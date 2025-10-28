Centinel Spine® Grows prodisc® Total Disc Replacement 42% Worldwide in Third Quarter 2025 with Record EBITDA Results

Worldwide Q3 2025 prodisc® Total Disc Replacement (TDR) revenue exceeds $30 million for the second consecutive quarter.

Record worldwide prodisc Cervical TDR revenue of nearly $20 million in Q3 2025, up 34% over prior year.

Strong global revenue growth and operational execution drive record EBITDA and EBITDA margin in Q3 2025. 1

Robust revenue growth expected to continue in Q4 2025 on recently announced FDA Premarket Approval of 2-level indications for pro disc C Vivo and pro disc C SK Cervical TDR devices.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced achievement of over $32 million in worldwide revenue for the third quarter of 2025, growing 42% over Q3 2024. The Company also set a global revenue record for its prodisc Cervical TDR product segment.

Match-the-Disc Portfolio

Centinel Spine continues as one of the leading growth companies in the spine industry2 and is dedicated exclusively to total disc replacement, one of the fastest growing segments in orthopedic implants. The company achieved record positive EBITDA performance in Q3 2025,1 its fourth consecutive quarter with double-digit EBITDA margin.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Worldwide prodisc TDR revenue of over $32 million, a 42% year-over-year (YOY) increase.

Record worldwide prodisc Cervical revenue of nearly $20 million, a 34% YOY increase.

Worldwide prodisc Lumbar revenue of over $12 million, up 58% YOY.

U.S. prodisc TDR revenue of nearly $27 million, a 46% YOY increase.

International prodisc TDR revenue of over $5 million, a 28% YOY increase.

Third Quarter 2025 & Recent Operational Highlights

The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) on October 10, 2025 for 2-level indications for the pro disc C Vivo and pro disc C SK Cervical TDR devices.

Record U.S. prodisc total surgeon user-base of over 940 surgeons in Q3 2025, a nearly 50% YOY increase.

In August 2025, the Company received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C Nova Cervical Total Disc Replacement systems.

"Our continued momentum reflects the exceptional dedication of our team and the growing global demand for our prodisc technology," said Steve Murray, CEO of Centinel Spine. "Achieving strong revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA margins, along with landmark regulatory milestones—such as 2-level FDA PMA approval and MDR certification for our key cervical products—reinforces our position as the global leader in total disc replacement. As more surgeons adopt our cervical and lumbar technologies and our international presence expands, we remain committed to transforming patient care with the most clinically-proven total disc replacement solutions in the world."

1 Adjusted EBITDA is based on unaudited financials.

2 Based on publicly available information.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com

