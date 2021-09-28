Centinel Spine Launches New Angled Endplate Implants for prodisc® L Total Disc Replacement System and Presents at NASS

Centinel Spine continues to innovate in the total disc replacement market, and the release of these Angled Endplates in the U.S. represents one of several major recent achievements, including FDA approval of two-level indications for the pro disc L system. The launch of the Angled Endplates includes six angled options, including inferior endplates with lordotic angles of 3° and 8° and a superior endplate with a lordotic angle of 3°.

According to Dr. J. Rush Fisher of Penn Spine Center at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, "I have used the Angled Endplates on every lumbar arthroplasty since they became available to me. The overall balance of the spine simply looks better. This is especially true at the L5-S1 level where an 11 degree implant is needed and on all multi-level cases."

Centinel Spine's CEO, Steve Murray, stated, "We will continue to bring innovation to surgeons to support the advancement of patient care. These new Angled Endplates provide more options to surgeons, allowing them to better address varied patient anatomy and pathology. We look forward to sharing these new products along with our other proven prodisc and STALIF® fusion technologies at the upcoming NASS meeting."

The new prodisc L Angled Endplate implants will be featured at booth (#1612) during NASS 2021. The prodisc L Total Disc Replacement System will also be featured during a podium presentation by Thierry Marnay, MD, reporting on new study results that strongly support the long-term safety and effectiveness of prodisc L for the lumbar spine. Results from this study will be presented during the Best Paper session on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Centinel Spine continues to lead the total disc replacement market and is the only company with FDA-approved cervical and lumbar total disc replacement devices. The prodisc L remains the only total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for two-level use in the lumbar spine.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi

Chief Financial Officer

900 Airport Road, Suite 3B

West Chester, PA 19380

Phone: 484-887-8871

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC

Related Links

http://www.centinelspine.com

