portfolio of 70-plus hotels and 12,000-plus hotel rooms across 40 installations.

Justin Kern, Chief Executive Officer, Centinel Public Partnerships said: "We are humbled and honored by the trust the Department of the Air Force has placed in us to help modernize and manage on-base lodging in support of service members and their families. This partnership reflects the strength of collaboration—bringing together the Air Force, Centinel and IHG to deliver high-quality, mission-critical hospitality solutions. With more than two decades of experience serving military communities and a proven track record working alongside IHG on the Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) portfolio, we are committed to operational excellence at every installation. Together, we will build on the foundation to create and manage lodging that not only meets evolving needs but fosters a sense of community and enhances quality of life for those who serve."

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "We're deeply honored to have the opportunity to work with the Department of the Air Force to bring the familiar comforts of our brands to U.S. Air Force bases. Our experience of hosting members of the military and their families across our IHG Army Hotels portfolio has given us profound understanding and respect for their needs. We are looking forward to supporting the Air Force community and continuing to proudly serve those who serve."

About Centinel Public Partnerships

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Centinel Public Partnerships is dedicated to enhancing the lives of U.S. military members and their families through its high-quality housing and lodging communities. Centinel's leadership team brings nearly 25 years of experience to one of the largest military housing and lodging privatization portfolios in the United States, serving nearly 3.8 million military personnel, families and guests annually. Through its established partnerships with WinnResidential Military Housing Services and IHG® Hotels & Resorts, hotel operator and manager of IHG Army Hotels, Centinel provides exceptional communities and lodging experiences for service members and their families. For more information, visit CentinelUS.com.

About IHG® Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.

Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

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SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts