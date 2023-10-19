Centinel Spine® Completes Divestment of its Spine Fusion Business to Silony Spine

Centinel Spine, LLC

19 Oct, 2023, 15:15 ET

  • The completed transaction includes the sale of all cervical and lumbar fusion products, including the STALIF® technology platform.
  • In divesting its fusion portfolio, Centinel Spine will focus exclusively on its prodisc® Total Disc Replacement (TDR) business and attaining the number one global TDR market position in the near term.
  • Centinel Spine recently announced that more than 250,000* prodisc devices have been implanted worldwide, validating over 30 years of clinical use and a reported reoperation rate of less than 1%.**

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced that it has completed the previously announced agreement to sell its global spine fusion product portfolio and related assets to Silony Spine (Frauenfeld, Switzerland).

The completion of the divestment of Centinel Spine's fusion business allows the Company to exclusively focus on its rapidly expanding prodisc TDR business and accomplishing its goal of being the number one global market leader in cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

Marking the close of this chapter for the Company, Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray notes, "Today, Centinel Spine begins a new era—one of full focus, commitment, and action towards improving patients' lives through spine motion preservation." He continues, "The outstanding long-term clinical evidence of patient benefit with the prodisc disc replacement platform in an underserved, high-growth market uniquely positions us to make a real difference in spine care around the world. We are pleased to know that the STALIF fusion portfolio we have sold to Silony Spine will be taken forward by their committed, dynamic, and expert team."

The completed divestment included the sale of all products within Centinel Spine's cervical and lumbar fusion portfolio—including the STALIF technology platform. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

* Data on file.

** Based upon U.S. complaint handling units for prodisc since launch in 2006.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®). The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 250,000 implantations worldwide.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. The prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi
Chief Financial Officer
900 Airport Road, Suite 3B
West Chester, PA 19380
Phone: 484-887-8871
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine Surgical Stadium Event at NASS 2023 to Demonstrate Value of prodisc® Match-the-Disc™ Cervical and Lumbar Total Disc Replacement Systems

Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most...
Centinel Spine's prodisc® Continues to Change Lives After Over 30 Years and 250,000 Total Disc Replacement Implantations

Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") the leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most...
