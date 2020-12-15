Centinel Spine Continues to Innovate in Total Disc Replacement through First Case in U.S. with Angled Implants

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced the first implantation of newly available angled endplates in the U.S. for the prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System. These unique endplates have been designed to shift the lordotic angle of the implant to the inferior endplate, expanding the options available to surgeons to better address the varied lumbar anatomy and pathology of patients.

Centinel Spine continues to lead the total disc replacement market and the release of these angled endplates in the U.S. represents only one of several major achievements throughout the year, including: FDA approval of two-level indications for the prodisc L system; launch of a patient reimbursement support program designed to further expand patient access to prodisc L; advancing patient enrollment on a two-level clinical trial comparing two new prodisc C device configurations; and most recently winning a 2020 Orthopedics this Week Spine Technology Award for its two-level indication approval by the FDA for prodisc L. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with FDA-approved cervical and lumbar total disc replacement devices and prodisc L remains the only total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for two-level use in the lumbar spine.

Dr. Alexandre Rasouli of Cedars-Sinai Spine Center in Los Angeles, CA performed the first surgery in the U.S. with these angled implants as part of a limited commercial release. According to Dr. Rasouli, "This invention makes the benefits of motion preservation technology even more accessible to a broader range of patients. This will revolutionize the way we think of artificial disc replacements."

Six angled endplate options for the prodisc L system have been added as part of this release, including inferior endplates with lordotic angles of 3° and 8° and a superior endplate with a lordotic angle of 3°. The limited commercial release in the U.S. of these new implants is planned to continue through 2020, with a full market release to follow in early 2021.

Centinel Spine's CEO, Steve Murray, stated, "As a company, we care deeply about advancing patient care and are proud to bring innovative technologies to surgeons and patients. Centinel Spine will continue to innovate, bringing to market clinically-proven, high-quality technologies meeting the challenges faced by our surgeon partners."

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

In June, 2019, the company entered into partnership with professional athlete Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

